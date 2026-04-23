“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

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Everything has a beginning and an end. However, as much as people like to think we know when it’s time, we don’t. At least not entirely. And to prove that, we collected a list of pictures that show ordinary objects just giving up and giving out.

From a piano collapsing while being moved into storage to a shoe falling apart right before a wedding, these moments highlight that even familiar, everyday items can fail without us spotting the warning signs.

#1 That’s Not Good. I Hope Nobody Was Injured

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Alziraphale24

#2 My Aunt Spilled The Wine, And The Glass Broke Exactly In Half

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: ohkaykay_De

#3 Where’s The Rest Of You?

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Puzzleheaded-Lab5323

#4 Ivy Peeling Off A Building

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Starlight_DuBlanc

#5 The Shoe Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: MeatyClaws55

#6 My House Just Fell On My Car

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: stevegeorge1

#7 The Top Of This Church Just Fell Off Overnight Without Any Bad Weather At All

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: jld2k6

#8 My Mother Woke Up And Found This In The Living Room

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Hyakutak

#9 On My Way To Class

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: beliefsysyem

#10 I Was Moving My Piano To Storage Since I Don’t Have Space In My New Place. Honestly, A Bit Heartbroken. I Loved This Piano. But I Knew You Guys Would Appreciate It

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: PhatCaulkForyourMom

#11 $300k Video Wall Came Down Today In Vegas

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Lemeister, LasVegasLocally

#12 Can Opener Fell Apart While I Was Opening A Can Of Corn

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Midnightpassenger

#13 I Dropped My Watch, And The Numbers Fell Off

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: mark_peters

#14 The Oven Bulb Melted And Fell On My Pizza

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: udavoiresa

#15 A Large Branch Fell Onto My Wife’s Vehicle And Peeled Down The Door’s Outer Panel Without Damaging The Glass Window

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: EdRattan

#16 This Fell Off Our Apartment Block’s Roof. Wife For Scale

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: mpdehnel

#17 My Truck Is In The Shop, So I’ve Been Biking To Work. This Morning, My Bike Broke. When I Went To Take It Back, My Door Handle Fell Off

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: reddit.com

#18 My Debit Card Fell Out Of My Pocket, And The Chip Fell Off It

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: beige-king

#19 When Your Fridge Gives Up The Ghost

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: BKStephens

#20 The Front Fell Off My Local Home Depot. Apparently, The Faux Brick Facade Was Only Held On By Drywall Anchors For The Last 25 Or So Years

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: reddit.com

#21 It’s A Balcony. If It Falls, It’s A Sidewalk

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Zka77

#22 So This Just Happened

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: ormskirkgandhi

#23 My Sink Fell Off

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: CookieOmNomster

#24 My Oven Hood Fell Off The Wall Randomly Today

I was sitting in my room and heard an extremely loud burst of banging. I ran out to find this. My heat also randomly stopped working today, and then the window of my car wouldn’t roll down during a drive-thru.

Also, I rent, so I’m guessing this was put up with the landlord specifically.

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: bostonpancakes

#25 The “F” Fell Off My Ford Fiesta Flame. Now I Drive A Ford Fiesta Lame

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Thechuz1337

#26 The Bottom Of My Cup Fell Off While Making A Hot Chocolate

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: CammaJamma

#27 Part Of My Roof Fell Down A Day Before Leaving On Vacation

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: PyroMatchBox

#28 The Headboard Fell On Top Of My Head In The Middle Of The Night While I Was Sleeping

Now I have a major headache. I’m just glad my baby wasn’t sleeping on my chest tonight.

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: eatingsubwaycookies

#29 The Parking Garage Just Collapsed

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: littleempires

#30 Last Year, We Got A Paddington Bear Statue. Last Night, This Happened To Him

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: cglotr

#31 An Unfortunate Scenario

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: unknown

#32 The Front Fell Off

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: connexit

#33 The Front Fell Off

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: antantantant80

#34 Brand New Eyeshadow Palette Fell, And The Only Shade That Broke Was Called “Unlucky”

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: provokedspoon12

#35 The Bottom Of The Slow Cooker Pot Fell Off, Spilling 6 Liters Of Hot Pineapple Juice Everywhere. The Kitchen Will Be Sticky Until The End Of Time

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: OceanSupernova

#36 I Was Opening The Door, And At First The Handle Broke, Then This Happened. I Just Wanted Pizza

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Lazy_productions

#37 Part Of A United Airlines Engine Fell Off A Plane

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: BroomfieldPD, BroomfieldPD

#38 Do Bridges Have Weight Limits?

This is a bunch of years old now, but it happened near me. Apparently, the company doing this house move applied for a permit from the county for this move, but the county rejected the original permit because of the weight limit on this bridge. The county instead ended up issued a permit to take a different (and much longer) route instead. But I guess the driver wanted to save a few minutes.

The house was eventually extricated from this situation and sits in its new home a couple of miles east of this bridge to this day. I wonder if the new residents even know the history? (and if they checked the beams underneath for damage!)

The road in that location was closed for at least a year while the bridge was rebuilt.

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: deleted

#39 The Way This USB Charger Broke Off In The Wall

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: the85rush

#40 Whoopsies

My mom (in the industry) recommended her neighbors a trusted contractor, but they declined and chose a cheaper option… Apparently, the awning has been like this for months.

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: retso_divan

#41 Mom Tried To Mow The Lawn Yesterday

I called her for Mother’s Day today due to the distance I can’t visit, and she told me her lawnmower broke in half while trying to use it. I didn’t understand her and asked for a photo. This is what she sent me.

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Andilee

#42 While Changing My Car Oil And Pouring The New Oil In, I Broke Off The Tip Of The Plastic Funnel, Which Fell Into The Engine

and now requires a mechanic to disassemble the engine so they can fish it out, to the tune of $1,000.

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: ashushu

#43 The Bottom Of My Cup Just… Fell Off. I Am Wearing A Whole Glass Of Milk

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Kigameister

#44 The Cabinet Fell Off The Wall While I Was Out. Handmade Dishes I’ve Collected From Little Shops And Farmers’ Markets Over The Years, Now Shattered

I guess it’s fine, I don’t have dishes anymore, since the cabinet knocked open the fridge door, ruining all my food.

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: unknown

#45 Troll Dolls’ Hair Fell Off

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Bit_Jax

#46 The Server Is Down

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Robbysofter

#47 How Does Someone Lose That?

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: SultryShadoww

#48 The Apparent Dangers Of Roof Racks

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: sa547ph

#49 I Was Washing My Plate, And The Whole Bottom Broke Off

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: DogTookMySockAgain

#50 Can Someone Spot The Problem?

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Hyper_sp33d

#51 The Key Broke Off Inside The Lock Of A Very Important Work Door. Wonder How Much Trouble I Am In

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Twaynesty

#52 The Dartboard Fell Apart And Was Actually Just A Painted Roll Of Cardboard Sheets

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: ArrivingPlace

#53 I Have Spine Surgery Tomorrow, So I Went Antiquing To Get My Mind Off It. Fell In Love With This 100-Year-Old Horse, Only For It To Snap The Second I Got Home

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Ecstatic_Jackfruit35

#54 One “R” Fell Perfectly Off Of An Oreo

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: fourleaffungi

#55 The Handle Just Broke Off My Brand-New Cast-Iron Skillet. I Haven’t Even Cooked Anything With It Yet

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: sixpigeons

#56 Never Worn, Several Years Old Shoes Disintegrated When Put On

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: tangerinewax

#57 I Dropped A Box Of Crayons, And Most Of The Tips Fell Off

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: scrubforest

#58 The Front Part Fell Off My Hotel Door Key Reader – I Didn’t Know There Were AA Batteries Involved

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: Iamoninternet

#59 My Dad’s Retirement Plaque Is Just Another Person’s With A Sheet Of Metal Over It

The plaque recently fell off the wall and broke, and when I was fixing it, I noticed that the two names were totally different.

“Decided To Fall Apart Before My Wedding”: 59 Times Things Broke So Badly, It Looked Intentional

Image source: That_odd_man

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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