50 Of The Most Amusing And Ridiculous Moments Ever Captured By Google Street View Cameras

Prank videos and hidden camera shows have long revealed the crazy things people do when they think no one is looking. Few types of content have more viral potential than seeing someone get caught in a hilariously compromising position or doing something utterly weird. Authenticity is key here.
If you’ve ever wondered what life is like on the other side of the world or how people act when they don’t know they’re being watched, then Google Street View is your best bet. It’s a treasure trove of hilarious moments captured by Google’s camera cars as they drive through cities worldwide.
Google Street View started in 2007 as the absurd idea to create a 360-degree map of the world using cars equipped with cameras. The tech giant has since captured a significant portion of the Earth’s surface. It’s an incredible tool for visually exploring the world, but it works even better as a gold mine of random moments — and yeah, we’re saying that because we love laughing at other people’s silliness!
While on the clock, Street View drivers have recorded countless people doing the funniest things in public. From random glitches to bizarre stunts, Street View has given us plenty of fodder for a good laugh. Here are some of our favorite funny Google Street View pics, including people who got creative with their wardrobe choices and candid footage of people getting caught off guard.
#1 This Hare Caught On Google Street
Image source: TdsKid9000, google.com/maps
#2 Ello Ello Ello What’s Going On Ere Then
#3 I Saw A Google Street View Car In My Neighborhood And Took Swift Action. 8 Years Later And My Brother Just Informed Me That It Worked
Image source: austinamnija
#4 Spider Cat, Spider Cat , Does Whatever A Spider Cat Does
#5 Just Relaxing
#6 Minding Their Own Business
#7 Somewhere In Alaska
Image source: theUterusLicious, google.com/maps
#8 Batman Is Coming To Save The World
Image source: streetviewfails, google.com/maps
#9 The Stig
Image source: google.com/maps
#10 He Looks Like He’d Have A Thick European Accent
#11 A Happy Moment
Image source: Jon Rafman
#12 That’s Something I Don’t See Every Day
Image source: Din_Gurevich, google.com/maps
#13 He’s Not Having A Good Day
Image source: Jon Rafman
#14 Lunch Time
Image source: Jon Rafman
#15 Spiderman On A Roof Found In Japan!
Image source: streetviewfails, google.co.jp/maps
#16 There Is A Glitch In The Matrix
Image source: samyall, google.com/maps
#17 Penguin And Penny Farthing
Image source: google.com/maps
#18 These Streets In Nova Scotia
Image source: HAB927, google.com/maps
#19 Interesting Witch Accident Found In Argentina!
Image source: streetviewfails, google.it/maps
#20 Sea Creature
Image source: google.com/maps
#21 Was Exploring Google Street View In Japan When Suddenly
Image source: wtighe02
#22 Browsing Google Street View Today
Image source: streetviewfails, google.com/maps
#23 When You Park Your Car Just Right
Image source: xlicer, google.com/maps
#24 4 People In 4 Coloured Hazmat Suits In Russia. The Further On Street View You Travel The Stranger Their Actions Get, From Staring Into Walls To Checking Random Letterboxes
Image source: oliver_rocks, google.com/maps
#25 Kidnapping Found In Sweden!
Image source: streetviewfails, google.com/maps
#26 Nothing To See Here
Image source: google.com/maps
#27 This Cyclist Dabbing For The Camera
Image source: google.com/maps
#28 Horse Eating A Banana
Image source: google.com/maps
#29 A Young Kid Jousts While Another Watches From The Stands In Denmark
Image source: google.com/maps
#30 Sheeeep
Image source: Jon Rafman
#31 Pirate Ship
Image source: Layzusss, google.com.br/maps
#32 The Tardis
Image source: google.com/maps
#33 A Russian Man Trying To Put Out A Fire In His Mazda Rx8
Image source: mr-dogshit, google.com/maps
#34 Alternative Parking Spot
Image source: streetviewfails, google.com/maps
#35 Huge Alpaca Crossing In Peru
Image source: WorshipIceJJFish, google.com/maps
#36 Bird’s Eye View
Image source: google.com/maps
#37 Found While Searching An Address For Work. Made My Day
Image source: Darth_Quaider, google.com/maps
#38 Interesting Place For Parking!
Image source: streetviewfails, google.ca/maps
#39 Look Who’s There
Image source: smeyn, google.com/maps
#40 Simpsons Everywhere
Image source: CLucasSmith
#41 OMG I Found Spiderman
Image source: Individual-Trouble35, google.com.mx/maps
#42 Someone Just Hacked The Planet
Image source: HollywoodAndTerds, google.com/maps
#43 Mannequin Party
Image source: google.ca/maps
#44 Skiing On Grass
Image source: google.se/maps
#45 SUV In A Dumpster
Image source: WaddlesJP13, google.com/maps
#46 Shooting Practice! Well, Kind Of…
Image source: google.com/maps
#47 Glad This One Wasn’t Blurred
Image source: Strong-Fly-8842, google.com/maps
#48 Looks Comfortable
Image source: purzel_99, google.com/maps
#49 Shrek’s Going Through Some Stuff Rn
Image source: reddit.com, google.co.uk/maps
#50 Coastal Split
Image source: google.com/maps
