30 Times U-Haul Delivered Comedy Gold, As Seen On This FB Group

Moving can be a real pain in the neck; not only because of all the packing and goodbyes, but also because of the logistics of it all. Once you’ve put all of your belongings into bags and boxes—and likely realized you have too many of them—you also have to find a way to drag them from point A to point B.

That’s when services such as U-Haul come in handy. You can rent a vehicle or equipment that you need and set off on the next chapter of your life. Seems pretty straightforward, right? Well, it’s not always as simple as that and these pictures, shared by the Facebook group fittingly titled ‘Uhaul probably wouldn’t like you doing that with their vehicle’, prove it. Scroll down to find some of the best instances of U-Hauls in the wild and see for yourself what an adventure moving can be.

In addition to the pictures, below you will also find our conversation with a professor in the Faculty of Law at Queen’s University in Canada, expert in accident law and automobile insurance, Erik S. Knutsen, who was kind enough to answer a few of Bored Panda’s questions.

#1 So A Guy Drove The Uhaul With The Trailer To Pick Up His New Project Truck Then Decided To Haul The Uhaul Back To Save On Mileage

Image source: Chris Bowman

#2 I Mean, Uhaul Said It Could Move A 2-3 Bedroom House

Image source: Coal Rudy

#3 Don’t Worry, They’re Run Flat Tires

Image source: Leighton Wieglenda

#4 I Can Hear This Picture

Image source: Tyler Atkinson

#5 It Was Tired. Just Taking A Nap On Its Back

Image source: Joe Marshall

#6 Better Hope That Wagon Has Brakes

Image source: Merlin Watts

#7 The Things You See

Image source: Jesse Jernigan

#8 My Customers 2 Seconds After Telling Me “I Dont Need Your Stupid Insurance”

Image source: Arlan Schulze

#9 There’s Nothing Wrong Here, The Uhaul Was Just Thirsty

Image source: Armando Villarreal Sandoval

#10 Surrealism

Image source: Kyle Harris

#11 Real Life Oregon Trail

Image source: Alex Maynard

#12 Is Now The Wrong Time For Insurance? Asking Fer A Friend

Image source: Dane Michael Bruce

#13 Pole Came Out Of Nowhere

Image source: Dylan Pierce

#14 Hmmm

Image source: Caleb Cheatham

#15 All That Fun For 19.95 What A Deal

Image source: Toby Schulte

#16 The Hitch On This Pop Up Is Literally Held Together With Zip Ties

Image source: Zaq Lockhart

#17 Hope They Got The Insurance

Image source: Thomas Brasse

#18 Cuz Who Needs A Dump Trailer

Image source: Nibbz Sanchez

#19 Apartment For Rent $19.98 Per Day

Image source: Shelley Lynn

#20 Uhaul New Submarine

Image source: José Rivera Aguilar

#21 I Guess Uhaul Wouldn’t Like This

Image source: Anthony Bourque

#22 Thats A New Feature For When You Dont Return It On Time

Image source: Steve Sheldon

#23 Redneck Ingenuity Right There

Image source: Brett Lindke

#24 You’re Not Supposed To Park There

Image source: David Barinowski

#25 These Prom Proposals Are Getting Clever

Image source: Taylor Marie Cox

#26 Maybe Rent A Bigger Trailer?

Image source: Keith Oaks

#27 Saw This On The Way Out Of U-Haul

Image source: Richard Deeter

#28 All Just Sounds Like A Big Misunderstanding

Image source: Dawson Briggs

#29 Uhaul Landscaping Division?

Image source: Andrew MacKellar

#30 Hey Must Still Be Inside Because There’s No Way To Get Out

Image source: Michaela Hartley

