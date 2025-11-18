Hey Pandas, Where Have You Witnessed Unbelievable Stupidity? (Closed)

Everyone does and says stupid things every so often, but when the person is dead serious, that makes it worse!
#1
I was in A&P a few days ago and my teacher told us how a famous football player literally dropped dead during training. After she said this, my classmate asked, “Is he still alive?”
After a moment of shocked silence, I screamed, “Wh–NO!”
#2
Just yesterday – I read about 4 local politicians who found a decommissioned gas pipe while they were walking in the woods. Normally, they should have called the responsible local authority and keep a safe distance from the pipe.
Instead, the idiots turned on a lighter to see if there was gas. There was, the gas was immediately set on fire. Luckily for them, it did not result into an explosion.
#3
A kid was asking me about my sexuality. I explained to them that people who are pansexual like every gender. They processed that for a few seconds. “So…you can like furries?” The question caught me so off guard it took me a bit to recover enough to explain to them that furries are in fact NOT a gender lmao
#4
My older brother. In his defense, he is 30% autistic. He asked me if I had the keys to the house and I said yes. He then asked if he can use them to open a room he accidentally locked. I told him exactly where I kept the keys. In the front pocket of my carry bag that’s in the corner of my room near the balcony door. Know what he did instead? Opened my drawer to search for the keys 🤦♂️. I again reiterated what I said and he found the bag but searched the BACK POCKET!
