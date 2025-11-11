Dollar Bills Turned Into Portraits Of American Icons

by

Why are presidents and political activists the only people who tend to get recognition on national currencies? In a series called American Iconomics, artist James Charles explored what dollar bills might look like if it was dedicated to the pop culture icons and famous characters who have shaped America’s, and the world’s, cultural evolution.

With what must have been incredibly careful and painstaking ink drawing work, the artist incorporated the familiar American presidents’ faces into his new creations, until their original faces are almost lost in new, unique artworks. Even the text at the bottom of each (real, authentic) bill is altered to carry a message together with his portrait drawing.

More info: shootinggallerysf.com (h/t: dangerousmindsgizmodo)

Facehugger

Pinhead

Pinhead

Captain America

Captain America

Ronald McDonald

Ronald McDonald

Salvador Dali

Salvador Dali

Yoda

Yoda

Kiss

Kiss

Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein

Jesus

Jesus

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe

A-Team

A-Team

Princess Leia

Princess Leia

The Exorcist

The Exorcist

Spock

Spock

Tinman

Tinman

Walt Disney

Walt Disney

Frankenstain

Frankenstain

Andy Warhol

Andy Warhol

Pulp Fiction

Pulp Fiction

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood

Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo

Terminator

Terminator

Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix

KFC

KFC

Patrick Penrose

Patrick Penrose
