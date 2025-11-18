The Best Destination Wedding & Couple Photos Of 2024 Have Just Been Announced, And Here Are The Top 40 Ones

Junebug Weddings’ 2024 Best of the Best Destination Photography Collection showcases the top 50 destination wedding and couple photos taken over the past year.

Thousands of photos were submitted by talented photographers worldwide to Junebug’s first destination photo contest since 2019! These wanderlust-inducing photos celebrate the balance between the beauty of a destination and the love between a couple.

Wedding photographers BreeAnna Lasher, Lilly Red, and Ama by Aisha assisted the Junebug team in judging this contest.

#1 Image By Jenn Maurer Of Wild Coast Photography Taken In Inspiration Point, Yosemite National Park, California, U.s.a

#2 Image By Resza Sebastian Of Jiwa Sebastian

#3 Image By Stephanie Prince Of Oli And Steph Photography Taken In Quiraing, Isle Of Skye, Scotland

#4 Image By Nico Friedrichs Taken In La Digue, Seychelles

#5 Image By Katy Homan Of The Caryls Photography

#6 Image By Paula Mcmanus Of Paula Mcmanus Photography Taken In Dunluce Castle, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

#7 Image By Benoit Heurtault Of Groovy Banana Taken In Ratua Island, Santo, Vanuatu

#8 Image By Lucie Bulois Of Lucie B Photo Taken In Costa Careyes, Mexico

#9 Image By Emma Hill Of Emma Hill Film & Photography Taken In Venice, Italy

#10 Image By Maddie Mae Of Adventure Instead Taken In Alaska, U.s.a

#11 Image By Christin Eide Of Christin Eide Photography Taken In The Dolomites, Italy

#12 Image By Jane Iskra Of Iskra Photography Taken In Katla Ice Cave, Iceland

#13 Image By Sergio Alcala Of Henry Tieu Photography

#14 Image By Sara Monika Taken In Kingston, Ontario, Canada

#15 Image By Mait Juriado Of Mj Studios

#16 Image By Traci Edwards Of Adventure And Vow Taken In Olympic National Park, Washington, U.s.a

#17 Image By Jordan Voth Of Jordan Voth Photography Taken In Olympic National Park, Washington, U.s.a

#18 Image By Tania Salim Taken In Jakarta, Indonesia

#19 Image By Brooke Moody Of Running Wild Studio Taken In The Dolomites, Italy

#20 Image By Lynn Shapiro Of Lynn Shapiro Photography Taken In Ramatuelle, Provence-Alpes-Côte D’azur, France

#21 Image By Christie Abascal Of Summit And Sur Photography Taken In Yosemite National Park, California, U.s.a

#22 Image By Malin Ovesson Of Wild Souls United Elopements Taken In Zermatt, Switzerland

#23 Image By Lindsey Paradiso Of Lindsey Paradiso Photography Taken In Goldmyer Hot Springs, Washington, U.s.a

#24 Image By Tesnim Karisik Spahic Of Tesnim Photography Taken In Vodopad Blihe, Bosnia And Herzegovina

#25 Image By Ashlyn Mondoux Of Justthedaisies Taken In Yosemite National Park, California, U.s.a

#26 Image By Sirjana And Ben Of Tinted Photography Taken In Mount Cook National Park, New Zealand

#27 Image By Jackson Leong Of Plan A Production Taken In Cappadocia, Turkey

#28 Image By Karolina Bedlin Of Dwudziestadruga.pl

#29 Image By Mariah Wall Of Mariah Arianna Photo Taken In Alto Adige, Dolomites, Italy

#30 Image By David Conaty Photography

#31 Image By Seán Bell Taken In The Scottish Highlands

#32 Image By Aayushi Sachdeva Of Hiraaya By Aayushi

#33 Image By Irene Gittarelli Of February 30th Stories Taken In Matera, Italy

#34 Image By Eastlyn Bright Tolle Of Eastlyn & Joshua Taken In Patagonia, Chile

#35 Image By Magdalena Glowacka Of Fotomagoria

#36 Image By Izabella Borycka Of Iborycka.photo Taken In Hrunalaug, Iceland

#37 Image By Aayushi Sachdeva Of Hiraaya By Aayushi

#38 Image By Brandi Potter Of Brandi Potter Photography Taken In Excideuil, France

#39 Image By Kenny Nguyen Of Cam Wedding Taken In Grindelwald, Interlaken, Switzerland

#40 Image By Angelo Taraborrelli Of Zonzo Taken In Umbria, Italy

