Florida Woman Who Sold Everything For World Cruise Banned From Ship After WhatsApp Chat Leaked

A woman was banned from the cruise she sold everything to live on after her private conversation on WhatsApp was exposed. Jenny Phenix, from Florida, USA, complained to fellow passengers about a four-month delay in sailing. This meant that Villa Vie Odyssey, the cruise she was staying on, would no longer be calling into Miami, where Jenny was reportedly intending to collect her belongings for the rest of her three-year journey.
Jenny voiced concerns that refurbishment work could carry on, even after the ship left Belfast, Northern Ireland, and that she would have to use a temporary cabin as the one she booked was still being used by the crew, The Telegraph reported on September 12.
Upon airing her grievances about Villa Vie Odyssey, Jenny reportedly received notice from the cruise’s owners, informing her that her contract had been canceled for “behavior impacting community morale”.
“We have received over a dozen formal complaints from residents regarding your continuous complaints and negativity,” Villa Vie Residences chief Operating officer Kathy Villalba reportedly told Jenny.
A woman was banned from the cruise she sold everything to live on
Image credits: Jenny Phenix
Kathy added: “This behavior has significantly impacted the morale and well-being of other passengers.
“Given the overwhelming feedback, we must cancel your contract permanently to uphold the well-being and satisfaction of our community.”
Jenny told The Telegraph: “I was never rude or disrespectful and I never participated in personal attacks.
“These were private conversations – I posted nothing on social media platforms. The frustration among the residents grew after every delay.
“I tended to be one of the more outspoken in asking important questions. Many of the residents thanked me privately for speaking up for the entire group.”
Image credits: Jenny Phenix
Villa Vie Odyssey has been in dry-dock in Belfast since April 28, therefore, Jenny’s concerns over privacy may fall under EU regulations.
Sharing private conversations from messaging apps without consent is illegal under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
The GDPR mandates that all personal data, including private messages, can only be shared with the specific, informed, and unambiguous consent of the individuals involved.
She was banned after her private conversation on WhatsApp was exposed
Image credits: Villa Vie Residences
This applies to data processed on platforms such as WhatsApp or other messaging services, where the individuals must clearly agree to the sharing or recording of their communications, and violations can result in fines of up to €20 million (approximately $22.3 million) or 4% of a company’s global turnover.
The 68-year-old retired woman pinned her hopes on the project after another residential ship scheme – Florida-based Life At Sea – filed for bankruptcy, owing her $30,000, The Telegraph reported.
Jenny waited for the new venture to buy the former Fred Olsen ship Braemar before signing up. Now named Villa Vie Odyssey, the ship is due to visit 425 destinations in 147 countries.
Image credits: Villa Vie Residences
“During the past year and a half, I have liquidated businesses and possessions, eagerly awaiting my new life cruising the world,” Jenny admitted. “I have been living out of a suitcase since December 2023.”
She continued: “Along with many others, I flew to Southampton originally to embark on this journey on May 15.
“We had been notified of one short delay, but nothing seemed critical and, of course, travel plans and hotel reservations had been made months in advance.”
Jenny, who is divorced, reportedly paid a deposit on the initial world voyage, aiming to decide once on board whether to buy a cabin or join the company’s Endless Horizon program, which allows passengers to cruise for the rest of their lives.
Jenny Phenix, from Florida, USA, complained to fellow passengers about a four-month delay in sailing
Image credits: Villa Vie Residences
She has been partly refunded and is awaiting the remaining balance, The Telegraph reported. The mother of two has since returned to Florida after joining the last leg of another world cruise – Royal Caribbean’s epic nine-month voyage on Serenade of the Seas.
Jenny told the British news outlet: “I cannot even begin to explain the emotional devastation and the physical toll this has taken on me.
“It was weeks before I could talk about the situation and could even explain it to my children.
“It is still very hard for me to discuss, as I had the same dream everyone else on that ship does, and they took that from me seemingly without a thought.
“I will have to stay with my daughter until I figure out a whole new plan for my life.”
Image credits: Villa Vie Residences
In a statement, Mike Petterson, the chief executive of Villa Vie Residences, said: “Ms Phenix broke multiple terms and conditions and signed a non-disclosure agreement.
“The founding residents voted and agreed to uphold her suspension and we plan on respecting that decision.
“We have nothing else to comment on the ongoing dispute. As for the accommodations, we have paid more than $2 million for people’s living expenses for four months.
“We have hundreds of residents spread out throughout Europe and are asking people to book their own hotel rooms until we launch next week.
“Their costs will be compensated with onboard credit of up to $200 a day.”
This meant that Villa Vie Odyssey, the cruise she was staying on, would no longer be calling into Miami
Image credits: Jenny Phenix
Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey, which served as Fred. Olsen’s Braemar from 2001 to 2024, arrived in Belfast on 28 April from layup at Leith Docks, Ships Monthly recently reported.
The cruise had been there for some considerable time, since before the Covid pandemic. Moreover, the vessel reportedly entered dry dock at the Harland & Wolff shipyard on arrival and had initially been due to set sail from Southampton on a round-the-world cruise on 15 May.
Nevertheless, Villa Vie Odyssey’s departure date and port were changed to 30 May from Belfast.
Image credits: Villa Vie Residences
And, at the beginning of August, the cruise was still in Belfast, almost three months after first arriving.
New rudder stocks had to be manufactured, which contributed significantly to the delay in getting her into service, Ships Monthly reported.
The 1993-built ship was reportedly floated on July 24 and moved out of the dock to the ship repair quay on August 2.
Bored Panda has contacted Jenny for comment.
“Good for her for being strong in her opinion and truth,” a reader commented
Image credits: OneXOneY
Image credits: RidingFarNow
Image credits: Mrpolititroll
Image credits: Tesla_Armando
Image credits: mrarturas
Image credits: Instabuydeals
Image credits: AngryCitizenxx
Image credits: DelpDelpp
Image credits: 70sdelreyyy
Image credits: collywolly68
Follow Us