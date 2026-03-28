53 Seemingly Innocent Posts That Hit With A Crazy Second Half

People love a plot twist. The best stories in cinema, literature, and real life are those with an unexpected ending. The Empire Strikes Back, Fight Club, and The Sixth Sense are just some of the most well-known stories with surprise endings that have blown people’s minds. But Bored Panda is bringing you a slightly different type of plot twist.
These funny posts come to you from the subreddit titled “Unextexted,” a wordplay on “Unexpected texts.” They include all types of posts that start pretty normally but go to 100 real fast. So, if you’re up to be surprised, scroll down and see which texts the community has deemed the funniest.
More info: Reddit
#1 Buying This Product Right Now!
Image source: Londonersmoke2
#2 Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover
Image source: derekkaiserrrrrrrrrr
#3 Skin Dog
Image source: stupidoldandy
When it comes to stories, people like to be surprised. Isn’t a movie or TV series made that much better when it contains a twist you didn’t see coming? While big plot twists make people stressed and are generally avoided, small surprises are actually liked by many. In fact, according to a 2023 poll, 46% of American adults prefer small surprises to grand gestures.
In general, people like to be surprised when it’s done by their friends and loved ones. 48% of Americans say they feel appreciated, 36% like the fact that they’re in someone else’s thoughts, and 43% feel loved. But what about other kinds of surprises, more in the spirit of unexpected twists and turns, do people like?
#4 Wait Wha-
Image source: NottsNinja
#5 Only A True Fan Will Get This
Image source: knowhoakx
#6 Made Ya Look
Image source: SchwartzReports
You know those people who go out of their way to avoid spoilers and get mad when someone accidentally tells them how a movie or TV show ends? Turns out, they’re wrong when they say that you can’t enjoy a story when you know the ending. Research shows that knowing the ending doesn’t stop a person from enjoying a story.
In 2016, researcher and UC San Diego psychology professor Nicholas Christenfeld found that spoilers make people like the stories even more. When he and his team asked the participants of his study if they enjoyed spoilers, the majority said “no.” Ironically, when they knew the endings before reading the stories, they found them more enjoyable.
#7 I Was Told I Should Post This Here
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#8 Belongs Here
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#9 Please Remember Punctuation
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Christenfeld argues that the resolution isn’t the most compelling part of a story in general. “When people go to see ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ they don’t think ‘Don’t tell me how it ends!’ ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’? That one ends well. So there isn’t any thought that with these great works of fiction, knowing the ending is going to ruin them.”
Indeed, when we go see a romcom, we know the couple will end up together in the end. Still, we watch the movie and enjoy it, and our enjoyment depends on how well the story is told, the plot points, and the characters more than just the ending alone. Christenfeld adds that people rewatch movies all the time, and often they experience more enjoyment with every subsequent watch.
#10 An Anniversary
Image source: joeheenan
#11 Being Gay Isn’t A Choice
Image source: elijahdaniel
#12 Found On Facebook
Image source: dadsaysjokes
A follow-up study by Christenfeld showed that people also find stories easier to understand when they know the ending. “If you know the ending as you watch it, you can understand what the filmmaker is doing. You get to see this broader view, and essentially understand the story more fluently,” he explained. “There’s lots of evidence that sort of this fluent processing of information is pleasurable; that is, some familiarity with a work of art enables you to enjoy it more.”
#13 Star Crossed Lovers
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Wholesome Dude Helping Return A
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#15 Lara Croft Cosplay
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There is also research that argues against spoilers. A 2014 Dutch study found that unspoiled stories elicit more emotional arousal in people. Although we might understand the story and the plot better, we might engage with it less and be more likely to feel indifferent to what happens to the characters.
#16 Poor Wife
Image source: thakidcw
#17 Tragic
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#18 Wow. Ok
Image source: Livey_
Sometimes not knowing how a story ends can drive us crazy. If you watched the show Lost as it aired in the 2000s, you might remember how the twists and turns of the series may have given you whiplash. A 2007 study done with the fans of the show showed that the audience enjoyed a spoiled episode more because it relieved the pressure and stress of the unknown.
#19 Bruh Moment
Image source: Thumbs0fDestiny
#20 Imagine Smelling Inconsistently
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#21 Virgos Better Run Now
Image source: reddit.com
What are your thoughts on stories, unexpected endings, and spoilers, Pandas? Do you ever Google how a movie or a book ends before getting to the last minute or page? Let us know in the comments whether you’re spoiler-averse or pro-spoilers. And if you’re in the mood for more posts about people facing unexpected surprises, check out these hilarious “wrong number” conversations that have people cracking up!
#22 They Had Us In The First Half
Image source: zachsvobodny
#23 Pray For Grandma
Image source: Llodsliat
#24 Does This Belong Here?
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#25 “How Did You Find Your Meal?”
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#26 Peach Cobbler
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#27 Textbook Power Play
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#28 Wait Till She Kicks Him
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#29 Makes Him Seem Cooler
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#30 Art Major
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#31 U S A!
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#32 Chad
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#33 A True Story
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#34 Sounds Like A Rough College
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#35 Yup But Atleast He’s Happy
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#36 Helpful, Wholesome Adv- Oh
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#37 I Love My Mom
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#38 I Love You!
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#39 Texting His Ex
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#40 Making All Those Sacrifices Worth It
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#41 Oof
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#42 This Rollercoaster
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#43 What Do You Do With Your Rainy Day Money?
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#44 I Accept My Gay Name
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#45 How Nice Of Him
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#46 In Our Lab
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#47 Lmao
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#48 Good One
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#49 Micheal Caine’s Childhood
Image source: IsntThisCreatve
#50 He’s So Cute!!
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#51 What Would You Shapeshift Into?
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#52 A Fine Course Of Action
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#53 Ha , Im Free From The Virus
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#54 The Curiosity Of Children
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#55 Wher Is He Tho
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#56 Perfect Fit
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#57 Talented Kid
Image source: Goldstein1997
#58 An Interesting Title
Image source: RightingWrite
#59 Tony Bout To Get A Surprise
Image source: thk_
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