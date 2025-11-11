Dollar Bills Turned Into Portraits Of American Icons

Why are presidents and political activists the only people who tend to get recognition on national currencies? In a series called American Iconomics, artist James Charles explored what dollar bills might look like if it was dedicated to the pop culture icons and famous characters who have shaped America’s, and the world’s, cultural evolution.
With what must have been incredibly careful and painstaking ink drawing work, the artist incorporated the familiar American presidents’ faces into his new creations, until their original faces are almost lost in new, unique artworks. Even the text at the bottom of each (real, authentic) bill is altered to carry a message together with his portrait drawing.
More info: shootinggallerysf.com
Facehugger
Pinhead
Captain America
Ronald McDonald
Salvador Dali
Yoda
Kiss
Albert Einstein
Jesus
Jack Nicholson
Marilyn Monroe
A-Team
Princess Leia
The Exorcist
Spock
Tinman
Walt Disney
Frankenstain
Andy Warhol
Pulp Fiction
Clint Eastwood
Frida Kahlo
Terminator
Hugh Hefner
Jimi Hendrix
KFC
