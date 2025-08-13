22 Skeletons In Their Personal Closets, Unveiled By Members Of This Online Community

None of us is without sin, and sooner or later, every person does something… well, let’s call it “reprehensible.” Something that can only be told to the most devoted friend, a priest at the last confession… or in a thematic anonymous thread on the Internet.
Our selection of stories today is based on just such an online thread, where people, taking advantage of the anonymous word, share their strangest or funniest NSFW tales – and comment on similar stories from other netizens. So, let’s move on to reading!
#1
A few years ago I was laying out on the roof deck when a helicopter few over fairly closely. When it came back around I decided to make good of the fact I was wearing a crop top and flashed it. Well they must’ve seen me because they circled back around 4 more times, and I didn’t disappoint each time. I figured helicopter fuel can’t be cheap, so I wanted to make it worth the effort. When I finally went in I could hear them hovering for a bit, which was honestly pretty flattering. I hope they enjoyed the show.
Image source: coaxialology, EyeEm
#2
I once hooked up with a m**f when I was 22, she was 54, then she once showed me a picture of her daughter who was 25, and I recognized her because I had hooked with her back when I was still a college freshman.
Image source: ChillinFA, freepik
#3
After my wife and I split I was on tinder and saw her current partner’s ex-wife. We matched. I said, why not? We did.
Image source: heavym, Good Faces Agency
#4
In college there was a girl I shared most of my classes with. We made out one day and it led to me giving her head. The next day I got the highest score on one of our exams. From then on I gave her head before every exam I took until we graduated. Even for the classes with weekly tests. I was in the top ten in my graduating class. Till this day she takes credit for my GPA. Most people think thought we were just studying all that time and figured she’s taking credit because she helped me learn the material.
Image source: DDell313
#5
My ex had and identical twin and I went up to her sister (thinking it was my ex) and slapped her a*s and told her I couldn’t wait to shower with her and realized it was the sister. Sister didn’t say anything at all.
Image source: stigrick, lokodigo1
#6
I was homestaying at a host family’s friends apartment in Hamburg with my rowing team in high school. I got in a fight with one of my teammates, and I left the apartment without shoes, wallet, or identification in an angry mood. Later, I came back, and they had left and locked the apartment.
Apartment blocks had a garden in the middle that could be accessed via a tunnel on one of the blocks. I went to the garden, determined what apartment I was staying in, climbed a tree, and jumped over onto the balcony under the one that I was staying at. I tried to climb up to that balcony because I thought I remembered that I left the window open.
There was a very flimsy iron bar that had a planter on it that I was balancing on while trying to grab the upper balcony when the owner of the apartment whose balcony I was on came out screaming “Thief” in german (I think, I only heard screaming) – terrified, I launched to a tree 40 feet off the ground, shunted down the tree and took off into the night.
Much later I returned to the front of the building and my teammates were back with the host – there were police everywhere.
I walked up an said “whats going on?” The neighbor didn’t recognize me (thank god) and I went up to the apartment and went to sleep.
Never told that story to anyone.
Image source: hikertrader, tonodiaz
#7
I’m not just autistic. I also have Schizoaffective Disorder, but I’ve been on a good med regimen for years and haven’t hallucinated in over a decade.
Image source: JoeNoYouDidnt, Fight Club
#8
While I was in the military, I worked with 13 other OnlyFans models who were also in the military, made content. I did it for years and racked up more money than I did in service. No one knows it was me but I know people knew the girls and traded the content around.
Image source: The__Aphelion, benzoix
#9
I’ve met 3 different girls who were obsessed with my teeth…. Who wanted to collect them in jars… And I can’t understand why.
Image source: Mysterious-Feed-5319, zinkevych
#10
i use to sell pictures of my feet to make money.
Image source: rileyynash, svetlanasokolova
#11
I regularly was f**k buddy to a lady church elder whose husband had lost interest in giving her a good seeing to. She was insatiable. Sadly she moved away.
Edit. A Church Elder doesnt mean she was old. Its a post held by church goers in the Church of Scotland. She was 28 or 29 when we first ‘met’. I was 34.
Image source: Ginandor58, rawpixel.com
#12
I translated a couple doujinshi and posted them to a hentai site. They’ve spread to multiple different sites since. They were well received and I’m quite proud of my work, so it makes me a bit sad I can’t brag about it to anyone.
Image source: Refloni, Miika Laaksonen
#13
Occasionally being a bull for cuckold couples. My friends would probably all be shocked.
Image source: Alternative_Sense376, freepik
#14
i blamed my dog for all the gross farts that permeated my house when my friends came over. my dog was innocent. it was me the whole time 😞
Image source: suplexhell, freepik
#15
I’ve been single for a couple of months now. I got back on the saddle almost immediately because the past relationship was over for a long time prior to us making it official. However pretty much every woman (and there’s been a decent number of them) I’ve gone on a date with I just haven’t felt like I wanna do those things with them.
It’s not like they’re unattractive or anything, I just… mentally am not feeling up to it with them. It’s kind of nice to go on dates and not have any expectations, but it’s making me genuinely worried that I’m just not gonna find anyone that really lights my fire again.
It’s probably just a matter of not having been a long enough time, but still. Idk, maybe I just need to stop for a while and work on other things.
Image source: SabreDuFoil, freepik
#16
Went on a hike that brought me up a pretty sizable cliff. Thought about my life (was laid off and having trouble finding the next role) and wondered what would happen if I just let go. Took a few steps towards the edge, then turned around and walked back down to the trailhead and left. Don’t think I’ll ever tell a soul I know personally.
Image source: Phantomyy, EyeEm
#17
Still a virgin, but I know there is nothing particularly wrong with that.
Image source: Accurate_Document210, Curated Lifestyle
#18
I drove a forklift… without certification.
Image source: Okatbestmemes, Getty Images
#19
Haven’t slept with someone in four years, I think it’s good? I’ve been trying to fight lust but, I feel like if I would ever again, idk how it would be, I’m more happy alone.
Image source: suprunkn0wn, freepik
#20
One time I hooked up with someone and halfway through they called me the wrong name. I didn’t stop them. Not because I didn’t care, but because I suddenly realized I liked how wrong it felt. Now that name is stuck in my head in situations it really shouldn’t be.
Image source: inverseinternet, freepik
#21
I sold my body for money when I lived in Berlin many years ago. And used the money to feed my d**g habits.
Clean now.
Image source: GattoNeroMiao, drobotdean
#22
I wear my wife’s panties when I’m alone
Image source: NippyStimulus69, cottonbro studio
