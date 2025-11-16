Hey Pandas, What’s One Of Your Fears? (Closed)

List one or some of your fears.
#1
Water. I can’t. Oceans terrify me, and I can’t get completely underneath water without getting nervous. Not sure why.
#2
Black Friday shoppers scare me. I have a fear of being crushed by a bunch of people wanting to buy 40% off microwaves.
#3
I have globophobia. Not the fear of balloons themselves, but the fear of them popping. I hate activities where you have to sit on them and if someone is blowing one up and it’s getting too large, I internally freak and try to get as far away as possible. I also sometimes duck and cover my ears and squint my eyes around that kind of stuff without meaning to. It’s really weird, I know 🤷
#4
Guns
#5
People judging me behind my back
#6
Being bullied, being told that I’m fat, being outed by someone as a member of the LGBTQ community.
#7
Airplanes, and the Void.
#8
NOISE. I have phonophobia and noise tends to be a panic attack trigger
#9
Spiders 🕷️
#10
My dad yelling at me.
#11
Myself.
#12
Not being able to achieve my goals to get my dream career
#13
Ants and worms
#14
I am scared of lifts. Before I get in a lift I am queasy but as soon as I get in the fear sets in. I think its the feeling of the lift moving up and down, especially down, and the thought in my brain of ‘what if it falls?’. I know its irrational!
