30 Times U-Haul Delivered Comedy Gold, As Seen On This FB Group

Moving can be a real pain in the neck; not only because of all the packing and goodbyes, but also because of the logistics of it all. Once you’ve put all of your belongings into bags and boxes—and likely realized you have too many of them—you also have to find a way to drag them from point A to point B.
That’s when services such as U-Haul come in handy. You can rent a vehicle or equipment that you need and set off on the next chapter of your life. Seems pretty straightforward, right? Well, it’s not always as simple as that and these pictures, shared by the Facebook group fittingly titled ‘Uhaul probably wouldn’t like you doing that with their vehicle’, prove it. Scroll down to find some of the best instances of U-Hauls in the wild and see for yourself what an adventure moving can be.
In addition to the pictures, below you will also find our conversation with a professor in the Faculty of Law at Queen’s University in Canada, expert in accident law and automobile insurance, Erik S. Knutsen, who was kind enough to answer a few of Bored Panda’s questions.
#1 So A Guy Drove The Uhaul With The Trailer To Pick Up His New Project Truck Then Decided To Haul The Uhaul Back To Save On Mileage
Image source: Chris Bowman
#2 I Mean, Uhaul Said It Could Move A 2-3 Bedroom House
Image source: Coal Rudy
#3 Don’t Worry, They’re Run Flat Tires
Image source: Leighton Wieglenda
#4 I Can Hear This Picture
Image source: Tyler Atkinson
#5 It Was Tired. Just Taking A Nap On Its Back
Image source: Joe Marshall
#6 Better Hope That Wagon Has Brakes
Image source: Merlin Watts
#7 The Things You See
Image source: Jesse Jernigan
#8 My Customers 2 Seconds After Telling Me “I Dont Need Your Stupid Insurance”
Image source: Arlan Schulze
#9 There’s Nothing Wrong Here, The Uhaul Was Just Thirsty
Image source: Armando Villarreal Sandoval
#10 Surrealism
Image source: Kyle Harris
#11 Real Life Oregon Trail
Image source: Alex Maynard
#12 Is Now The Wrong Time For Insurance? Asking Fer A Friend
Image source: Dane Michael Bruce
#13 Pole Came Out Of Nowhere
Image source: Dylan Pierce
#14 Hmmm
Image source: Caleb Cheatham
#15 All That Fun For 19.95 What A Deal
Image source: Toby Schulte
#16 The Hitch On This Pop Up Is Literally Held Together With Zip Ties
Image source: Zaq Lockhart
#17 Hope They Got The Insurance
Image source: Thomas Brasse
#18 Cuz Who Needs A Dump Trailer
Image source: Nibbz Sanchez
#19 Apartment For Rent $19.98 Per Day
Image source: Shelley Lynn
#20 Uhaul New Submarine
Image source: José Rivera Aguilar
#21 I Guess Uhaul Wouldn’t Like This
Image source: Anthony Bourque
#22 Thats A New Feature For When You Dont Return It On Time
Image source: Steve Sheldon
#23 Redneck Ingenuity Right There
Image source: Brett Lindke
#24 You’re Not Supposed To Park There
Image source: David Barinowski
#25 These Prom Proposals Are Getting Clever
Image source: Taylor Marie Cox
#26 Maybe Rent A Bigger Trailer?
Image source: Keith Oaks
#27 Saw This On The Way Out Of U-Haul
Image source: Richard Deeter
#28 All Just Sounds Like A Big Misunderstanding
Image source: Dawson Briggs
#29 Uhaul Landscaping Division?
Image source: Andrew MacKellar
#30 Hey Must Still Be Inside Because There’s No Way To Get Out
Image source: Michaela Hartley
