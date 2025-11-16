I Photoshop My Dogs Into Classic Album Covers

I don’t know what to get my husband for his birthday. He just doesn’t want stuff, doesn’t need stuff, doesn’t really like stuff. But there are a couple of things he does like: our two adorable, stupid, wonderful, demanding, old pooches…and music. So obviously I photoshopped the two doggos into some classic album covers, turned it into a calendar, and gave him that…
#1 “Got To Be Tough” By Toots And The Maytals Ft. Bulu
#2 “Nevermind” By Nirvana Ft. Bulu
#3 “True” By Spandau Ballet Ft. Bulu
#4 “Kommer Med Fred” By Spids Nøgenhat Ft. Haggis
#5 “Dynasty” By Kiss Ft. Haggis
#6 “Right Or Wrong” By Stealers Wheel Ft. Haggis And Bulu
#7 “River Of Dreams” By Billy Joel Ft. Haggis
#8 “Jailbreak” By Thing Lizzy Ft. Bulu And Haggis
#9 “Dookie” By Green Day Ft. Haggis
#10 “I Danmark Er Jeg Født” By Natasja Ft. Bulu
#11 “The Kick Inside” By Kate Bush Ft. Bulu
#12 “All N All” By Earth, Wind, And Fire Ft. Haggis
