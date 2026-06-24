57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

The ocean is full of creatures that can look beautiful, mysterious, intimidating, and almost alien at the same time. From colorful close-ups of tiny marine animals to wide underwater shots of sharks, whales, and jellyfish, every image feels like a small glimpse into a world most of us rarely get to see up close. That is exactly the kind of underwater beauty shared by the ‘RAW Oceanlife,’ one of the RAW Kingdom Community pages dedicated to highlighting striking images in all categories from photographers across the world.
After recently featuring photos from the RAW Cats page, we are now turning our attention from majestic felines to the deep blue sea. The photos shared by ‘RAW Oceanlife’ capture marine life in all its variety, showing everything from dramatic encounters and elegant ocean giants to tiny creatures that look like they belong in a fantasy movie.
Scroll down to explore the underwater world, and don’t forget to upvote the images that impressed you the most.
#1
Image source: Takayuki Nishijima
#2
Image source: Catherine Anne Hoelzer
#3
Image source: Jodie Lowe’s Marine Animal Photography
#4
Image source: Cass Scott
#5
Image source: John Ahern
#6
Image source: Pavlos Evangelidis
#7
Image source: laurags_photography
#8
Image source: Adam Foglia
#9
Image source: Fabrizio Serpe
#10
Image source: Mélosouslo
#11
Image source: Andre Baonz
#12
Image source: Ceci Ver
#13
Image source: svengoetsch.uwphotography
#14
Image source: Cass Scott
#15
Image source: Karen Chan
#16
Image source: Amelia Gonzalez
#17
Image source: Soulwater Productions
#18
Image source: Soulwater Productions
#19
Image source: Chloë
#20
Image source: Ceci Ver
#21
Image source: Takayuki Nishijima
#22
Image source: Justine Tan
#23
Image source: Carrie Brock
#24
Image source: Novrizal Herdananto
#25
Image source: Paul Liang
#26
Image source: Christopher Pen
#27
Image source: Peter Hutchins
#28
Image source: Novrizal Herdananto
#29
Image source: Eduardo Carrasco
#30
Image source: Jan Leya
#31
Image source: Peter Hutchins
#32
Image source: JJ Under The Sea
#33
Image source: Chloë
#34
Image source: Zak Nye
#35
Image source: Paloma Ortega Sánchez
#36
Image source: Fabrizio Serpe
#37
Image source: Denny Rustandi
#38
Image source: armandcaro_uw
#39
Image source: Thomas Everard
#40
Image source: Andre Baonz
#41
Image source: Peter Hutchins
#42
Image source: Thomas Everard
#43
Image source: brian.hoehn.photo
#44
Image source: Callum Rogers
#45
Image source: Catherine Anne Hoelzer
#46
Image source: devynunderwater
#47
Image source: kaala.ray
#48
Image source: Catherine Anne Hoelzer
#49
Image source: uw.blufic
#50
Image source: Paul Liang
#51
Image source: Tim Curac
#52
Image source: Andre Baonz
#53
Image source: svengoetsch.uwphotography
#54
Image source: Tai Olayori
#55
Image source: Novrizal Herdananto
#56
Image source: Ceci Ver
#57
Image source: Ceci Ver
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