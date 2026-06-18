39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

by

Some cartoonists try to tell complex stories through their series, while others simply take absurd and often ridiculous ideas and turn them into jokes that still manage to make people laugh.

One of the artists who does this best is the creator of the ‘Birdthing’ comics. The series keeps a simple style and relies on bizarre dialogue, unexpected twists, and a very specific kind of humor that feels both quirky and often dark. Many of the jokes revolve around misunderstandings, overthinking, strange logic, and those odd conversations that somehow make perfect sense in the moment.

We’ve selected some of ‘Birdthing’s’ funniest comics below. Scroll down, enjoy the wonderfully strange logic, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Instagram

#1

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

#2

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#3

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#4

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#5

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#6

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#7

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#8

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#9

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#10

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#11

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#12

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#13

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#14

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#15

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#16

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#17

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#18

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#19

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#20

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#21

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#22

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#23

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#24

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#25

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#26

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#27

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#28

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#29

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#30

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#31

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#32

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#33

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#34

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#35

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#36

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#37

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#38

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

#39

39 Absurd And Darkly Humorous ‘Birdthing’ Comics That Make No Sense But Are Still Funny

Image source: birdthingcomics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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