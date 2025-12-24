If You Score Less Than 20/30 On This Ultimate Christmas Quiz, You’re A Real-Life Grinch

Do you still get that childlike feeling when Christmas is coming? Or are you slowly turning into the Grinch without even realizing it? Don’t worry – this quiz is for everyone.

Christmas has a funny way of filling your head with little bits of knowledge. Mariah Carey hits that first note and suddenly it’s officially Christmas. Home Alone is on TV again, and you’re still cheering Kevin on. And somehow, you also remember random Christmas traditions from around the world without knowing exactly when you learned them.

This quiz brings all of that together – a festive mix of classic films, well-loved songs, and traditions from different places.

Settle in, take your time, and enjoy a little Christmas trivia moment!🎄

Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva

