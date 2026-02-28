79 Statues From All Over The World That Make People Question Reality

While we do believe that art is subjective — what looks meaningful to one person might look strange to someone else — some statues do manage to unite nearly everyone in agreement.
Not because they’re beautiful, but because many people find them to be an eyesore or simply funny.
Netizens from around the world have been sharing the strangest looking statues from their cities, and some of them will definitely make you pause and dig deeper.
Whether it’s the Marilyn Monroe statue in California or Melbourne’s Quasi statue, or a strange looking panda sculpture somewhere, these works made us wonder what the artists were thinking. Or if they were even thinking at all.
#1 Indonesia
Sadly it does not look the same today😔🙏
Image source: Small_Possibility_26
#2 Turkey
Its a gorilla
Image source: volcano156
#3 USA
The US is known for it’s roadside monstrosities
Of all of the ones I know, I think this is the ugliest. The Marily Monore one in Palm Springs, California.
Image source: GooseNYC
Public opinion on art can be surprisingly strong.
In 2025, a survey asked 2,000 Americans to name the ugliest public art in the country.
The top spot went to the Boll Weevil Monument in Enterprise, Alabama. It was built in 1919 and honors the insect that once destroyed local cotton crops.
While that may sound strange, the pest actually forced farmers to diversify which made the local economy better.
But many people still find the image of a woman proudly holding a giant bug confusing rather than inspiring.
Lipstick (Ascending) on Caterpillar Tracks in New Haven was voted the second ugliest. It was designed as political commentary, but to many people, it simply looks weird.
#4 France
Behold France’s masterpiece! Woinic, the mighty swine of the Ardennes!
Image source: anon
#5 Australia
he’s definitely up there lol
Image source: sadshinazugawa
#6 USA
(Has since been taken down)
Nathan Bedford Forrest, Confederate General and Ku Klux Klan leader, Nashville, Tennessee
Image source: Blimey-Penguin
Surveys have also found a pattern in what people find strange in public art.
Giant animals, insects, and everyday objects blown up to extreme size often appear on ugly lists.
For example, the Woinic sculpture in France features a massive steel wild boar. It weighs around 50 tons and is one of the largest animal sculptures in the world. It’s impressive, but not at all subtle.
#7 Sweden
Sweden’s very first attempt of lion taxidermy.
Image source: anon
#8 Iran
it was so bad that the government had to come and say that it was designed and built by down-syndrome kids, which was denied by every single organization
Image source: Smart_Rate3526
#9 Iran
This one never failes to crack me up!
Image source: Aggressive-Action310
Statues of real people are also hard to like, unless they’re perfectly made.
For example, the statue of Lucille Ball in New York has been nicknamed “Scary Lucy” because it looks nothing like Lucille Ball, the beloved star of ‘I Love Lucy’ sitcom.
People said the face was distorted and the smile felt more creepy than comedic.
Sports figures and celebrity statues in other places have faced similar criticism — think Cristiano Ronaldo’s infamous airport bust in Portugal or even the polarizing reactions to Michael Jordan’s statue in Chicago.
#10 Poland
snail pope
Image source: Actual-Forever-184
#11 New Zealand
This nightmare, official name Quasi, nicknames are far more lewd!
ETA: the face is the artist’s, not a foreign politician or billionaire, but I can see some of the resemblances you guys are picking out! Apparently we recently passed this on to Tasmania, pour one out for the poor guys, who knows how long they’re gonna be haunted!
Image source: herearea
#12 Brazil
The great poop of Ponta Grossa
I know it wasnt supposed to represent a poop but i still have no clue of what it supposed to represent instead, still a masterpiece tho
Image source: Abortifetus
Artists believe that human likeness is really hard to get right.
“In my experience, one of the biggest challenges in sculpting realistic human figures is creating an authentic sense of presence… this approach takes patience, especially with marble, where tight timelines or even my own impatience can make things challenging,” says sculptor Håkon Anton Fagerås, whose works include iconic figures like Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen.
“In high-profile works, public reactions can be intense and varied. People have strong ideas about how these individuals look, who they are, and how they should be remembered,” he adds.
#13 Japan
Oh, we have a poo
Image source: Yabanjin
#14 Netherlands
I mean we have some very weird statues but the weirdest one in my opinion was on that stopped a metro from crashing
Image source: flopjul
#15 Finland
Theres a statue park in Parikkala, Finland that not a lot of people know about. Its very unsettling, theres hundreds of statues like this and the teeth look way too real to me.
Image source: Dense_Yam2376
For some artists, the challenge lies in going beyond mere likeness to tell a story that means something. At the same time, they need to be ready for an audience that may not always understand the intent of their art.
In China, an online poll collected thousands of votes to rank the ugliest public sculptures.
A piece called ‘Life,’ an abstract structure in Wuhan made of steel rods shaped like a nest, was voted the worst by the public.
Art experts defended it as a strong example of modern design.
The situation highlighted a common tension — what artists praise might not always be what everyday viewers appreciate.
#16 Portugal
The one on the right.
Image source: Takssista
#17 Scotland
Dandy Lion in Scotland
Image source: Ligeiapoe
#18 Lithuania
It’s like an equivalent of the banana taped to the wall. The OG ragebait
Image source: ratbatbash
Public opinion means a lot when it comes to public art. So much so that backlash and criticism can lead to the removal of some statues.
For example, Den Store Havfrue — the “Big Mermaid” statue —in Denmark’s Copenhagen is going to be removed after several complaints from locals who called it vulgar and out of place.
The artist defended his work, but the locals and the government had the final say.
#19 Scotland
🏴
Image source: EyeInTheSky97
#20 USA
We have this nightmare creature in Alabama.
Image source: BitumenBeaver
Artists believe that even if a piece of art leads to memes or outrage, it still serves a purpose by starting conversations and making people react.
“Every piece of public art alters its surroundings, provoking a range of responses. Some embrace the transformation, while others resist it. Either way, the interaction between a statue and its viewers is a critical part of its story,” says Norwegian sculptor Håkon Anton Fagerås.
#21 India
Not a statue, but this is the National Fisheries Development Board’s office building in my hometown of Hyderabad.
It is an eyesore.
Image source: Altruistic_Bank_1552
#22 Ireland
The Ferryman’s End in Co. Wicklow. Maybe more creepy than ugly?
Image source: indistrait
That being said, many artists still stand by public art, regardless of how it’s received.
“Art is not meant to please everyone. It’s meant to provoke thought, to challenge perspectives, and to honor stories in a way that transcends the literal,” says international artist and sculptor Omri Amrany.
#23 Taiwan
I thought this is bad enough but after almost died laughing at all kinds of monstrosity in the comment I feel like this is just mildly bad. But anyway—— sleep paralysis Nemo.
Image source: davidamaalex
#24 Netherlands
Official name: Santa Claus known as: the Bum plug gnome
Image source: Salt-Respect339
#25 Poland
Poland. Yep, it’s John Paul II
Image source: zmijman
#26 Canada
Drove by this guy as a kid on a few occasions in the 70’s. BTW, it’s a potato.
Image source: Dewey081
#27 France
The “”Christmas tree”” that was in the place Vendaume, Paris. 24 meter high, a lot of people were pissed off
Image source: Faenor8
#28 Sweden
In Sweden we had this one of our very own Zlatan but people kept snatching his schnoz.
Image source: anotherbrickx
#29 Slovenia
An artist made this Trump statue monstrosity in Moravce in order to bring in tourists. Someone burnt it to the ground shortly after it was erected.
There was also a similarly ugly statue of Melanija in her hometown of Sevnica, but it also got burnt and then somebody stole it.
Image source: kovdom992
#30 Austria
I love this thread!
Here is our.
Image source: Schnitzelklopfer247
#31 Wales
While personally I like it, I think a few people consider Liverpool’s Superlambanana ugly. I love it’s quirkyness tbh
Image source: WelshBathBoy
#32 Finland
This is bad
Image source: Dense_Yam2376
#33 Lithuania
We had this “skater” in my city that looks like Lukashenko. It was vandalised many times and it’s no longer there
Image source: Wordiewordjcugfufv
#34 Finland
”Tähtiin tähyävät” / ”Stargazers”. Turku, Finland
Image source: sauna_n
#35 Austria
But at least they let the kids play on it, my old hometown replaced it’s old fauntain in the park with a really nice one from an artist and now the children are not allowed to play in the water
Image source: oldmanout
#36 UK
Probably the famous Milton Keynes Concrete Cows.
Image source: TheRevJimJones
#37 Germany
The Roland of Bad Bederkesa, Northern Germany. And no, it’s not a joke, it was created between 1599 and 1604:
Image source: Don_Krypton
#38 Germany
„Travelling Giants in the Wind“, Westerland (Sylt)
Safe to say the Island people are not happy with these
Image source: PrestigiousPut3591
#39 Czechia
Jošt in Brno
Image source: LahvacCz
#40 France
« Hommage à Confucius » or “Tribute to Confucius” statue in my town
Image source: grobec
#41 Italy
Sadly this masterpiece got removed :(
Image source: KcagJ
#42 Korea South
This statue was put on display in 2015 in Sejong City, meant to symbolize a traditional dancer, but people complained that it looked creepy and said it looks closer to the Korean grim reaper (jeosung saja) so it got removed.
However recently after Kpop Demon Hunters became popular, people started joking that they predicted the future, and some think they should put it on display again with some adjustments to lure in tourists.
Image source: ommercialChart5088
#43 UK
Chichester has a poo (officially a periwinkle)
Image source: Appropriate-Sound169
#44 Russia
Image source: CucumberOk2828
#45 Russia
Honourable mention
Image source: Eimaga
#46 Russia
And this abomination in almost every neighborhood in suburbs
Image source: CucumberOk2828
#47 USA
The Blue Mustang at the Denver airport
Image source: MPD1987
#48 USA
Here is one at North Pole, Alaska
Image source: PolkaDotDancer
#49 Canada
This painted concrete mess in Kingston Ontario probably seemed like a fun concept for a park.
Image source: Objectalone
#50 Ireland
The Luke Kelly statue in Dublin. Well made but reminds me of the decapitated John de Baptist.
Image source: pogiewogie101
#51 Finland
I see this marvelous thing at least a couple of times a week. I live almost next to it. :D
Image source: suffelix
#52 Spain
Probably this horse in Barcelona airport
Image source: StrongAdhesiveness86
#53 USA
Ruined a perfectly beautiful mountain sacred to the Indigenous community for this garbage 😤
Image source: apuntinthecunt
#54 Czechia
If I had to choose iwould eighter pick this
Image source: joyjump_the_third
#55 UK
Image source: PresidentPopcorn
#56 USA
Mothman – Point Pleasant West Virginia
Image source: DrugGirlMedCpht
#57 France
From France, Woinic is not the ugliest. I present you the horrendous horse statue from the Gare de Rennes
Image source: ZackFirack
#58 Poland
Maybe “ugly” isn’t the right word but it is certainly something. Sexy horse from Konin.
Image source: ZlotaNikki
#59 USA
This statue in Boston, MA comes to mind
Image source: OkOutlandishness1370
#60 Hong Kong
A giant reproductive organ to symbolize China’s sovereignty
Image source: Medium-Payment-8037
#61 Kernow
Image source: Japhet_Corncrake
#62 Finland
Sculptor Veikko Myller’s 1994 Risto Ryti monument, or “The Years of Responsibility,” is officially the ugliest statue in Finland. The statue is supposed to depict a person sitting on the ground, but it brings to mind something completely different.
Image source: DaMn96XD
#63 Ireland
The Naas roundabout ball
Image source: Local_Caterpillar879
#64 USA
How about “National Velvet” by artist John McEnroe, Denver, CO? Everyone knows and talks about Blucifer, our bronco from hell, but everyone forgets about this sculpture that looks like a pile of stockings filled with concrete and painted red. To me it always looks like a pile of human kidneys.
Image source: MainVain2007
#65 Canada
World’s largest sausage
Image source: Chaos_Critter
#66 Nepal
Image source: Disastrous-Stick-329
#67 Mexico
How about this one in Colima Mexico, where I live.
It’s called “Figura Obscena” (Obscene Figure). So no pretense, it knows what it is.
Image source: dwwhiteside
#68 Serbia
Image source: responsible_car_golf
#69 Australia
The big mango in Bowen, Australia. We were driving down the coast and spotted this seemingly randomly placed at the edge of the town.
Image source: HmmmIDontKnowButYes
#70 Finland
Image source: Rough-Ad-2661
#71 Canada
Most hated art installation in Alberta!
Image source: xeonx95
#72 USA
Field of Corn / Dublin Ohio
Image source: gGirlMedCpht
#73 Canada
Le bon élan, in Rimouski, QC
Image source: DennyFromTheRoom87
#74 USA
Idk what this is actually called, but I have always called it The Colon
Image source: clocksailor
#75 Yorkshire
I forgot who this was of but I saw this statue at the national portrait gallery in London one time
Image source: Scrambled_59
#76 Paraguay
This thing was supposed to be a monument to the doctors who fought against Covid. But instead, it looks like something out of Resident Evil.
Image source: Lolman4O
#77 Taiwan
Image source: Any-Obligation402
#78 Algeria
Image source: LuckyChampionship865
#79 Czech Republic
Image source: Aardwark9
