The 15 Most Painfully Cringe Moments Of The 2026 Oscars

It was not the Academy or film critics who gave the toughest verdict during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. It was the internet.
Netizens brutally roasted the biggest stars of Hollywood for their cringey jokes, awkward speeches, and heated tussles on camera during the star-studded night.
“How is the Oscars worse than Golden Globes rn?” one asked online.
Here’s a roundup of 15 of the most awkward moments from the 2026 Oscars.
#1 Robert Downey Jr. Flashing A Thong Onstage Made Viewers Gag
Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans appeared onstage to present the nominations for Best Adapted and Original Screenplay.
But before diving into their given task, the Marvel stars took a moment to acknowledge the 14th anniversary of the original Avengers movie.
Evans then went on to tell the Oscar winner that he had a surprise waiting for him backstage: the original script of the film, signed by the entire cast.
Later, when the Captain America star was left alone with the mic, Downey Jr. walked back out with a gift he managed to whip up for his co-star.
“I was just joshing, of course, I got you something. I got you the official Tanning Chatum thong from Magic Mike. It’s sequin, with a mirror ball effect,” he said, twirling the sparkling undergarment around in his hand.
After Evans said he had no words to say, Channing Tatum joined the conversation from the audience.
“Hey, I’m gonna need that back though!” he yelled from his seats.
“For what?” Downey Jr. indignantly asked, to which the Blink Twice actor bashfully said: “I gotta work later, bro.”
The joke didn’t land well with some netizens though, with one asking, “So they scripted that bullsh*t?”
“Did bro say Tanning Chatum??” another asked.
One said, “This is not symbolic and definitely not funny.”
“The level of funny jokes is going down in,” another wrote.
“How is the oscars worse than golden globes rn?” asked another critic.
Robert Downey Jr. gifted Channing Tatum’s thong from ‘Magic Mike’ to Chris Evans at the #Oscars
Channing Tatum yells “Imma need that back though” pic.twitter.com/NTTzR6Uo4t
— ScreenTime (@screentime) March 16, 2026
Image source: Trae Patton / The Academy
#2 Teyana Taylor’s Sprint To The Stage Was Too “Annoying” For Some
Teyana Taylor’s moment of unfiltered excitement went viral online, as she was seen locking her arm around Director Paul Thomas Anderson as they went onstage during the Best Picture victory for One Battle after Another.
Leonardo DiCaprio and several other cast and crew members followed them onstage to share in the joy. But some critics fixated on Taylor’s overly zealous reaction and racing to be first onstage alongside Anderson.
“Teyana Taylor so annoying,” one said. Another wrote, “She be too much some times.”
“Is she always this dramatic ?” one asked.
“Like I said some people just like causing scenes…” another wrote.
Others defended her, asking, “She can’t be happy?”
“Man how is joy so annoying and threatening to yall geez you must have had a rough childhood,” one said, while another quipped, “Imagine people shitting on you for being excited on winning a best picture at the Oscars.”
“You guys are miserable, she had the best energy of the night. in fact, I wish they had some bits with her,” wrote another.
Teyana Taylor so annoying… #Oscar pic.twitter.com/CHNWPSz6qZ
— 🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) March 16, 2026
Image source: Richard Harbaugh / The Academy
#3 The Most Talked‑About Wardrobe Moment Of The Night
Gwyneth Paltrow’s dress was so bizarre to viewers that they questioned whether it was a wardrobe malfunction.
The actress wore a strapless Armani Privé silk gown that featured dramatic side slits, extending from the top all the way to the bottom.
One video captured the Marty Supreme star clutching her dress and running down a staircase, making some fans think she was running to save herself from a fashion flop.
“Gwyneth Paltrow is breaking the internet after suffering an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the Oscars,” one wrote alongside the video, while another asked, “Is this even a dress??”
“Girl flashed the cameraman and called it a ‘malfunction,’” read a third comment.
A fourth said, “Gwyneth didn’t consider how the dress would look while she was walking. Looks trashy to me.”
Gwyneth Paltrow is breaking the internet after suffering an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/xx8boOvJle
— USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) March 16, 2026
Image source: Trae Patton / The Academy
#4 Kieran Culkin Served Some Shade After Sean Penn “Ghosted” The Oscars
Sean Penn officially joined an exclusive club of elite actors, who have won three Oscars in one lifetime.
After winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in One Battle After Another, Penn joined legends like Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep to become a member of the Oscars’ “3-Timers Club.”
But apparently the Mystic River star didn’t care enough to be there to witness the moment, according to Kieran Culkin who accepted the award on his behalf.
“Sean Penn couldn’t be here this evening, or didn’t want to, so I’ll be accepting the award on his behalf,” Culkin sheepishly said before walking away.
Netizens branded Penn’s behavior as “iconic” and lauded Culkin for the jab,
“We need more unscripted jokes,” one said, while another wrote, “The award was sean penn’s. the night was kieran culkin’s.”
“Third Oscar and he didn’t even show up to collect it. That’s a level of unbothered that most people can only dream about,” wrote another.
One said, “Sean Penn really just ghosted the Oscars again? iconic.”
“Prefer to hear anything Kieran Culkin says over Sean Penn,” another said. “This was a gift to the world.”
“Sean Penn won an Oscar and didn’t even show up. That’s either the most unbothered move in Hollywood history or he knew something we don’t,” read another comment.
lol at Kieran Culkin’s unscripted joke about no-show Sean Penn after he won Supporting Actor (his THIRD Oscar)
“Sean Penn couldn’t be here this evening…or didn’t want to…so I’ll be accepting this award on his behalf.” pic.twitter.com/L2BcB2deAq
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 16, 2026
Image source: Trae Patton / The Academy, Michael Yada / ©A.M.P.A.S
#5 The Jonas‑Chopra Entrance Nearly Went Sideways (Literally)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra could have had one of the most dramatic arrivals at the 98th Academy Awards.
The couple’s Sprinter van reportedly couldn’t get the required clearance to make it all the way to the Dolby Theatre’s security perimeter. So they squeezed into a golf cart to make it to the venue.
Viral footage captured the cart picking up speed and nearly tipping over.
“Ohhh!! That could have been a different story,” one commented on the video.
They “almost won Best Stunt before even reaching the red carpet,” said another.
“Would have had twice the views had they wrecked!” another wrote. “Everyone loves a Hollywood sh*t show!”
One claimed, “Nick Jonas and Priyanka are very lazy actresses that’s why they’re not making waves in the industry..”
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra nearly had a wipeout before even hitting the red carpet at the Oscars … after their golf cart ride to the entrance got a little too wild. pic.twitter.com/nU4FSChlQH
— TMZ (@TMZ) March 15, 2026
Image source: Etienne Laurent / The Academy
#6 ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Winners Were Rudely Cut Off
One of the night’s most historic wins quickly turned into one of the most uncomfortable moments at the 2026 Oscars.
Fans expressed their frustration after the songwriting team for KPop Demon Hunters were abruptly cut off in the middle of their acceptance speech for Best Original Song.
The win for their hit track Golden marked the first time in Academy history that a K-pop song received the title. But the team, consisting of EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, and others, was cut off mid-speech.
After the orchestra’s music nudged them off stage, EJAE spoke about the moment backstage and said, “…I needed to thank Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna onstage, but I didn’t get to because they just cut us off. They k*lled it with their singing and they’re just incredible people and I love them so much.”
Co-director and writer Maggie Kang and producer Michelle Wong also made history by being the first people of South Korean descent to ever win an Oscar in the animated feature category.
As the directors and producers were onstage accepting their award, the cuttoff music once again began playing, but it quickly stopped to allow them to finish their speech.
Kang said she was dedicating the award to “Korea and [to] Koreans everywhere.”
“For those of you who look like me, I’m so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this. But it is here now,” she said. “And that means that the next generations won’t have to go longing.”
Fans expressed outrage over the winners being cut off, saying, “Atrocious of the Academy to cut off the winners of Golden Kpop in sharing their winning speech fully #oscars #GoldenKpop.”
“It was very disrespectful what they did to the producers of KPop Demon Hunters at the Oscars, let them give the speech… having said that I’m glad they won.”
“That cutoff music during the kpop demon hunters speech was a lil rude #Oscars,” said another.
“Please let the man finish his speech…” another wrote. “This can’t be the way to celebrate such big cultural phenomenon.”
“Got time to make these horrid jokes but not time for Kpop Demon Hunters to say their speech,” wrote yet another comment.
EJAE accepts Best Original Song for “Golden” from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/1rBsKT0C95
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 16, 2026
Image source: Trae Patton / The Academy
#7 Hudson Williams’ One-Word Answer Left The Internet Disgusted
A resounding tsk-tsk was heard on the internet when Hudson Williams offered a single-word response to a question on the red carpet.
Fresh off the success of Heated Rivarly, Williams is currently enjoying his red-hot popularity from playing Shane Hollander on the steamy show.
When an interviewer on the red carpet asked him to describe the upcoming second season, he simply said, “s*x.”
Somehow, viewers were less than impressed by his response.
“At this point this is on purpose, his rep wants him to be the male version of Sydney Sweeney,” one said.
Another wrote, “the worst part is he thinks hes so hot saying it.”
Some felt his brazen response was a bit too spicy for the tone of the Oscars.
“I’m sorry but where’s the class?” one asked. “Baby this is the Oscar’s not the p*rnhub awards. Even the interviewer was disgusted at his answer.”
“He’s so disgusting and weird,” said another.
Hudson Williams on what fans can expect from ‘HEATED RIVALRY’ Season 2:
“Sex.” pic.twitter.com/iZrhCbKgeT
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 15, 2026
Image source: Richard Harbaugh / The Academy
#8 The Tie No One Saw Coming
A wave of gasps erupted through Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre when an unexpected tie was announced during Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony.
“It’s a tie, I’m not joking, it’s actually a tie,” the baffled actor and presenter, Kumail Nanjiani, said after he laid eyes on the winners of the Best Short Live Action Film.
“Everyone, calm down, we’re going to get through this, focus up,” he said before calling the team of The Singers onstage first.
“A tie, wow we didn’t know that could happen,” an astonished Sam A Davis, who directed The Singers, said during his acceptance speech.
Kumail Nanjiani then invited the team for Two People Exchanging Saliva to accept the shared title.
“Ironic that the short film Oscar’s going to take twice as long,” the presenter joked.
Fans were surprised to see the unexpected moment, saying: “This was absolutely wild to see live on television.”
“That’s highly unusual but at least it wasn’t a Moonlight, La La Land situation,” on said, referring to the infamous 2017 Oscars moment where La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner when Moonlight actually won the title of the Best Picture.
Interestingly, the tie on Sunday was only the seventh in Oscars nearly 100-year history, with the most recent one taking place in 2013 after Skyfall and Zero Dark Thirty both won for Sound Editing.
Similarly, Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand were both crowned Best Actress in 1969.
Kumail Nanjiani reveals there’s been a tie at the #Oscars while announcing Best Live Action Short, with “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva” sharing the award.
(via ABC/AMPAS) pic.twitter.com/sl2ugEnYfA
— Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026
Image source: Trae Patton / The Academy, Trae Patton / The Academy
#9 The Controversial Joke That Divided Viewers
Actor and presenter Kumail Nanjiani showed fans just how good he can be at wordplay. But one of his jokes sparked fury among viewers.
When Nanjiani appeared onstage to present the award for Best Live Action Short Film, he joked about how filmmakers could “save” audiences time if they gave their movies the short film treatment.
“I think many full-length movies would do just as well if not better as short films,” he said. “We should take some of these feature films, remake them as shorts. Save us some time.”
Nanjiani then playfully renamed some classics to potential titles for their short film versions.
He renamed It’s A Wonderful Life to “It’s A Wonderful Month,” The King’s Speech to “The King’s Tweet,” and Call Me By Your Name to “Call Me By Your Nickname.”
The one renamed film that irked some viewers was his offering of “Schindler’s Post-It” for the Steven Spielberg-directed film Schindler’s List.
The 1993 historical drama narrates the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved more than 1,100 Jewish people from the Holocaust.
“Can’t say that Schindler’s List joke was uh in any good taste,” one viewer said.
“Yeah they don’t hide the antisemitism any more,” commented a second.
A third wrote, “Wild that hollywood lectures everyone about sensitivity then does this.”
Others sided with Nanjiani, saying: “Rubbish, it was a joke about film titles and fine within its context — grow up!”
“It was a play on the title, it did not make fun of the holocaust,” wrote another.
Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) presented the award for Best Live Action Short — and oversaw the chaos of the seventh ever tie in Oscar history 🎬 pic.twitter.com/XqZUFkl67a
— The Juggernaut (@thejuggernaut) March 16, 2026
Image source: Trae Patton / The Academy
#10 Teyana Taylor Had A Heated Backstage Confrontation
Shortly after the ceremony came to an end, Teyana Taylor was seen having a fiery reaction in the middle of a milling crowd.
The actress was reportedly trying to return to the stage to join her One Battle After Another for a group photo. But as she tried to make her way to the stage area, she was reportedly blocked by a security guard who allegedly used his body to stop him from alloiwing her to go through.
“You’re a man putting his hands on a female,” the actress said in a fit of rage.
“You’re very rude. You’re very rude,” she continued. “You’re very rude.”
The Best Support Actress nominee was heard allegedly to the poeple around her that the man “literally shoved” her.
“Do not touch me, do not shove me, do not push me,” she was then heard saying.
Netizens had plenty to say about the tense altercation, commenting, “Teyana Taylor is always making a scene.”
“It’s just ‘One Battle After Another’ for Teyana Taylor…” one said.
Another wrote, “Her: I’m not getting enough attention here, I need to make a scene.”
“So if someone says they were shoved, the real issue is… that they reacted?” one asked in her defence.
Teyana Taylor made a scene at the Oscars on Sunday after she claimed a man shoved her.
When did the Oscars become the Waffle House?pic.twitter.com/j6YcZbfrFn
— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 16, 2026
Image source: Etienne Laurent / The Academy
#11 The Most Dramatic Fast-Food Mention Of The Night
Sometimes, it is the internet that decides the real star moments of the night. And one such moment a viral Matt Berry moment.
Fans not only noticed but even lauded Matt Berry for taking on the announcer role at this year’s ceremony.
It particularly tickled the ears of listeners to hear the actor and comedian say “Burger King” during the glitzy ceremony.
“For the sake of posterity here is Matt Berry saying the words ‘Burger King,’” an X user wrote online.
Burger King nudged into the conversation and said in the comments section, “Truly no one could say it better.”
Viewers piled on the praise and said, “Matt Berry could say anything to me he wants.”
“One of the AI companies needs to license his voice,” another said.
For the sake of posterity here is Matt Berry saying the words “Burger King” pic.twitter.com/wVYoOIwf1g
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 16, 2026
Image source: Josip Ivanković/Unsplash
#12 Conan O’Brien Sizzling Burn For Timothée Chalamet
Returning host Conan O’Brien didn’t waste time poking fun at one of the biggest pre‑show controversies of the season.
He put Timothée Chalamet in the hot seat during his opening monologue and alluded to the Marty Supreme star’s recent comments, where he said “no one cares” about ballet and opera anymore.
“Security is extremely tight tonight. I just gotta mention that. I’m told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities,” O’Brien said.
Chalamet sat in the audience, grinning from ear to ear as hte host added, “They’re just mad you left out jazz.”
The joke left fans divided, with some believing Chalamet deserved it.
“That’s what you get for punching down on artists,” one said, while another wrote, “Conan did what he’s best at, roasting n teaching a lesson at same time.”
Another said, “Timothy took the joke like a champ. Kylee is seething.”
On the other hand, some netizens clearly expressed that they were on Team Chalamet and brazenly dissed O’Brien.
“Oh, was this humor? Because I don’t get it,” one said.
“This was terrible, the most boring opening ever. What a disappointment,” another remarked.
omg here’s Timothée Chalamet’s reaction when Oscars host Conan O’Brien joked about his ballet/opera comment
“Security is extremely tight tonight. I’m told there’s concern about attacks from both the opera and ballet community.”
[gasps from audience]
“You’re just mad you left… pic.twitter.com/q7ZCZy9kmG
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 15, 2026
Image source: Trae Patton / The Academy
#13 Teyana Taylor Could Have Won An Oscar For Best Fake Reaction
Fans were convinced that Teyana Taylor was ‘faking” her reaction when she lost the Best Supporting Actress to Amy Madigan, who won the title for her performance in Weapons.
Taylor was seen on camera jumping out of her seat and animatedly clapping as Madigan made her way to the stage to accept her prize.
“Why is Teyana acting like she isn’t crying inside?” a netizen asked.
“Teyana Taylor faking the happiness,” another claimed, “girl sit down and relax.”
Body language expert Judi James believed Taylor and her fellow Best Supporting Actress nominee Elle Fanning showed “counter-intuitive emotions” that could have won in a separate “category of their own.”
“Teyana dived forward from her seat as though she’d received an electric shock, her head lowering, meaning she barely needed to compose a masked facial expression,” the expert told the Daily Mail.
“When she came up, she was in full celebratory mode, clapping with her hands above her head,” she added.
James spoke about Fanning’s reaction as well and said the Sentimental Value actress went into a “winner’s pose.”
She was “shrugging her shoulders in delight, throwing her mouth wide open with brows raised in surprise and eyes squinting almost shut,” the body language expert said.
The facial expression was described as a “mask” of peak pleasure, after which Fanning fell back into her seat and excitedly clapped.
Both Taylor and Fanning’s reactions were described by James as “overkill behaviors,” where their natural disappointment was concealed with an “equally strong mask of the opposite emotion.”
40 años después de la primera vez que estuvo aquí, Amy Madigan gana el Oscar a Mejor Actriz De Reparto.
Se me ha saltado la lagrimilla con ese abrazo a Ed Harris. pic.twitter.com/Yx2KVHu804
— Lugar Cinema🎬 (@LugarCinema) March 16, 2026
Image source: Trae Patton / The Academy
#14 Kylie Jenner’s Uncomfortably Weird Interaction With Timothée Chalamet’s Sister Pauline
The internet claimed there was some tension in the room when Timothée Chalamet greeted his sister Pauline Chalamet during Sunday night’s ceremony.
Footage captured his girlfriend Kylie Jenner getting Pauline’s attention and giving her a hug before returning to her seat.
Within no time, netizens dissected the moment and claimed it “looks like it’s the first time they met.”
“Supposedly Pauline doesn’t like Kylie,” one claimed, while another wrote, “She doesn’t like her and really didn’t hide it.”
Another agreed, saying it “seems like his sister doesn’t really like Kylie much.”
“Sister looks worried and scared for him,” wrote another. “They also might disapprove.”
“They def don’t like each other,” another claimed.
“Sis, didn’t look too happy to see Kylie, she was more like ‘oh dear, he’s still with her?’” another critic said.
Previously, when Pauline criticized billionaires on social media, fans interpreted her remarks as a jab at Jenner, who is seen as one of the most popular wealthy women of today.
“If your job requires a college degree, you should be able to write off your student loan payments as a business expense the way CEOs write off their private jets and yachts for their jobs, which require neither,” Pauline wrote in a since deleted-message.
Fans were quick to speculate whether the message was directed at Jenner, who was the founder of Kylie Cosmetics and famously had a jet called Kylie Air.
Timothy really should change his name to Timothy Shallowman.🙄
Kylie Jenner just ignored his sister, she didn’t even get up or give her a hug or spend few mins talking.
She just looked at her, made some expression, & went back to chatting with others. He’s another Kardashian.👀 pic.twitter.com/KtIQyrKQni
— Hanz (@fashionistaera) March 16, 2026
Image source: Dana Pleasant / The Academy
#15 The Red Carpet Flex That Made The Internet Cringe
The internet cringed hard when Kevin O’Leary flashed an unusual accessory on the 2026 Oscars red carpet.
The actor, who played a cocky businessman in Marty Supreme, wore a diamond-encrusted chain around his neck while posing for the cameras.
Hanging on the chain was a rare and autographed Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant basketball card, which O’Leary and two other buyers purchased for almost $13 million.
“I’m very proud to own it,” he told CNBC last August.
Fans claimed his flashy moment on the red carpet was a classic example of how “money” can’t buy “class.”
“This is so cringe,” one said. Another chimed in sayig, “Kevin is a try-hard. It’s sad.”
“A disgrace, this man has no taste. Dressed like a Las Vegas entertainer or a Cartel boss,” said another.
One wrote, “HUGE example of money doesn’t mean class…looks more like trash.”
“Is there a bigger piece of sh*t than Kevin O’Leary? Oops, yes,” another said. “The occupant of the Oval Office and everyone in his administration.”
“What a f***ing clown, please stop having him for anything, he’s annoying, classless and a total idiot,” wrote another.
“Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary showed off his bling on the 2026 Oscars red carpet. 💎 🎥: Getty pic.twitter.com/K9Td8JrG8s
— Page Six (@PageSix) March 15, 2026
Image source: Etienne Laurent / The Academy
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