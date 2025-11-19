50 Women Who Got The Internet’s Attention Because Of Their Delusional Behavior (New Pics)

Men and women have their fair share of unpleasant qualities. Toxic masculinity exists in various forms, and those who engage in such behavior deserve to be shamed. 

This also applies to “nice girls,” women who are anything but. They’re the types who escalate arguments, act unreasonably, and feel entitled to special treatment. They may initially seem normal, until their true colors show sooner or later. 

Check out these screenshots of text exchanges involving these women. Scroll through and see which of these unhinged traits you’ve encountered so far. 

We also spoke with Amanda Ann Gregory, a licensed trauma psychotherapist and author of You Don’t Need to Forgive: Trauma Recovery on Your Own, and Amie Leadingham, a relationship coach and dating expert. They were kind enough to share their insights about the link between trauma and toxic behavior.

#1 How Dare I Make Up An Analogy

Image source: Many_Leopard6924

#2 Entitled Moms (Poor Kids!)

Image source: PilWetty

#3 Girl, Stop With The Victim Mentality And Take The Responsibility For What You Did!

Image source: Lady-Angelia-13

#4 Just Found Out Im A Narcassist

Image source: tmxq

#5 Does This Count?

Image source: Clean_Yesterday_3505

#6 Targeting My Dad

Image source: JackfruitFine7867

#7 She Messaged Me Just To Tell Me She Didn’t Like My Profile

Image source: _The_Devil_In_I_

#8 I Finally Got One

Image source: Aggravating-Cherry76

#9 My Ex Got Her Doctorate In Hating

Image source: Consistent-Lemon3120

#10 2nd Date, I Picked Her Up, She Said She Was Uncomfortable, I Took Her Back To Her Friends, 1-2 Hours Passed…then She Texts Me All This In Span Of 1 Hour

Image source: Disastrous_Ask_2968

#11 Why Do I Keep Matching With These Crappy People?

Image source: harveyp11

#12 Still Shocked By This

Image source: Able-Gap1029

#13 Such A Nice Girl

Image source: Partymonster86

#14 Bumble Match Randomly Got Nasty

Image source: Ok-Swimmer-5116

#15 Just Feel Like Posting LOL

Image source: Appropriate-Tree4366

#16 Just Remembered This Old Screenshot (For Context Gray Is My Ex Girlfriend We Hadn’t Dated For 3-4 Months And Then This Happened

Image source: Acewithasmile

#17 Blocked Her Right After The This And She Still Trying To Contact Me To This Day

Image source: AutoPhilll

#18 Got One ?

Image source: Technical-Recipe2531

#19 First Time Had This Happen In My 27 Years Of Life

Image source: xkeiganx

#20 Random Message From Homophobic Lady

Image source: Metro_Pex

#21 She Said “Then I’m Not The Girl For You” Because I Didn’t Want To Get On Her 2 Month Waiting List For A Date

Image source: Impossible-Bid1812

#22 This Came Out Of Nowhere

Image source: miderots

#23 What Did I Do Wrong?

Image source: Killerbot2332

#24 I Saw This Somewhere Else A Few Weeks Ago And I’m Still Laughing About It

Image source: Time-Staff9363

#25 Context: I Broke Up With A Girl After She Kept Showing Me Disinterest And Started Dating Someone New

Image source: No-Mix-3443

#26 “I’d Rather He Be Miserable With Me Than Happy Without Me”

Image source: Frost-Folk

#27 A Real Catch

Image source: [deleted]

#28 Girl I Was Seeing For A Bit

Image source: itspoodle_07

#29 Posted In The Discgolf Sub

Image source: greenteaicedtea

#30 She Blocked Me On Everything But Expects A Letter?

Image source: Numerous-Celery1259

#31 Broke Up And She Immediately Posted This

Image source: Rangoonii

#32 My Ex Being My Ex

Image source: notgayprez

#33 My Ex Girlfriend Reposted This. She Cheated On Me Multiple Times Over Our 3 Year Relationship LOL

Image source: RenownedMonk

#34 Pastor’s Daughter

Image source: vxghostyyy

#35 She Couldn’t Wait 20 Mins For A Text Response And Crashed Out

Image source: EarthquakeKid

#36 I’m Genuinely Scared…

Image source: Mammoth-Gazelle-2199

#37 Me, Me, Me

Image source: DerekMc602

#38 Girl Who I Was Talking To For About A Month Slept With A Guy And I Broke Things Off, 3 Months Later She Is Begging For A Second Chance

Image source: i-like-memes777

#39 Pickup Line Nicegirl Meltdown

Image source: Rathim

#40 It Was For Business… Then

Image source: Mindless-External651

#41 Well Ok Then

Image source: EyeRevolutionary1964

#42 I Experienced My First “Nicegirl” Meltdown

Image source: Silent_Serve_7246

#43 She Wasn’t Happy I Was Going To See A Female Friend

Image source: kodos1996

#44 Still Trying To Process This A Day And A Half Later

Image source: cbgoody

#45 After Talking One Day…i Dodged A Bullet

Image source: NecessarySuspect1687

#46 A Lesbian Friend Who Kept Making Advances Toward Me (I’m Straight). When I Finally Blocked Her, She Went Batsh*t Crazy

Image source: Top_Entertainment450

#47 Yikes, Rough Landing

Image source: littlebigguy3

#48 She Accused Me Of Cheating On Her When She Had Absolutely No Proof And Used My Phone To Text Everyone In It That I Cheated Ruining Multiple Friendships And Career Opportunities

Image source: Cookie_king69

#49 “Catch You Later”

Image source: Temporary-Big5654

#50 Lurking For Awhile, Thought I’d Post My Own Gem

Image source: LegitimatePromise3

