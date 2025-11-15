Belgian Guy Documents Ugly Houses He Sees And They’re So Bad, It’s Hilarious (30 New Pics)

Let’s talk architecture and let’s talk Belgium. What do these two things have in common? Well, you probably need no introduction of Belgium being a land of architectural wonder, with several shifts in design throughout its history creating a rich cross-section of European heritage and design. From Art Nouveau to modernism, the country is known for nailing its architecture.

Except we’re talking the other side of the coin—”Ugly Belgian Houses”—an enigmatic, humorous and eccentric project run by Hannes Coudenys. The project is dedicated entirely to the uglier the better buildings, dwellings, and all kinds of roofs over one’s head.

With 139k Instagram followers, “Ugly Belgian Houses” follows the motto which reads “Better to be ugly than to be boring,” and you can totally see why. But still, don’t try this at home, everyone!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | UglyBelgianHouses.tumblr.com

#1 Hmm

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#2 Tried To Call The Architect For An Explanation But He Was Bus-Y

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#3 Residence Evil

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#4 The Ugly Belgian House Is Slowly Wrapping Around Its Prey

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#5 I Want To Brick Free

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#6 They Recently Discovered The Great Garage Of Giza

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#7 Housemoji

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#8 Minimalism In Belgium

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#9 Neighbors, Everybody Needs Goth Neighbors

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#10 So Where Is Your Architect? Over The Top

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#11 Cut My House Into Pieces

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#12 Meh

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#13 It Is In The Darkness That One Finds The Sh**e

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#14 Purple Pain

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#15 When You’ve Seen The Trailer And You Know The Movie Sucks

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#16 Just Another Brick In The Wall

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#17 Peak #uglybelgianhouses

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#18 Door-E Is That You?

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#19 Mummy, I’m Home

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#20 Statue Of Misery

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#21 Haters Will Say It’s Photoshop

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#22 Charlerwa?

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#23 (Turn Around) Every Now And Then I Get A Little Bit Tired Of These Houses

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#24 Is This The Real Life?

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#25 Optihouse Prime

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#26 Is This A New Jacquemus Purse?

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#27 Now That’s A Mancave

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#28 Ready For The Third Wave

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#29 S**tamid

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

#30 Some Houses Never Grow Up

Image source: uglybelgianhouses

