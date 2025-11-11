I Make Unique Furniture By Pouring Cast Aluminum Onto Wood

by

Undercut is a concept furniture project that blends two materials – Mahogany wood and cast aluminum – to create new furniture fashion without using any connectors or additives.

The models for the objects are made of fine wood and polystyrene foam for the legs. I smooth the surface of the model using a Computer Numerical Control cutting machine and manually finish the legs in my workshop. After the pieces of the model are assembled, the wood and foam elements are buried in a sand mould. Molten aluminum is then poured through special holes onto the model. The hot metal dissolves the foam and takes its place forming the solid legs of the piece of furniture.

