“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Everything has a beginning and an end. However, as much as people like to think we know when it’s time, we don’t. At least not entirely. And to prove that, we collected a list of pictures that show ordinary objects just giving up and giving out.
From a piano collapsing while being moved into storage to a shoe falling apart right before a wedding, these moments highlight that even familiar, everyday items can fail without us spotting the warning signs.
#1 That’s Not Good. I Hope Nobody Was Injured
Image source: Alziraphale24
#2 My Aunt Spilled The Wine, And The Glass Broke Exactly In Half
Image source: ohkaykay_De
#3 Where’s The Rest Of You?
Image source: Puzzleheaded-Lab5323
#4 Ivy Peeling Off A Building
Image source: Starlight_DuBlanc
#5 The Shoe Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding
Image source: MeatyClaws55
#6 My House Just Fell On My Car
Image source: stevegeorge1
#7 The Top Of This Church Just Fell Off Overnight Without Any Bad Weather At All
Image source: jld2k6
#8 My Mother Woke Up And Found This In The Living Room
Image source: Hyakutak
#9 On My Way To Class
Image source: beliefsysyem
#10 I Was Moving My Piano To Storage Since I Don’t Have Space In My New Place. Honestly, A Bit Heartbroken. I Loved This Piano. But I Knew You Guys Would Appreciate It
Image source: PhatCaulkForyourMom
#11 $300k Video Wall Came Down Today In Vegas
Image source: Lemeister, LasVegasLocally
#12 Can Opener Fell Apart While I Was Opening A Can Of Corn
Image source: Midnightpassenger
#13 I Dropped My Watch, And The Numbers Fell Off
Image source: mark_peters
#14 The Oven Bulb Melted And Fell On My Pizza
Image source: udavoiresa
#15 A Large Branch Fell Onto My Wife’s Vehicle And Peeled Down The Door’s Outer Panel Without Damaging The Glass Window
Image source: EdRattan
#16 This Fell Off Our Apartment Block’s Roof. Wife For Scale
Image source: mpdehnel
#17 My Truck Is In The Shop, So I’ve Been Biking To Work. This Morning, My Bike Broke. When I Went To Take It Back, My Door Handle Fell Off
Image source: reddit.com
#18 My Debit Card Fell Out Of My Pocket, And The Chip Fell Off It
Image source: beige-king
#19 When Your Fridge Gives Up The Ghost
Image source: BKStephens
#20 The Front Fell Off My Local Home Depot. Apparently, The Faux Brick Facade Was Only Held On By Drywall Anchors For The Last 25 Or So Years
Image source: reddit.com
#21 It’s A Balcony. If It Falls, It’s A Sidewalk
Image source: Zka77
#22 So This Just Happened
Image source: ormskirkgandhi
#23 My Sink Fell Off
Image source: CookieOmNomster
#24 My Oven Hood Fell Off The Wall Randomly Today
I was sitting in my room and heard an extremely loud burst of banging. I ran out to find this. My heat also randomly stopped working today, and then the window of my car wouldn’t roll down during a drive-thru.
Also, I rent, so I’m guessing this was put up with the landlord specifically.
Image source: bostonpancakes
#25 The “F” Fell Off My Ford Fiesta Flame. Now I Drive A Ford Fiesta Lame
Image source: Thechuz1337
#26 The Bottom Of My Cup Fell Off While Making A Hot Chocolate
Image source: CammaJamma
#27 Part Of My Roof Fell Down A Day Before Leaving On Vacation
Image source: PyroMatchBox
#28 The Headboard Fell On Top Of My Head In The Middle Of The Night While I Was Sleeping
Now I have a major headache. I’m just glad my baby wasn’t sleeping on my chest tonight.
Image source: eatingsubwaycookies
#29 The Parking Garage Just Collapsed
Image source: littleempires
#30 Last Year, We Got A Paddington Bear Statue. Last Night, This Happened To Him
Image source: cglotr
#31 An Unfortunate Scenario
Image source: unknown
#32 The Front Fell Off
Image source: connexit
#33 The Front Fell Off
Image source: antantantant80
#34 Brand New Eyeshadow Palette Fell, And The Only Shade That Broke Was Called “Unlucky”
Image source: provokedspoon12
#35 The Bottom Of The Slow Cooker Pot Fell Off, Spilling 6 Liters Of Hot Pineapple Juice Everywhere. The Kitchen Will Be Sticky Until The End Of Time
Image source: OceanSupernova
#36 I Was Opening The Door, And At First The Handle Broke, Then This Happened. I Just Wanted Pizza
Image source: Lazy_productions
#37 Part Of A United Airlines Engine Fell Off A Plane
Image source: BroomfieldPD, BroomfieldPD
#38 Do Bridges Have Weight Limits?
This is a bunch of years old now, but it happened near me. Apparently, the company doing this house move applied for a permit from the county for this move, but the county rejected the original permit because of the weight limit on this bridge. The county instead ended up issued a permit to take a different (and much longer) route instead. But I guess the driver wanted to save a few minutes.
The house was eventually extricated from this situation and sits in its new home a couple of miles east of this bridge to this day. I wonder if the new residents even know the history? (and if they checked the beams underneath for damage!)
The road in that location was closed for at least a year while the bridge was rebuilt.
Image source: deleted
#39 The Way This USB Charger Broke Off In The Wall
Image source: the85rush
#40 Whoopsies
My mom (in the industry) recommended her neighbors a trusted contractor, but they declined and chose a cheaper option… Apparently, the awning has been like this for months.
Image source: retso_divan
#41 Mom Tried To Mow The Lawn Yesterday
I called her for Mother’s Day today due to the distance I can’t visit, and she told me her lawnmower broke in half while trying to use it. I didn’t understand her and asked for a photo. This is what she sent me.
Image source: Andilee
#42 While Changing My Car Oil And Pouring The New Oil In, I Broke Off The Tip Of The Plastic Funnel, Which Fell Into The Engine
and now requires a mechanic to disassemble the engine so they can fish it out, to the tune of $1,000.
Image source: ashushu
#43 The Bottom Of My Cup Just… Fell Off. I Am Wearing A Whole Glass Of Milk
Image source: Kigameister
#44 The Cabinet Fell Off The Wall While I Was Out. Handmade Dishes I’ve Collected From Little Shops And Farmers’ Markets Over The Years, Now Shattered
I guess it’s fine, I don’t have dishes anymore, since the cabinet knocked open the fridge door, ruining all my food.
Image source: unknown
#45 Troll Dolls’ Hair Fell Off
Image source: Bit_Jax
#46 The Server Is Down
Image source: Robbysofter
#47 How Does Someone Lose That?
Image source: SultryShadoww
#48 The Apparent Dangers Of Roof Racks
Image source: sa547ph
#49 I Was Washing My Plate, And The Whole Bottom Broke Off
Image source: DogTookMySockAgain
#50 Can Someone Spot The Problem?
Image source: Hyper_sp33d
#51 The Key Broke Off Inside The Lock Of A Very Important Work Door. Wonder How Much Trouble I Am In
Image source: Twaynesty
#52 The Dartboard Fell Apart And Was Actually Just A Painted Roll Of Cardboard Sheets
Image source: ArrivingPlace
#53 I Have Spine Surgery Tomorrow, So I Went Antiquing To Get My Mind Off It. Fell In Love With This 100-Year-Old Horse, Only For It To Snap The Second I Got Home
Image source: Ecstatic_Jackfruit35
#54 One “R” Fell Perfectly Off Of An Oreo
Image source: fourleaffungi
#55 The Handle Just Broke Off My Brand-New Cast-Iron Skillet. I Haven’t Even Cooked Anything With It Yet
Image source: sixpigeons
#56 Never Worn, Several Years Old Shoes Disintegrated When Put On
Image source: tangerinewax
#57 I Dropped A Box Of Crayons, And Most Of The Tips Fell Off
Image source: scrubforest
#58 The Front Part Fell Off My Hotel Door Key Reader – I Didn’t Know There Were AA Batteries Involved
Image source: Iamoninternet
#59 My Dad’s Retirement Plaque Is Just Another Person’s With A Sheet Of Metal Over It
The plaque recently fell off the wall and broke, and when I was fixing it, I noticed that the two names were totally different.
Image source: That_odd_man
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