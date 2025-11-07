If Today Feels Like A Total Mess, Here Are 96 Photos To Remind You It Can Always Get Worse (New Pics)

Life doesn’t always go as planned. Sometimes it might even feel as though the universe is offended by our mere existence… It’s out to get us, armed with a dash of bad luck, questionable timing, and a wicked sense of humor. And just when we think our day couldn’t possibly get any worse – it does.
As much as we like to wallow in self-pity when things go south, there’s some strange comfort in realizing that we’re not alone. There’s almost always someone, somewhere out there, who is (believe it or not) having an even worse day than you. And once they’ve recovered enough to laugh about it, many of them will gladly post about it online, to remind the rest of us that perfection is pretty overrated.
If you wish you didn’t get out of bed this morning, or just like to laugh at other people’s misfortunes, keep scrolling. Bored Panda has rounded up a list of stories that prove no matter how rough you’ve had it, some poor soul has probably had it worse, and they’ve got the receipts to prove it.
#1 2 Minutes After I Bought My Breakfast And Left It Outside
#2 A Drunk Driver Ran Through Our Front Door Not Even An Hour Ago. My Mom, Girlfriend And I Are Fine But One Of Our Cats Is Missing
#3 My Mandible Has A Hole In It
First of all no, it wasn’t caused by a traumatic event. It was a big infection and yes it was painful. Second thing is that a year ago i was still under chemotherapy and my doctor said that may aggravated the infection because chemo really weakened my immune system and my body. My oncologist said that even though my immune system was very weak that shouldn’t affect the bone, especially that much. Everything is healing now and I’m 9 months cancer free.
#4 Just Went Into Anaphylaxis During An MRI
Went for an MRI with contrast today. During the procedure, I noticed that my hands felt a bit itchy, but I attributed it to staying still in the machine for so long. When I came out and saw myself in the mirror, I was shocked. My face was so puffy, and my whole body was rapidly turning red.
I shuffled back to tell the tech, who initially didn’t seem too concerned, as she told me to just take benedryl when I got home. Things must’ve gotten worse in those few seconds, because midway through speaking, she bolted to grab a nurse. As I was sitting there waiting for her to return, I realized I couldn’t really hold myself up anymore, it was hard to breathe, and it was physically hard to form words.
Turns out I wasn’t far from dying, as I later heard the nurse whisper to another about how she was going to demand a change of protocol, to ensure that epinephrine is in all of the kits. In a hushed tone, she said “That poor girl was bright red. I wasn’t sure she was going to make it.”
These pics are from about 30 minutes after the lifesaving cocktail the nurse administered. I’m still processing what just happened.
#5 I Tried Making Bread For The First Time Not To Long Ago, What Did I Do Wrong?
#6 This Storm Uprooted A Tree, Then Blew It Over My Neighbor’s House
#7 Currently On Hold With The DMV Since This Is What I Got In The Mail When I Renewed My License
#8 My Go Pedal Fell Off
#9 How I Found My Car This Morning
#10 Nearly Lost My Toes On An Escalator
#11 I Think I’ll Go Back To Bed
#12 Woke Up At 4 Am To This, I Don’t Know How Long It’s Been Going On. I Feel Sick
#13 Repairmen Unplugged Our Freezer To Charge Their Drill, Forgot To Plug It Back In. 2 Days Later, All Food Is Defrosted
#14 Moved Into Our “Dream Home” Before Closing To Discover It’s A Moldy Nightmare
Felt sick upon moving in – coughing, sneezing, the tingling in my nose I only get in moldy environments. It started with white surface mold and a 2k quote for remediation, then just got worse and worse and worse as I started digging myself.
Yes, we had an inspection – four months ago when we started negotiations. We have learned many lessons from this, so please be kind. We moved in early due to title issues on the seller’s end that were almost resolved.
We are heartbroken.
#15 My Daughter Used A Plastic Cutting Board For A Pizza Pan
#16 The Hood Of My Car Blew Open When I Was Merging Onto The Freeway
Nobody was hurt and we were able to get towed to family’s house but scary experience for the kids, my wife, and myself.
#17 Nothing Wakes Me Up Like My Morning Cup Of Joe
#18 A Monkey Grabbed My Glasses Through The Mesh Fence During My Stay At Animal Rescue Center In Costa Rica
#19 I Just Dropped My Debit Card In That Crack And It’s My Only Form Of Money. They Had To Take Apart The Self Checkout Machine
#20 Fresh Concrete, Poured 10 Minutes Ago. Partner Decided To Let All The Pets Out, Unsupervised. The Pets Immediately Inspected The Workmanship
#21 Vacuum Cleaning My Apple Keyboard
#22 My Dad Just Finished Remodeling His House Last Month From The Last Major Hurricane. Woke Up At 2 This Morning To 7 Inches Of Water Through The House
#23 Finally Got Our Cracked Sidewalk Repaired Only For Some Lady To Walk Her Dog Straight Through It An Hour Later. All She Gave Was A Shrug
#24 Bought My Dream Car 3 Months Ago Today. Lost It All In A Matter Of Seconds Yesterday
Truck in front of me was turning left, I slowed to accommodate, got hit by a guy going about 50. He said he didn’t see me. Please don’t text and drive.
#25 My Boyfriend Has Just Started A Long Train Journey
#26 Moved Into My Own Place, Finally After Months Of Searching. Not Even A Week In I Come Home To This
#27 Beryl Just Knocked Over The 21 Year Old Tree That Was Planted By My Dad When I Was Born
#28 FedEx Destroyed My Yard And I Didn’t Even Order Anything
I live at a dead end street. Rather than back straight out they decided to use my front lawn as a driveway. Not the best looking lawn, but I dropped several hundred dollars to try and get grass growing.
#29 Never Try Someone Else’s Rings
#30 Wore The Jumper My Mom Lovingly Knitted For Me Once. Then Accidentally Shrunk It In The Wash
#31 A Man Punched Out My Rear Windshield This Morning Because I Honked Back At Him After He Honked At Me
Long story short, man honked at me in a parking lot. I honked back at him, so he got out of his car and yelled at me to get out and fight him. I drove by him and he literally punched my window out. I thought he threw something but he admitted it to police and was taken to the hospital to repair his bloody and broken hand, before being taken in by the police.
#32 Left My Car At A Friend’s House While We Went To The Beach. Came Back To Find My Car Like This
#33 Wasn’t Paying Attention And Stuck My Thigh Right Into A Sea Urchin Today
#34 Boyfriend Ironed His Interview Shirt On My Dining Room Table
#35 This Lady On My 10 Hour Flight
#36 I Paid Almost $20 For A Slice Of Tiramisu And It Came Covered In Mold
#37 Tried To Make A Smoothie. Never Doing Anything Ever Again
#38 Attempted To Make Brownies As A Surprise For My Roommate
It was a brand-new brownie pan from my mom, in our brand-new oven, in an apartment we just moved into earlier this month. My roommate was having a bad day, so I thought I’d be nice. Put the pan in, closed the oven, turned around, and boom. It took over an hour of wiping, scooping brownie batter-covered glass with a spatula.
Now we’re out a brownie pan and a few washcloths that the glass wouldn’t come out of, and I’ve got a ton of tiny glass scratches on my hands.
#39 The Can’s Pull Tab Broke, Then So Did The Can Opener
#40 Decided To Install My Brand New AC Unit Today
#41 I Had Been Wearing My Slippers For About 10 Minutes This Morning When I Felt Something Cold On My Foot
#42 I’m On My Honeymoon
Had sushi for dinner last night at the all-inclusive resort my new husband and I are staying at. 1 AM rolls around and I’m throwing up like crazy, then it’s dry heaving for another hour. We call the resort doctor, he takes my temperature and listens to my belly with a big “oh no” face, so guess who gets to go to a clinic in a foreign land (we’re in the Dominican Republic)? Me!
I have a bacterial infection in my guts! My white blood cell count is bananas! We get to spend $4000 upfront because I need to be hospitalized!
Get Travelers insurance, be better than me. Don’t know what the resort will do but it sounds like they’re willing to work with us.
#43 Aftermath Of Golf Ball Through My Window. Country Club Across The Street Is Hosting A Tournament And Now I Have Glass In My AC
#44 My Late Sister’s Memorial Plant. We Were Almost Home Too
#45 Someone Had An Unsecured Load Of Paint
#46 My Husband Left The Sunroof Open Last Night
#47 Roommate Kindly Put My Broth In The Fridge For Me, Which I Had Cooked For 5 Hours
She drained about 3l down the drain.
#48 On My Way To Europe For 3 Weeks, Realized Once At The Airport That I Forgot To Put On My Shoes
#49 Because Of These Cool Guys, I Couldn’t Find A Parking Space In My Apartment Building
#50 Landlord Sent Someone Over To Give The Pecan Tree A “Trim”
Mind you, the tree wasn’t in the way in regard to the driveway or the foundation, and I never once complained about it other than the occasional smacking of my head on a singular low-hanging branch (I’m five-nothing; that’s a really low-hanging branch). I loved having it there despite it constantly raining unripe pecans because it was at the perfect angle to provide ample shade for my truck year-round. Now I have no shade and it’s still 90° outside.
#51 I Baked My AirPods Along With My Choc Chip Cookies
I turned the oven on to preheat it. 3 min later, I removed the oven tray to put it into the kitchen island so I can line it with cookie dough. It didn’t feel very hot, yet the AirPods that were on the kitchen island were presumably attached to it. When I opened the oven after baking for 10 minutes, there was an abnormal cookie.
#52 I Slipped And Fell Onto My Couch
#53 “Use This Tempered Glass Floor Mat!” Mom Said, “Never Have To Replace It Again!” She Said
#54 Lost My Job Last Friday, Now This
#55 Thought I Would Bake Some Valentine’s Muffins For My Husband Today
#56 The Bottom Of My Wrist Itches
#57 My Shower Door Exploded
The door came off the track due to improper installation by the contractor, and when we tried to put it back on the track, it just popped. I have cuts all over my body and had to go to the ER to get stitches at midnight.
#58 The Bacon In Our Hellofresh Box This Week
#59 The Way My Husband Put Away The Birthday Cake
#60 A Swarm Of Bees Decided They Like My Amazon Delivery
#61 5:30 AM, Half Asleep And Dropped The Instant Coffee Powder Tin
#62 There Goes My Lunch
#63 I’ve Had Some Bad Days, This One Is One Of My Worst
Yes, that is a fry oil dumpster; it’s half the size of our regular dumpsters and holds six months’ worth of oil. Thankfully it was emptied a few weeks ago. And no, this isn’t where it’s supposed to be; it’s actually five miles away from the restaurant after being dragged by a tractor trailer that also sideswiped one of our customers’ cars. And it’s leaking into a creek. We had to explain to the cop five times that we’re supposed to have three dumpsters, not two.
#64 My Dog Waste Bags Disintegrated Into Confetti As I Pulled Them Out While I Was On A Walk
#65 How My Dominos Pizza Came Delivered
#66 Passenger Beside Me Listening To Loud Music And Using Phone On Maximum Brightness During A 4 Hour Late Night Bus Journey
#67 The Downlight In My Bathroom Spontaneously Combusted. I Was Lucky Enough To Catch It In Time
#68 Came Back From A Party And We Were Taking The Cupcakes From It. They All Fell On Me
#69 I Was So Excited For My Hair Dye To Get Here
#70 Bought This Dress And Finally Received It Three Months Later Just To Be Ripped Off
#71 Got A Sandwich From The Convenience Store And Opened It To Put Some Chili Flakes On
#72 Didn’t Get To Try One After 20 Minutes Of Peeling
#73 Someone Keeps Cheesing My Car. Somebody Keeps Throwing Slices Of Cheese On My Car While It’s Parked In A Public Garage. I Have No Idea Why They’re Doing It
#74 Dry Cleaner Melted The Buttons On My Shirt
#75 Discovered Mold Was In The Bottom Of My Water Cup After Drinking From It All Day
#76 Both Handles Broke On My Baskets Full Of Laundry And It Fell Down The Stairs
#77 The Dog Decided To Pull Me Through Halloween Decorations And Ripped My Favorite Pjs
#78 DIY Clothes Blender, I Guess. It’s Really Wedged In There. Check Your Pockets Folks
#79 Monitor Broke In Process Of Moving
#80 Opened My Yankee Candle Order. I Mean Seriously No Paper, No Bubble Wrap Just Glass Splinters Everywhere
#81 In The Morning, I Heard A Sound As If Water Was Flowing Under The Sink, Couldn’t See Anything. I Left And Less Than 10 Seconds Later, The Water Heater In The Bathroom Exploded
#82 Rubbed A Plant With Bug Repelling Properties All Over My Legs. Turns Out I’m Allergic
#83 Wife Spilled Black Paint All Down Our Stairs
#84 I Guess The Paint Looked Dry Enough To Someone
#85 Guess Which One I Just Put In My Oatmeal?
#86 Borrowed Knife Broke Instantly On First Use
#87 Ordered A Personal Pizza With Anchovies And Mushrooms, Forgot To Add Cheese
#88 Attempted To Open A Brand New Bag Of Mike And Ike’s
#89 So, A Pretty Strong Storm Came Through Last Night
#90 I Broke My Superior Quality Metal Garlic Press Pressing Garlic
#91 Got Into A Car Accident On My Birthday. It’s Been A Little Over A Week, But My Car Had To Get Towed And This Was Legit Like Five Minutes After I Picked My Friend Up
#92 Was Enjoying My Vacation Until This Happened
#93 We Just Had A New Driveway Poured. My Wife Wanted To Hose It Off And We Found This. I’m Not Entirely Sure How We Are Supposed To Attach A Hose To This
#94 Spent 3 Hours In Traffic Covering Only 60 Miles And Came Home To This. Abandoned Car Blocking My Building’s Garage Entrance
#95 Forgot About This One In The Freezer. Thought I Grabbed All Of Them In Time
#96 None Of The Room Switches Turn Off My Hotel Room TV Back Light. Nothing In This Room Seems To Turn Off The TV Backlight. I Can’t Get Ahold Of Front Desk
