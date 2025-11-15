Belgian Guy Documents Ugly Houses He Sees And They’re So Bad, It’s Hilarious (30 New Pics)

Let’s talk architecture and let’s talk Belgium. What do these two things have in common? Well, you probably need no introduction of Belgium being a land of architectural wonder, with several shifts in design throughout its history creating a rich cross-section of European heritage and design. From Art Nouveau to modernism, the country is known for nailing its architecture.
Except we’re talking the other side of the coin—”Ugly Belgian Houses”—an enigmatic, humorous and eccentric project run by Hannes Coudenys. The project is dedicated entirely to the uglier the better buildings, dwellings, and all kinds of roofs over one’s head.
With 139k Instagram followers, “Ugly Belgian Houses” follows the motto which reads “Better to be ugly than to be boring,” and you can totally see why. But still, don’t try this at home, everyone!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | UglyBelgianHouses.tumblr.com
#1 Hmm
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#2 Tried To Call The Architect For An Explanation But He Was Bus-Y
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#3 Residence Evil
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#4 The Ugly Belgian House Is Slowly Wrapping Around Its Prey
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#5 I Want To Brick Free
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#6 They Recently Discovered The Great Garage Of Giza
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#7 Housemoji
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#8 Minimalism In Belgium
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#9 Neighbors, Everybody Needs Goth Neighbors
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#10 So Where Is Your Architect? Over The Top
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#11 Cut My House Into Pieces
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#12 Meh
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#13 It Is In The Darkness That One Finds The Sh**e
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#14 Purple Pain
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#15 When You’ve Seen The Trailer And You Know The Movie Sucks
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#16 Just Another Brick In The Wall
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#17 Peak #uglybelgianhouses
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#18 Door-E Is That You?
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#19 Mummy, I’m Home
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#20 Statue Of Misery
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#21 Haters Will Say It’s Photoshop
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#22 Charlerwa?
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#23 (Turn Around) Every Now And Then I Get A Little Bit Tired Of These Houses
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#24 Is This The Real Life?
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#25 Optihouse Prime
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#26 Is This A New Jacquemus Purse?
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#27 Now That’s A Mancave
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#28 Ready For The Third Wave
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#29 S**tamid
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
#30 Some Houses Never Grow Up
Image source: uglybelgianhouses
