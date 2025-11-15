Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Scares You But Shouldn’t? (Closed)

What is something or someone that scares you but shouldn’t scare you
#1
Elevators. I’ve seen enough shows and movies to know they could break at any second, leaving me trapped in a small box with at least 3 other people. The elevator is slowly falling and we get out at the last minute. I know it’ll probably never happen, but my paranoid brain hates them anyway.
#2
Watching reruns of goosebumps
#3
Worms… Ever since I was a kid..
#4
Basically I can’t see my dad cos off CPS and the thing that scared me is I don’t know when I’ll enxt see my dad
#5
the dark sometimes
#6
Flying. I hate everything about it and I’m being totally stressed days before.
#7
Ants.
#8
Escalators.
#9
Giant Butterflies. They are cute when small but when they are big you can see they creepy eyes and bug bodies. 🤢
#10
This isn’t so strange but, heights. Now, my fear of heights can be anywhere from 4 feet of the ground. What makes it weird is that I’m not always afraid of falling…if I’m in a tall building….oh and the elevator to get to the top freaks me out because I feel like I’ll just be free falling….I’ll start thinking…but what if an earthquake starts…what’s going to happen.
#11
A forest bug… the one that releases a horrible stench when touched. It’s completely harmless, but buzzes like a helicopter and it scares me
#12
MY RABBIT LILLY. SHE LOVES CHICKEN BONES. SHE STEALS THEM FROM FOOD RECYCLING BIN. I THINK SHE’S GOING TO EAT ME WHILST I’M SLEEPING.
ZIGGY MY ELDEST CAT WOULD BE EATING MY FACE WHILST I SLEPT. ALL MY PETS KNOW I TAKE SLEEPING PILLS BEFORE BEDTIME.
#13
Cockroaches
#14
Moths
#15
Basements. I live in tornado alley. I won’t go into basements unless they’re finished. If it’s not finished, especially if there’s more than one room or it’s earthen you’ll never see me in it. Yes, I’m the person who’d rather test the flight capabilities of my shower and take a joy ride in a tornado before I’ll step foot in a basement.
#16
OK, so a few months ago I got a shot in my butt cheek for scoliosis and it hurt like crap. I swear I couldn’t sit on my right butt for at least an hour and even then it still hurt immensely. That night I had a dream about snakes. So now whenever I sit on the toilet, I have a really weird fear that some snake is going to come out and bite me in the butt cheek. I’m sorry that’s really weird, but yeah
#17
Flies TnT
they do be flyin round tho
Follow Us