30 People Shared April Fools’ Pranks That Are Too Good Not To Try

April 1st, also known as April Fools’ Day, is a day when people let themselves be foolish, prank people in their own lives, and try not to fall victim to pranks themselves. Sadly, sometimes, people can take it too far and come up with ideas that really hurt people. After all, the day’s supposed to be about fun, not sadness. So, today, we have gathered a list of pranks for this occasion that will make your “victims” laugh and not shed tears.
More info: Reddit
#1
I made fake dog poops out of tootsie rolls that matches the size and consistency of what our Yorkie produces from her back end. Then I left them on the floor where my wife would see them.
After she woke up and made the discovery, I heard her yell, cursing at the dog. “I’ll get it.” I replied, and promptly picked them up and popped them in my mouth and chewed them up.
The look on her face was priceless.
Image source: Storyteller678, lexky
#2
My son once filled my purse with bras that I had to remove at the register to reach my wallet.
Image source: nicehuman16, sunshinecity
#3
Buy a toilet brush identical to the one you already have. Then place the new one in the dishwasher.
When she notices, and maybe freaks out a little, remind her that you have been washing it like that for months/years without her complaining.
Image source: JessKN, Liliana Drew
#4
A few years ago, I changed my wife’s birthday on Facebook to be April 1st. She spent all day confused why she was getting happy birthday messages.
Image source: arharris2, Tobias Dziuba
#5
Put jello in cup. put straw in cup while jello solidifies. looks like a refreshing fruit beverage. give to so. they try to drink it. cant, its jello. pranked. give spoon.
Image source: lingonberryjuicebox, Rodion Kutsaiev
#6
We told a coworker there was vandalism in the parking lot and it looked like his tires were slashed. When he got out to his car we had taped photos of Slash to his tires. (Starts sad and ends happy).
Image source: bickel89, Jonathan Borba
#7
Leave oranges around the house when they’re sleeping. Throughout the day, hand them oranges. When they’re talking, say “Hold this for a sec” and hand them an orange.
Confuse, don’t abuse.
Image source: PenaltyElectronic318, Ilo Frey
#8
Not a SO, but I remember coming back from school and my sister said there were brownies in the fridge. I went there, opened it up and there were a few brown ‘E’s. She cut up some papers in the shape of an ‘E’ and colored them brown. That little s**t.
Image source: zool714, Ella Olsson
#9
One year I painted my husband’s soap bar with clear nail polish, let it dry, and put it back in the shower. It would not lather no matter how hard he tried.
Image source: fat_foodies, freestocks
#10
I ordered several prank books with horrifyingly awkward titles. I’m placing them in a box labeled with my neighbor’s address. I’m going to bring them inside as if they were mistakenly delivered to my house, and have instructed my son to rip the box open whilst it’s unattended on the counter. My husband will now have the unenviable job of taking our neighbors their opened box of books with titles like,”A**l Bleaching for Beginners”. I coordinated with the neighbors with instructions to make my husband squirm with discomfort over opening their package. I will give him a good five minutes over there, and then finally let him realize he’s been pranked.
Image source: AverageLurkerWoman
#11
Tell them you’re planning a huge prank, but don’t actually do anything. It can be fun to watch someone waiting for a prank that never comes.
Image source: captainmagictrousers, Quốc Bảo
#12
Putting googley eyes on everything.
Image source: Knithard, Brett Jordan
#13
A few years ago, my partner tempered some chocolate and made me a mixed bag of flavours to enjoy. Macadamias, crushed hazelnut, etc… then I came across the ONE! A chocolate covered cherry tomato. It was absolutely disgusting and quite a shock.
Image source: Nuggetz100
#14
This happened many years ago, but we still laugh over it. Not my husband, but my teenage son. I turned on the kitchen faucet and the sprayer sprayed me in the face. There was an elastic band that held the sprayer on. Totally thinking this was my husband, I called him up at work and yelled at him. After he stopped laughing, he promised it wasn’t him. That left only one person. My son. My son thought it was very funny.
Image source: blue-eyed-doll
#15
I switch the bags in different boxes of cereal. Set the alarm to a different sound. Replace family pictures with pictures of Danny devito.
Image source: dumbasstupidbaby, Caleb Minear
#16
One April Fools I carved a chunk of cheese into the shape of a bar of soap and swapped it out before my husband got in the shower.
Image source: Ok-Company4574, Monserrat Soldú
#17
This year I’m doing pun based jokes. I got a bunch of beets.
One will have a thermometer in it: Sick Beet
Several will be around a bush: Beet around the bush
Two have little boxing gloves: Beet boxing
Painted “b” “c” and “d” on beets: Skip “a” beet
Turnip with a name tag that says “the beet”: Turnip (turn up) the beet
Beet taped to the ceiling: up beet.
Image source: b_pizzy
#18
Here’s what I’m doing for my husband tomorrow: our favorite pizza place cuts their pizzas into strips. We’ve been going there weekly for 24 years. I worked it out with the owner that tomorrow the guys are going to cut our pizza into traditional triangle slices. He will FREAK OUT! Ha!! I thought of this prank last year and I’ve been waiting to use it for months!! I’m so excited!!
Edited to add: I hear you! I will update you guys tomorrow! You’ve made my night – thank you for sharing in my excitement. :).
Image source: pharmers-daughter, Brett Jordan
#19
When we were kids, my sisters and I took all of my dad’s underwear and socks and sewed them together end to end so that when you pulled one out, they all came out. They were super loosely sewed together (like two long stitches each) so it was easy to cut them apart.
Image source: CarlyFries28, Hana Brannigan
#20
I unrolled the toilet paper a bit, drew a big hairy spider on it, and then rolled it back up.
Image source: mightyatom13, Vie Studio
#21
A number of years ago I put pop-rocks under the toilet seat after he went to bed. His morning poop woke him up better than coffee! He loved it, I loved it, 10/10 prank.
Image source: FroggiJoy87
#22
I switched up the order of my brothers drawers once. He was not amused and neither was mom. I still think it was funny and completely harmless.
Image source: salajaneidentiteet, Oleksandr P
#23
Buy a leek from the shop and put it under the sink. Then tell your SO that you think theres a leak under the sink and ask them to look for it.
Image source: raycre, riki lifestyle
#24
If you SO works from home and you know any of their coworkers, take a picture of whatever is behind them when working from home so coworkers can use as background on camera meetings.
Image source: lizlemonworld
#25
My husband changed my autocorrect in my phone to make “you” swap to “ya’ll.” He’s lucky he picked a forgivable prank.
Image source: nimaku, Alex Green
#26
My mom always changes the clock times when my dad takes a nap to make him think he slept for like 8 hours
doesn’t work now that we all have smartphones .
Image source: crusty_kidd, Shawn Stutzman
#27
My best April Fool’s prank was sitting in my dorm lobby eating from a mayo jar with a spoon. When people asked wtf I was doing, I’d ask “do you want any?”
And when they said no, “Oh, you don’t like vanilla pudding? That sucks.”
They’re identical color and consistency so you literally couldn’t tell. Helps I was using a jar from an egg-free mayo so nobody could really refute a claim that that’s what it looked like. Nobody gets hurt and you get a tasty treat. Have fun!
Image source: Beetlejuice1800
#28
My husband has this silly thing that he loves pretending it snowed and gets me all excited to see out the window (I love snow). We’ve had some pretty random weather lately so I think I might be able to pull off pretending it snowed. Pretty sure he has no idea its April 1st tomorrow either.
Image source: Ravenmorghane, Maria Orlova
#29
I have a great one. Everytime my SO came over, he always took a sip out of my water bottle ( it was a color changing one with a straw) without fail. Every single time, just grabbed the water on my bedside table and drank water without even asking how long its been there lol.
So one year for April Fools, I put a fresh cup of ice water by my bedside table but I TAPED the bottom of the straw so nothing came out. He walked into my room and tried to drink but nothing came out and he was SO confused and tried again 🤣🤣 I started laughing a bunch and he was just like wth?? I said APRIL FOOLS and explained. He thought it was so funny and said he was extra excited that day to drink cause when he grabbed the cup it was ice cold 🤣🤣🤣.
Image source: yarisabes, RDNE Stock project
#30
My bf is a daily PC gamer so I’m gonna do the ol’ Ctl + Alt + ⬇️ and flip his screens upside down.
Image source: ashrenjoh, Alexander Kovalev
