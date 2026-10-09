Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She’s Stressed

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Living together comes with the unenviable task of needing to figure out who does what. After all, the laundry, dishes and general cleaning have, at least, doubled, so it’s not exactly fair to dump it all on one person.

A man turned to the internet for advice after realizing that his unemployed wife had decided to fully check out of doing any chores at home. So the internet decided to weigh in with their thoughts, advice and a few also shared similar stories. As it turns out, there wasn’t necessarily just one clear victim and villain here.

Coming home from work to dirty dishes is hardly ever fun

Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed

stockking (not the actual photo)

Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She’s Stressed

So one man decided to have a serious talk with his wife about household chores

Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed

https://kaboompics.com/ (not the actual photo)

Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed

u/Automatic-Habit9317

Some folks shared similar tales

Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed

Many thought he was in the right

Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed

But a few thought he needed to have more sympathy for his wife

Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed
Unemployed Wife Refuses To Do Any Chores Because She&#8217;s Stressed

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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