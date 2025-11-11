Crazy Kids’ Inventions Turned Into Real Products (16 Pics)

Invention ideas for kids it’s not something that we usually see in our grown-up world, but it turns out, that some of the little humans have even greater imaginations than us, adults. British designer and inventor Dominic Wilcox asked over 450 children across Sunderland and South Tyneside, UK, to come up with ideas for crazy inventions. Then, he chose around 60 ideas of 600 submitted drawings and presented them to local makers that could help with manufacturing.

The kids were invited to explain their selected inventions themselves. The makers had only four weeks to produce real-life objects, making sure that they created exactly what the kids wanted. The project was called “INVENTORS!”

“The children were the stars, and I gained so much pleasure seeing them getting excited about their and other peoples’ ideas,” Wilcox told Bored Panda. “Instead of just putting the drawings on the fridge door as most adults do with a child’s drawings, why not push the ideas as far as they can go?” states the project’s website. “Taking the power of children’s imaginations seriously and see where it leads to.”

These genius kids have come up with ideas solving not only everyday problems but also more serious issues, such as wars and helping people with disabilities. Scroll down to see the amazing inventions for kids from kids themselves.

More info: inventorsproject.co.uk (h/t: designyoutrust)

#1 Phone Friend

#2 Tooth-O-Matic

#3 Shady Lamp

#4 Pringles Hook

#5 Food Cooler

#6 Family Scooter

#7 Leaf Catcher

#8 The Liftolator (War Avoider)

#9 Self Waterer Plant Pot – S.W.P.P.

#10 Ezy Slice Fryer (Instant Fries)

#11 Glasswards

#12 The Paint Slatta Baby Sleeper

#13 Shout-Activated Camera

#14 Handy High 5

#15 Creakless Slippers

