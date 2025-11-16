Hey Pandas, What’s One Of Your Fears? (Closed)

by

List one or some of your fears.

#1

Water. I can’t. Oceans terrify me, and I can’t get completely underneath water without getting nervous. Not sure why.

#2

Black Friday shoppers scare me. I have a fear of being crushed by a bunch of people wanting to buy 40% off microwaves.

#3

I have globophobia. Not the fear of balloons themselves, but the fear of them popping. I hate activities where you have to sit on them and if someone is blowing one up and it’s getting too large, I internally freak and try to get as far away as possible. I also sometimes duck and cover my ears and squint my eyes around that kind of stuff without meaning to. It’s really weird, I know 🤷

#4

Guns

#5

People judging me behind my back

#6

Being bullied, being told that I’m fat, being outed by someone as a member of the LGBTQ community.

#7

Airplanes, and the Void.

#8

NOISE. I have phonophobia and noise tends to be a panic attack trigger

#9

Spiders 🕷️

#10

My dad yelling at me.

#11

Myself.

#12

Not being able to achieve my goals to get my dream career

#13

Ants and worms

#14

I am scared of lifts. Before I get in a lift I am queasy but as soon as I get in the fear sets in. I think its the feeling of the lift moving up and down, especially down, and the thought in my brain of ‘what if it falls?’. I know its irrational!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Twitter Is Going Mad After Elon Musk Tweets That “Crimea Is Formally Part Of Russia” And Here Are 30 Reactions
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Place In Your House? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Women’s Everyday Problems That Perfectly Sum Up Life As A 21st Century Woman
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Jennifer Aniston Says Friends Cast is Working on a Mystery Project
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2019
Dad And Son Convert Old 90’s School Bus Into A Tiny Dream Home
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Who Was Your Favorite Cartoon Character As A Child? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.