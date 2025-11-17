I Captured My Medieval Fantasy World With LEGO

by

I don’t know about you, but lately, I have been completely captivated by the atmosphere of fantasy worlds. As an official LEGO photographer, there wasn’t a question for me about how to create my own fantasy realm.

The name of the story is “Tales of Legford.” I am working on a book that focuses more on the pictures rather than a serious written narrative, but I strive to provide context to the characters and the plot.

The images are not Photoshop edits, they were actually created in front of the camera using practical effects and real lighting techniques. Of course, I used retouching techniques, as with any other photograph. Mostly, the biggest modification is, to add skies to my photo.

Meet with the classic LEGO Castle kingdoms and knights. I really love to create cinematic scenes, and I need my all experiences to be able to capture what I imagined in my mind. 

I have also created fantasy maps to build the whole world for the story. I hope you will like it, and also you can read my book (I’m still working on it and only 6 chapters are done so far).

The Castle Legford

The map of the Three Kingdoms

The enemy is coming…

Deep in the Brickenwood Wilderness

Welcome to the Toothless Bear tavern!

There is no closing time here

Old friends reunited in the wilderness, walking on the Warden’s Road

Bad news

The Legfordians and the Blackraevens have dark past

Blackraevens on the Warden’s Road

Battle in Castle Legford

Fight until the last breath

And battle on the field

The young Legfordians are struggling against the experienced Raven knights

Boromir the wizard, and Peregrin are travelling across the Riverlands

Here you can see the map of Riverland

