“Are You A Lab Rat?”: Challenge Your Mind With These 20 Science Questions

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How advanced is your scientific knowledge? 🔬🚀

From the mysteries of space to the secrets hidden inside your own body, this 20-question science quiz covers a wide range of fascinating topics designed to challenge curious minds.

Ready to put your knowledge to the test and see if you’re a true lab rat? Let’s find out! ⚡

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Are You A Lab Rat?&#8221;: Challenge Your Mind With These 20 Science Questions

Image credits: Olia Danilevich

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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