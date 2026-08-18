69 Things People Have Done That Make For One Hell Of A Story

Many of us spend an awful lot of time ruminating on the things we’ve done wrong: the deadline we (almost) missed, the awkward thing we said in a conversation two weeks ago, the dinner we burned last night. It’s pretty normal, especially for an overthinker, but by focusing on these things—small in relation to the bigger picture—we can end up forgetting about all the other things we’ve done along the way.
And some people have done things that are considerably more unusual than most. Whether by chance, fate, or simply playing their cards just right, the people featured here have some pretty unusual stories to tell—things that few others can say they’ve done. They shared them over on Threads, showing that some people really have had some pretty wild lives.
#1
I’m a doctor (Emergency Physician) as well as a licensed tower crane operator.
Image source: keenwai
#2
I was an extra in the Michael Jackson Pepsi commercial where his hair caught fire. It was before the Internet so they just sent us home early and no one knew what had happened until it was reported that night on the 6 PM news.
Image source: kathygriffin, Us Weekly
#3
I’m a sign language interpreter and I interpreted for Biden when he was President.
Image source: skincare_by_reba
The stories on this list are all pretty remarkable, even if some of them are pretty, shall we say, niche. Many are the kinds of stories you’d expect to be passed down to grandkids for generations. You can practically hear it: “When I was your age…”
While this can be a little uncomfortable for those of us with comparatively tame lives, these stories are also a reminder that our lives can be full of unexpected moments worth remembering. It might’ve been perfect timing, a lucky coincidence, an unusual opportunity, or something we had to work a little harder for. Whatever the circumstances, these moments are worth taking the time to appreciate.
#4
Laughed and deleted an email from the White House (Biden’s) saying I’d been nominated for a Presidential appointment. I was so sure it was a scam, because my imposter syndrome is so strong it wasn’t a scam, and I’m still serving in that role!
Image source: ashiw23, StructuredVision/Envato
#5
An old roommate left her cat with me, he was bonded to my cat, & NEVER visted him. When he suddenly got sick & passed, she made a BIG show of how sad she was, how much shed miss him.
She TOLD me to pick up his ashes for her when they returned. I was devastated at his passing. When his ashes returned, I kept his ashes & replaced them with wood ash. 2 months later she posted on fb boo-hooing about how she lost his ashes but at least he was at peace. I smirked at looked up to the jar on my mantle.
Image source: missyshenanigan, catsofnishava/Envato (not the actual photo)
#6
I’ll go first. I sued the Marine Corps when they found out I was gay and walked away with my Honorable Discharge. And I crawled into a car on fire and pulled a man to safety just before it was completely engulfed in flames. /.
Image source: sandiegojohn
The trouble is, we’re not always very good at doing that. We can spend an awful lot of time thinking about what went wrong and remarkably little time stopping to acknowledge what went right. Even when we accomplish something we’ve worked toward for months, it can be surprisingly easy to enjoy it for a moment and then immediately start thinking about what comes next.
Clinical psychologist Melanie McNally, Psy.D., explores this tendency in Psychology Today, pointing out that often we’re so focused on what comes next that we forget to appreciate what we’ve already achieved. Instead, she says, we should make more of an effort to celebrate our wins—both big and small.
#7
I was completely paralyzed, but awake and aware on the inside for 12 hours. I could hear sounds and voices, I could feel pain from my surgery, and I was alert and aware. But I couldn’t move or breathe by myself. I was on a ventilator the whole time. It turns out, I lack an enzyme to process a paralytic meds they gave me before my surgery. It took 12 hours to work itself out of my system. Fortunately, the ICU nurses could tell I was awake by my vitals.
Image source: heytheresweettea, insidecreativehouse/Envato (not the actual photo)
#8
Got married at 18 to a guy after only two weeks of meeting him. Still married after 50 years.
Image source: margaret_donovan58, macniak/Envato (not the actual photo)
#9
Sued an insurance company for releasing my personal information and won. It was the inaugural case and changed the privacy policies of all insurance companies in the country.
Image source: _theuntouchableone, itchaznong/Envato (not the actual photo)
That’s because McNally says that celebrating these wins, however big or small, “is essential for maintaining motivation and improving overall life satisfaction.” And it goes deeper than how we choose to reward ourselves—that whole cake or those drinks with friends.
Research actually shows that when we recognize our small successes, we activate the brain’s reward system. That involves dopamine—that happy little chemical our brains are always chasing—and can reinforce positive behavior. This, McNally explains, “fosters a sense of accomplishment and progress and boosts self-efficacy and self-esteem.”
#10
I gave birth to my children. No one else can say they gave birth to them.
Image source: ceblaw618, yougotluckyphotography/Envato (not the actual photo)
#11
Crawled into a metal tube in Antarctica to see the algae and krill under the sea ice.
Image source: mattykjordan
#12
A former dance partner and I went high-end clubbing. We were good dancers and as the other people on the floor realized this, they cleared space for us to dance alone. We weren’t as professional as Dancing with the Stars, but at the end, they applauded.
Image source: d.j.runnels, Rawpixel/Envato (not the actual photo)
So celebrating isn’t just a bit of self-indulgence. In fact, as McNally explains, “when people celebrate their achievements, they are more likely to remain motivated and pursue further goals, creating a positive feedback loop of success and satisfaction.”
And celebrating doesn’t necessarily have to mean throwing a party. Sometimes, it can be as simple as allowing yourself to enjoy a moment rather than immediately moving on from it. Think about the last bite of a particularly delicious dessert. Rather than simply swallowing it and reaching for the next thing, you might let it linger for a moment, paying attention to the flavor and texture and enjoying it for just a little longer. That, in essence, is savoring.
#13
I got a $600 ticket from the Toronto police for “vending poetry without a licence” on a public sidewalk in Kensington Market.
Image source: thedeliberateprosestore
#14
I taught the king how to drive a tank.
Image source: tiresias62, Statuska/Envato (not the actual photo)
#15
I invented a safe pony powered vehicle that allows anyone, in any wheelchair to get anywhere cross country in safety.
Image source: mulholland_simon
While these days, we’re often more inclined to do it with food, “savoring” is actually a term that psychologists, as Katie Willard Virant, MSW, JD, LCSW, explains, use more broadly to refer to “the capacity to attend to, appreciate, and enhance the positive experiences in one’s life.”
And this isn’t something we can only do in the moment, either. In fact, as Virant is careful to explain, savoring a positive event is more about mindfully appreciating it than simply experiencing it in real time. In other words, the appreciation doesn’t have to stop when the moment does.
#16
In my 20’s I lived for 4 years in a home that was owned by 3 cats. I was their caretaker and lived there for free in exchange for taking care of them. They had a million dollar trust fund and everything.
Image source: lisa.g.yeah.you.know.me, alvarogonzalez/Envato (not the actual photo)
#17
I’ve been both the receiver and giver of the life saving Heimlich maneuver.
Image source: therealprintscharming, pixelaway/Envato (not the actual photo)
#18
I have been bitten by a rattlesnake. I have been run over by a draft horse. I had a stalker for 19 years. I used to do women’s stunts in rodeo and for a television show. I was a responder at Heaven’s Gate. I cooked once for Master Chef. I teach search and rescue, and a Sheriff’s Dept in Nevada booked my hotel room in a working brothel. I once stayed in an Amish hostel/hotel in South Dakota, and there was a passed badger in my bathtub. Um…?
Image source: kimberlyrkellysar, picturepartners/Envato (not the actual photo)
Savoring, Virant explains, can involve calling up a pleasurable memory or anticipating something positive in the future. It can also be reactive, where you spontaneously respond to an anticipated positive experience, or proactive, where you deliberately seek out or create a positive experience.
In other words, sometimes we simply recognize and enjoy the good things that come our way; other times, we actively make room for them—or make them happen. With this in mind, it’s easy to see why psychologists have found that savoring is linked to greater life satisfaction.
#19
Had my dissertation research talked about on SNL! It had been in the news that week and Michael Che had a joke about it.
Image source: e_carlen, DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)
#20
I decorated the West Wing for Christmas during the Obama administration.
Image source: rlarson, yogi_ank/Envato (not the actual photo)
#21
I climbed inside the pillar and stood here at the top of this bridge.
Image source: mavassksok
All that seems particularly relevant to the stories on this list. Not every entry represents a traditional accomplishment, and not every experience was necessarily pleasant while it was happening. Some simply ended surprisingly well. Others were the result of extraordinary luck, bizarre circumstances or perfect timing. A few required genuine skill and effort. But whether they were hard-won achievements or moments when life simply dealt someone an unexpected hand, they’re all the kinds of experiences that are worth pausing to appreciate.
After all, if we’re going to remember the burned dinners and awkward conversations, we might as well savor some of the cool, unusual stuff, too.
#22
I developed a method of providing dentures to the unhoused in an hour. I can show up to an encampment/shelter/etc and fabricate dentures for anyone there and within the span of an hour, they have teeth again.
Image source: poddle19, Sotnikov_Misha/Envato (not the actual photo)
#23
I was the first person in my family to get a degree.
Image source: dawndavies303, bluejeanimages/Envato (not the actual photo)
#24
I have beat cancer twice, buried a husband, been diagnosed with MS, outlived my expiration date, and still go to work every day helping patients because I AM MEANT TO DO SOMETHING FOR THIS WORLD.
Image source: ninjanina0416, YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)
#25
Also, this thread makes me wish we had something other than the emoji to use to acknowledge a reply. Because some of y’all need a big hug!
Image source: sandiegojohn, YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)
#26
My band opened for Van Halen before they signed. Other bands have done this, but this was a prom where the kids hated metal, so they all left. Only me and the drummer watched their set, sitting on the floor in front of them.
Image source: dinodimuro2020, Van Halen
#27
My mom’s second husband kidnapped us and took us to Mexico. I was one of those lost kids on the milk cartons.
Image source: feralbananas, Lo_silance/Envato (not the actual photo)
#28
Traveled to every country in the world.
Image source: jessicanabongo, itchaznong/Envato (not the actual photo)
#29
With zero boating experience between us, my 65-year-old husband and I bought a 40-year-old canal boat in the Netherlands and took it through the extensive canal system with huge modern and tiny ancient locks the entire way through the southern tip of the Netherlands, across Belgium, and down into France. Our first trip took us almost 3 months. When we got back and looked it up on Google maps, the driving time was five hours and 47 minutes. We spent three months every summer on it.
Image source: cathypaskin, JuiceVerve/Envato (not the actual photo)
#30
I walked the entire 2,000- mile US-MEXICO border. (There’s a movie and a book about it.)
Image source: markhainds, Gajus-Images/Envato (not the actual photo)
#31
I door knocked with Melissa Hortman when she ran for office the very first time. She’s as nice as everyone said, and deserved every bit of praise spoken about her at her funeral.
I hope Vance Luther Boelter never has a moments peace.
Image source: karenjskaja
#32
Opened New York’s first permanent Cat Cafe and we’re still open!
Image source: whiskstowhiskers
#33
I pronounced “misled” as “mizzled” until I was in my 40’s and suddenly realized it was the past tense of “mislead” — I would even say, “ I do not want to misle you, but… “.
Image source: pamdirac137
#34
At 17 jumped out of a 2 story house in the middle of the night to leave the Amish cult and never looked back.
Image source: emilyadams_
#35
I mean yeah, I guess saving lives is cool, but when I was a kid my rat (Napoleon) won the trophy for best of color at the Greater Toledo Rodent Show.
I have an ancient Polaroid somewhere of him posing with it. So. There’s that.
Image source: kellyartvillage
#36
Rode in a helicopter with Paul McCartney.
Image source: kmilaniphoto
#37
I’ve been to the border with a Human Rights Organization to monitor the condition of children in ICE detention.
Image source: cosplaymadre
#38
Got my first teacher thank you gift from Caroline Kennedy.
Image source: threeathomeband
#39
I ran with the Olympic torch in 1996.
Image source: justjackiejaxjackster
#40
Wrestled a 2.5 metre python to rescue my chicken, who was caught in its coils. Grabbed it by the tail and shook that thing until it let go and dragged it out of the pen. It was darn heavy. Both snake and chook were unharmed – she was a little winded but fine the next day. Was in my seventies.
Image source: dog_rocks5467
#41
I saved a babies life in a supermarket car park, she was having a fit and gagging, I kept her alive while the ambulance came, it was terrifying, and I cried afterwards.
Image source: dee_11176
#42
My older brother has now passed. He was blind and had prosthetic eyes. When we were little, he would REMOVE HIS EYES and chase me.
The particular scream I would let out would always alert my mother to EXACTLY what was going on, and she would immediately yell out, “Brian! Put your eyes back in!”
I’m willing to bet I’m the only one here who experienced that.
Image source: fabulousnikkinyc
#43
Was assigned to have a speaker address our Sacraments class at my all-girls Catholic High School. Waited till the last minute, then recruited a friend to impersonate a priest & wing it. He did great & we never got caught.
Image source: janniegramza
#44
Barack Obama replied and reposted to a comment I made to something he posted on BlueSky. I’m still excited about it.
Image source: rebeccabeckyantifacist
#45
Politely asked Prince if Stevie Wonder can join him for a song during his private White House concert and then politely asking Stevie Wonder to step off the stage so Prince can continue his set. I actually cried. Lol.
Image source: deedyer267
#46
Not me, but my Dad was the first federal judge to ever rule against the tobacco industry. He also had the files opened which enabled the public to learn the dangers of smoking.
Image source: abbymantini
#47
After a job interview in another state east of where I lived, I had Chinese food and opened the fortune cookie. It read: pack your bags your moving east. Needless to say, I got the job. Lived in the DMV for 13 years.
Image source: deescribes
#48
I stood in the middle of a field and screamed “Relax your perineum!” at my mom’s laboring Scottish Highland cow (who refused to come in the barn) because my mom insisted it would help her deliver. Narrator: it did not.
Image source: hackettjennifer
#49
Interviewed Robert Goulet in his hotel room and asked him to sing the word “Camelot” as if on stage. His voice was so loud, it broke the audio meter on the camera.
Image source: kjwriter
#50
Flown the Goodyear blimp.
Image source: its_not_dead_its_french
#51
I was a mall Easter bunny in the 80’s.
Image source: a.mcloughlindesigns
#52
This is pretty tiny, compared to your’s but, I feel pretty confident (and I’d LOVE to be proven wrong) with this quote: “omg, I got ANOTHER paper cut on my extra finger!”
Image source: tangledmoon
#53
Gave birth to two surrogate babies for two different families. Once in 2021 to a couple in Portugal and once in 2023 to a couple in France. And I’ve been back to visit both repeatedly! Just went in June to celebrate her fifth birthday and spent a week with the 2.5 year old as well.
Image source: jaiode
#54
My Dad made me step quickly into and out of a building in DC when I was 13 or 14 and said “Now you can say you’ve been in Watergate.”
Image source: 5roguemonkeys
#55
Lived in a cave for 5 years.
Image source: marc.doran
#56
I helped to get trans medical coverage guaranteed and in the health policy for a fortune 100 company. And then helped people access that coverage.
Image source: dnbeale
#57
I lost the 6th grade class president election by one vote, because I thought it was poor sportsmanship to vote for myself.
Image source: bfrankmod
#58
I’m a licensed minister and certified network engineer with a master’s in medieval studies.
Image source: adam_d_jones
#59
In a hotel in Tokyo, when the elevator I was waiting for opened its door, I joined Christopher Walken for my ride. Several months later, also at a hotel, but now in LA, when the door opened, again the passenger already using it was Christopher Walken. I nodded my head to acknowledge his presence, like I always do with people, but this time I really had to bite my tongue from saying, “Hey! Remember me? We shared an elevator in Tokyo!”
Image source: rooneylorijean
#60
I was at the Berlin Wall when it came down. Also I’m a professional storyteller and made a room of 3000 people cry in a good way.
Image source: storylaura
#61
I held a living, beating human heart in my hands several times. Assisting a cardiothoracic surgeon on cardiac bypass grafts. Then the heart was paralyzed and put on bypass, and I held it cold and motionless until he was done, it was restarted and was beating again and taken off bypass. Miraculous.
Image source: wormranch
#62
I was walking early one morning, and I saw a man I knew, kneeling over his dog.
There was a man called Cookie Bill, he was older & so sweet, & he used to hand out dog treats. He was standing next to them.
Buzz, the dog, was choking. His owner didn’t know how to help. Buzz’s body was limp.
I watched the Dodo so many times. I went into crisis mode. I scooped Buzz up, began the heimlich. I reached in to pull out a huge chunk of treat, & gave a few quick breaths.
Buzz slowly recovered.
Image source: natalie_rising
#63
I got my first passport at 59 & moved to Japan for a job. Stayed 8 years, until I retired. Best decision I ever made! Living in Japan made me want to be a better person.
Image source: debbie_andoga
#64
Sang at the funeral of a Supreme Court justice.
Image source: carolnissenson
#65
I saved a toddler from a rhino at the San Diego Zoo.
Image source: seekellymake
#66
I watched a thylacine (Tasmanian tiger) walk across my rural property in NorCal. I was 50 feet away. Watched him for a couple of minutes. Saw him very clearly and couldn’t figure out what the hell I was looking at. Stripes on the back half. They are the only animal that looks like this. They’ve been extinct since 1940 and have never lived on the North American continent.￼￼.
Image source: terrybrown381
#67
Watched Nadia Comaneci score a perfect ten at the 1976 Montreal Olympics – from the floor, standing on the sidelines. I’ve also been hit by a train while driving a car and hit by a plane while in a boat.
Image source: jamesfine57
#68
Birthed an eleven pound baby with no pain meds.
Image source: kriste01
#69
Daytona Bike Week 2011, at the age of 36 and a mother of 3 up against hundreds of beautiful 20-something’s, I won the Best Booty competition at Full Moon Saloon no less than 12 times and won the final as well. Apparently I had the most wins that week in their history. Quite the come-up after my long term relationship with a cheater ended.
Image source: risababy75
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