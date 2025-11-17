24 Finalists From The Comedy Pet Awards 2023 That Made People Crack Up

Everyone deserves more sunshine and laughter in their lives. But you don’t have to look far to boost your mood. When you start paying closer attention to your beloved pets, you realize just how many shenanigans they get into and how silly they can look! Capturing these moments, however, takes some skill with a camera, a lot of patience, as well as a big dollop of luck.
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards is bringing joy to everyone’s screens for the fifth year running, and they’ve just released their shortlist of 25 finalists for 2023. We’re happy to bring you the photos that will be competing for the top spots this year. Scroll down, upvote your fave pics, be sure to share ‘em with your friends, and check out Bored Panda’s interview with the friendly Comedy Pets team running the competition!
#1 ‘A Life Changing Event’ By Michel Zoghzoghi
‘Alex is the shy one. Max is the playful one. Together they form a lethally cute duo. I had more fun taking photos of these two than during my most adventurous wildlife photography trips’
#2 ‘Who Are You?’ By Udo Krauss
‘Our cat Lilly played with a mouse, we saved the mouse and our dog Amy was fascinated by the mouse’
#3 ‘The Big Boss’ By Kenichi Morinaga
‘Big Boss is the Boss around here. He is gentle and kindness just big’
#4 ‘Victory’ By Kazutoshi Ono
‘Perfect landing pose, right?’
#5 ‘When Digging Gets Serious’ By Sophie Boynton
‘Shadow was digging holes as normal at the beach, when all of a sudden he was showing off his new technique! Luckily the camera was at the ready for this crazy position!’
#6 ‘Barking’ By Chris Porsz
‘In March 2019 I was sat in the Union Sq New York dog run when I spotted a lady with a pink bag on her hand ( to keep her hand clean) throwing a ball to her dog which was sat down facing her. The dog then launched itself and flipped in mid air to face me and snap! As you can see the lady with her hand on her head was as surprised as me and I think she is saying phew! I have searched in vain via the NY media to find the owner so that I can send her a copy. No joy so I am hoping this Pet Comedy competition can help me find the mystery woman and her leaping dog. You never know!’
#7 ‘My Face When My Crush Says Hi’ By Kerstin Leichtenmüller
‘We tried to get a dreamy autumn photo of Milo – instead of lying a bit on his side he rolled around like crazy. His family loves this shot because it shows his personality better than any other picture’
#8 ‘Little Daisy And Her Big Future’ By Darya Zelentsova
‘Two sisters from different litters: self-confident Crystal and cute baby Daisy’
#9 ‘Albert Enstein’ By Masayoshi Yamamoto
‘He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein’s photo’
#10 ‘Pop Up’ By Kazutoshi Ono
‘He seems to pop out of the autumn leaves, doesn’t he?’
#11 ‘The First Outdoor Walk’ By Darya Zelentsova
‘Tiny happy ferret Boudicca (only 2,5 month old!) enjoys her first outdoor walk’
#12 ‘Football Free Kick’ By Kenichi Morinaga
‘The pressure of football and waiting for free kick’
#13 ‘Edgar’s Dandelion’ By Jonathan Casey
‘Beautiful Edgar’s favourite food are the leaves and flowers of dandelions. Here she is seen taking her time to savour the flavour’
#14 ‘A Lovely Couple’ By Lana Polykova
‘I couldn’t get past this couple!’
#15 ‘Is It A Seal Or A Dog’ By Monyque Macedo Dos Santos
‘There’s a hiding place under the sofa where Louis (the dog) likes to hide, that day I took his tennis ball from “his place”, he got angry and put his head out through the hole barking asking for his ball back, that’s when he turned into this angry seal, and I decided to register the moment’
#16 ‘The 498th Round Of Hide And Seek’ By Kim Horstmanshof
‘Misty the spaniel desperately wanted to play with Nala, the dignified older lady of the menagerie. She wasn’t that keen, fortunately Misty was pretty terrible at hide and seek’
#17 ‘Keep Your Eye On The Ball’ By Gill Woodcock
#18 ‘Bidule As Goal Keeper’ By Felix Larcher
‘We ware playing with our cat named Bidule, with a ballpaper !’
#19 ‘Oscar ‘ By Lana Polykova
‘Yes, his name is Oscar. He is an Afghan greyhound and is very pleased with himself’
#20 ‘Flying Poodle’ By John Young
‘This is Barney our toy poodle, caught mid-flight whilst running’
#21 ‘The Three Greys’ By Klaus-Peter Selzer
‘Karin and her two dogs. Don’t they all look almost the same?’
#22 ‘Ball Play Silhouette’ By Christine Johnson
‘Bobby reaching for the ball against a beautiful sunset. We were taking photos of Bobby as the sun was quickly setting and disappearing behind the hill. I was changing the setting on my camera, to keep the detail on a black dog against a nice sky and soon realised, just go with the simple option and shoot him as a silhouette’
#23 ‘Zorro Reborn’ By Karl Goldhamer
‘The avenger of the poor is back, but this time as a dog and not on a horse, but in a car! The obligatory black mask is a must, of course’
#24 ‘Kylian’s Sleep’ By Katia Pillonel
‘Kylian could not sleep in another bed. Maybe he dreamt of jungle’
