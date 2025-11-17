Imagine That Gift Can Taste Like Curse

by

Well, here I am, sitting in Lapland, isolated as a tree in the desert.

I have a gift – I have been painting since I was 2 years old.

I paint a lot. The problem is that Finns do not like my type of art. So I am sitting here, painting and creating for hours, my home gallery is stuffed with gorgeous colorful paintings and I am so tired of searching for people who want this kind of art. And guess what: I tried to quit – because this hobby is not cheap. And I can not! I can not quit. I have to paint.

#1 This Is One Of My Numerous Paintings. It Took Me 90 Hours To Paint It

Imagine That Gift Can Taste Like Curse

#2 This One Took Me One Week To Paint. I Like To Paint Subconsciously

Imagine That Gift Can Taste Like Curse

#3 This Type Of Works I Usually Create In Dark Winter, When There Is No Sunshine At All In Lapland

Imagine That Gift Can Taste Like Curse

#4

Imagine That Gift Can Taste Like Curse

#5 This Is Me

Imagine That Gift Can Taste Like Curse

#6 I Have Almost All Of My Artworks As Printed Products On Redbubble

Imagine That Gift Can Taste Like Curse

#7 I Would Be So Happy To Finally Find People Who Need This Type Of Positive Healing Art

Imagine That Gift Can Taste Like Curse

#8

Imagine That Gift Can Taste Like Curse

#9

Imagine That Gift Can Taste Like Curse

#10

Imagine That Gift Can Taste Like Curse

#11 1

Imagine That Gift Can Taste Like Curse

