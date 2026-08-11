“Goth Baddie” Who Got Drake To Bark Leaves Fans Marveling At Her Transformation After They Dig Up Old Photos

Lin Lamar, a 23-year-old self-proclaimed “Goth Baddie,” emerged victorious in a speed-dating challenge featuring Drake interacting with 20 women to find a romantic match on Saturday, August 8.
Her eccentric aesthetic appeared to catch the rapper’s attention, especially after he revealed in a 2025 interview that his ideal partner would be someone “tweaked out,” “like goth,” and “tatted all over.”
Drake was so smitten with Lamar that he even barked at her command, with footage of their interaction quickly going viral.
But the viral moment was soon overshadowed by renewed interest in Lamar’s past physical appearance, with her photographs from before she adopted her present persona resurfacing online, leaving netizens marveling at her makeover.
“She looks maxxed,” one said.
Old photos of Lin Lamar have led social media users to weigh in on her striking transformation
Lamar is known as Pinkchyu online, with her content focusing on dressing as popular characters from video games and animation.
She also works on subscription-based mature media platforms.
While her social media shows her consistently wearing pale makeup and black lipstick alongside latex bodysuits over the years, newly unearthed old pictures of her show a more subtle appearance.
Lamar can be seen with short, curly hair and mere blush on her cheeks as makeup in one.
In another, she is seen posing in a graphic T-shirt with the same natural visage.
Netizens were quick to praise her transformation, with one on X writing, “She took the term glow up to her heart.”
“Doesn’t matter where you start, it’s where you end,” added another.
“Bought a whole new face and body,” remarked a third.
Cosmetic procedures were widely credited for the transformation in Lamar’s appearance, with one user remarking, “This proves just how advanced the surgical industry is.”
Lin Lamar flaunted being chosen by Drake on social media
Lamar beat popular contenders like adult entertainers Lena the Plug and Lily Phillips, as well as content creators Jordyn Lucas and Plush, to be crowned as Drake’s perfect pair.
She posted a photograph with the rapper after the challenge wrapped, with his hands rounding her hips and hers placed on his chest.
“I’m the goth baddie,” she captioned the upload.
Her second post about her interaction with Drake was the video of him barking for her, which sent her into a fit of laughter before she called him a “good boy.”
“I think I broke Drake,” she said about it.
On X, meanwhile, she cheekily asked, “Can you blame him for being into nerdy goth girls like me?”
She received heaps of praise in response, with one commenting, “Honestly? Not at all. Nerdy goth and gorgeous is a pretty irresistible combination.”
“I love the way he looks at you,” added another.
Lamar walked away from the challenge with more than Drake’s attention, as he agreed to buy her mom a house
After picking Lamar as the winner of the dating challenge, Drake asked her to name a gift he could buy for her.
“You don’t have to decide right now,” he added, but Lamar was quick to make her decision.
She asked him to buy her mom a house so she could retire.
“I’d love to,” the rapper responded, saying, “I have to do it for my mother-in-law.”
This led Lamar to embrace Drake, and he reciprocated the gesture with just as much affection.
In a separate clip filmed outdoors, he was seen lifting her off her feet as a cake with candles waited to be cut.
Netizens have raised concerns over the age gap between Drake and Lamar
Drake is 39 years old, making him 16 years Lamar’s senior.
“Kendrick did not lie about Drake. He likes them young,” an X user said.
“He is a creep,” added another.
“Getting with Drake is like getting with Epstein atp, what is wrong with her,” probed a third.
It remains unclear whether Drake and Lamar intend to pursue a relationship or if their pairing ended with the challenge.
During the show, however, Drake expressed a desire to “learn new things” from Lamar, to which she agreed, hinting that their connection could potentially continue in the real world.
“I didn’t know that was the real her,” a social media user said
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