32 Evidences That Our Kitten Is A Part Kangaroo And Part Velociraptor

Edmund the kitten seems to be a part kangaroo and part velociraptor.
#1 The Bubble Hunter
#2 Paso Doble Kitty
#3 Kitty With Attitude
#4 I Must Go, My People Need Me
#5 Biting The Nose That Feeds
#6 Flamenco Kitty
#7 Kitten Farting Under The Duvet
#8 Diving Kitty
#9 Sofa Kitty
#10 Kung-Fu Kitty
#11 Surreal Kitty
#12 Scary Feet, Scary Feet
#13 Sparkly Kitty
#14 Excited Kitty
#15 Riding The Invisible Motorbike
#16 Hover Kitty
#17 Riding The Invisible Horse
#18 He’s A Big Softy Really…
#19 Too Many Balls To Choose
#20 High Flying Kitty
#21 Catzilla
#22 Matrix Kitty
#23 Jumping Kitty
#24 Kitty Noir
#25 Dancing Kitty
#26 Super Kitty
#27 Trampoline Kitty
#28 High Flying Kitty
#29 Matrix Kitty
#30 Hover Kitty
#31 Hover Kitty
#32 Jumping Kitty
