The UFC 250 Fight Was Held On The White House Lawn, Here’s 19 Of The Most Random Celebs Who Attended

June 14th, 2026, was a big day for America. Huge. President Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday, but more importantly, the country’s 250th Birthday had to be celebrated. This makes the USA only slightly older than most people in Congress. Dana White and the folks at UFC decided what better way to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence than with a fight.
All eyes were on the White House’s South Lawn to see knockout after knockout. But not before a long list of celebs made their much-anticipated arrival. UFC Freedom 250 was, by any measure, not a normal night at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. There were troops, there was Melania, there were members of Congress, and then there was the brother of the Pope. Just another Sunday in America.
#1 Dana White
Dana Frederick White is an American businessman who is the president and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)
Image source: WhiteHouse / x.com
#2 Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg is the CEO of META.
Image source: realannapaulina / x.com
#3 Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury is a British professional boxer and former two-time unified world heavyweight champion.
Image source: IgorShcherbatov / x.com
Mark Zuckerberg was in the building, and like a good guest, he did not come empty-handed. The Meta CEO and Facebook founder was spotted chatting with Trump at the event, which in 2026 is somehow normalized. But the more interesting moment came when UFC president Dana White took to the microphone and made a huge announcement.
He said that Meta would be donating a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses to every blind veteran in the country. The announcement came with a side of viral confusion, as social media quickly ran wild with claims that Zuckerberg had brought his father along for the night.
He had not. The man pictured with him was Don Overton, executive director of the Blinded Veterans Association and US Army veteran who lost his eyesight during Operation Desert Storm. A man who, it is fair to say, deserved to be at that announcement considerably more than anyone else in the building.
#4 John Prevost
John Joseph Prevost is the prominent older brother of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope.
Image source: WhiteHouse / x.com
#5 Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan is an American podcaster, stand-up comedian, UFC color commentator, and former television host.
Image source: PicturesFoIder / x.com
#6 Terence Crawford
Terence “Bud” Crawford is a retired American professional boxer who is widely considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time.
Image source: tbudcrawford / Instagram
Pope Leo XIV is the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church but he has not exactly been on the same page as the Trump administration when it comes to immigration policy and foreign conflicts. But his brother Louis Prevost? Whole different story.
Louis, a self-described MAGA supporter, attended UFC Freedom 250 and was photographed with Vice President JD Vance at the event, a photo the White House wasted absolutely no time posting on X. The optics of the sitting pope’s brother posing for photos at a cage-fighting event on the White House lawn are, to put it gently, a lot. But here we are. The Vatican has not commented.
#7 Tony Hinchcliffe
Tony Hinchcliffe is an American stand-up comedian, writer, and podcast host.
Image source: JohnleBon123 / x.com
#8 Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimović is a Swedish former professional footballer and currently a FOX Sports Broadcaster.
Image source: NoodleHairCR7
#9 Melania Trump
Melania Trump is a Slovenian-American former fashion model and the current First Lady of the United States.
Image source: FirstLadyOffice / x.com
Comedian Nate Bargatze is currently America’s top-grossing touring comedian, and is known specifically for his clean, family-friendly, completely profanity-free material. He was photographed at UFC Freedom 250 posing with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines. For some of his fans, the appearance raised eyebrows.
A source close to the comedian moved quickly to clarify to the Daily Beast that the appearance was “not political” and that UFC is simply Bargatze’s “favorite sport.” He was there alongside MAGA-friendly comedians Tony Hinchcliffe and Shane Gillis, which did not exactly help the optics, but the source was firm. Just a fan at the White House, posing for photos with the Health Secretary. For sports reasons, you know.
#10 Senator Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham is an American politician, attorney, and retired military officer serving as the senior U.S. Senator from South Carolina.
Image source: LindseyGrahamSC / x.com
#11 Barron Trump
Barron William Trump is the youngest child of U.S. President Donald Trump and his third wife, First Lady Melania Trump.
Image source: MrsButters / x.com
#12 The Trump family with Justin Gaethje
Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje is an American professional mixed martial artist and the current undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion.
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For all the famous faces who did show up, it is worth noting the ones who were invited and very deliberately did not. Dana White personally extended invitations to Adam Sandler, Jason Statham, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Mario Lopez, Guy Ritchie, Jared Leto, and Tom Brady. This was a guest list that, had it materialised, would have been quite impressive. Alas, it did not come to fruition.
A source close to The Rock told Vanity Fair he would not be attending. Representatives for Sandler, Leto and Lopez confirmed the same. Reps for the others did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The White House and UFC also did not respond to requests for comment about the guest list, which is its own kind of answer.
#13 Ivanka Trump with Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are prominent American business executives, real estate developers, and the high-profile daughter and son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Image source: IvankaTrump / x.com
#14 Jaclyn Stapp with her son and JD Vance
Jaclyn Stapp is an American fashion model, beauty queen (former Miss New York USA), philanthropist, and children’s book author.
Image source: jaclynstapp
#15 Nate Bargatze with Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Nate Bargatze is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and producer who is widely recognized as one of the most successful and highest-grossing comics in the world. Cheryl Hines is best known for her role in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ and she has been married to Robert Kennedy since 2014.
Image source: gaynor_diane
No public tickets were made available for UFC Freedom 250, but that does not mean access was free. Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani reported in May 2026 that the UFC had been circulating a “partner investment” deck offering special access packages at a reported price point of $1.5 million.
The package included a partner welcome reception, reserved press conference seating, ceremonial weigh-ins, a Zac Brown Band concert, floor seats and WWE event integration. NBC News also reported that sponsorship packages, including ringside seats, had been selling for $1 million or more. UFC sources confirmed the existence of special guest packages but declined to confirm the price.
Dana White, for his part, maintained that the event was purely a celebration of America’s 250th birthday with no political agenda whatsoever. “I believe that if you are an American, no matter where you sit politically, tonight was a proud night,” he said. The tickets were free. The seats were a million dollars. America’s birthday, everybody.
Were you surprised by any of these faces? Share your thoughts about the UFC250 event with us in the comments!
#16 David Ellison
David Ellison is an American media proprietor, film producer, and billionaire executive who serves as the Chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance.
Image source: MarioNawfal / x.com
#17 Jack Osbourne
Jack Osbourne is the youngest child and only son of heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Image source: jackosbourne / Instagram
#18 Rep. Randy Fine
Randy Fine is an American politician and former gambling industry executive serving as the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 6th congressional district.
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#19 Brett Baier, Will Cain and Harris Faulkner
Bret Baier, Will Cain, and Harris Faulkner are all prominent anchors and hosts at the Fox News Channel.
Image source: HARRISFAULKNER / x.com
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