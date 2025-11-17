I Made These Terrariums To Add A Bit Of Green To The Indoor Space (16 Pics)

If you’re looking to easily add a bit of green to your indoor space, terrariums are a great solution. The self-sufficient setup lends itself to all sorts of vessels, from old jars to geometric glassware. But for really small homes, you might not have the luxury to fill your tables and countertops with extra curios. That’s where the terrarium lamps of Rish Studio come in handy. I made a small collection of lighting that pairs conventional lamps with fantastical fairy scenes.

More info: mossartbyrishstudio.com | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Twitter

#1

Image source: RishStudio

#2

Image source: RishStudio

#3

Image source: RishStudio

#4

Image source: RishStudio

#5

Image source: RishStudio

#6

Image source: RishStudio

#7

Image source: RishStudio

#8

Image source: RishStudio

#9

Image source: RishStudio

#10

Image source: RishStudio

#11

Image source: RishStudio

#12

Image source: RishStudio

#13

Image source: RishStudio

#14

Image source: RishStudio

#15

Image source: RishStudio

#16

Image source: RishStudio

