57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

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The ocean is full of creatures that can look beautiful, mysterious, intimidating, and almost alien at the same time. From colorful close-ups of tiny marine animals to wide underwater shots of sharks, whales, and jellyfish, every image feels like a small glimpse into a world most of us rarely get to see up close. That is exactly the kind of underwater beauty shared by the ‘RAW Oceanlife,’ one of the RAW Kingdom Community pages dedicated to highlighting striking images in all categories from photographers across the world.

After recently featuring photos from the RAW Cats page, we are now turning our attention from majestic felines to the deep blue sea. The photos shared by ‘RAW Oceanlife’ capture marine life in all its variety, showing everything from dramatic encounters and elegant ocean giants to tiny creatures that look like they belong in a fantasy movie.

Scroll down to explore the underwater world, and don’t forget to upvote the images that impressed you the most.

#1

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Takayuki Nishijima

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

#2

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Catherine Anne Hoelzer

#3

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Jodie Lowe’s Marine Animal Photography

#4

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Cass Scott

#5

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: John Ahern

#6

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Pavlos Evangelidis

#7

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: laurags_photography

#8

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Adam Foglia

#9

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Fabrizio Serpe

#10

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Mélosouslo

#11

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Andre Baonz

#12

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Ceci Ver

#13

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: svengoetsch.uwphotography

#14

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Cass Scott

#15

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Karen Chan

#16

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Amelia Gonzalez

#17

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Soulwater Productions

#18

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Soulwater Productions

#19

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Chloë

#20

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Ceci Ver

#21

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Takayuki Nishijima

#22

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Justine Tan

#23

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Carrie Brock

#24

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Novrizal Herdananto

#25

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Paul Liang

#26

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Christopher Pen

#27

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Peter Hutchins

#28

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Novrizal Herdananto

#29

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Eduardo Carrasco

#30

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Jan Leya

#31

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Peter Hutchins

#32

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: JJ Under The Sea

#33

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Chloë

#34

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Zak Nye

#35

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Paloma Ortega Sánchez

#36

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Fabrizio Serpe

#37

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Denny Rustandi

#38

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: armandcaro_uw

#39

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Thomas Everard

#40

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Andre Baonz

#41

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Peter Hutchins

#42

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Thomas Everard

#43

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: brian.hoehn.photo

#44

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Callum Rogers

#45

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Catherine Anne Hoelzer

#46

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: devynunderwater

#47

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: kaala.ray

#48

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Catherine Anne Hoelzer

#49

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: uw.blufic

#50

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Paul Liang

#51

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Tim Curac

#52

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Andre Baonz

#53

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: svengoetsch.uwphotography

#54

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Tai Olayori

#55

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Novrizal Herdananto

#56

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Ceci Ver

#57

57 Stunning Photos Shared By ‘Raw Oceanlife’ That Reveal The Beauty Beneath The Waves

Image source: Ceci Ver

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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