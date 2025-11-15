My Photo Series: Rich And Bored

The diaries of a bored yet rich housewife. In a lockdown, she is living her own fantasies.

I wanted to glamourize reality and add some EXTRAness in everyday chores, at a time where each day seems like an endless time loop.

This is her escape…

More info: candyfornia-studios.com

#1 Netflix & Chill

#2 Rich & Bored

#3 Quarantine In Heels

#4 Kitchen Mess

#5 Spreading Lies

#6 Why Do I Need To Upload A Photo?

#7 Gender Blender

#8 Zero Extra Calories

#9 Gluten Free Champagne

#10 Rich & Bored

#11 Bad Bitch Fuel

#12 Donut Bath

#13 Champagne Emergency

#14 Mood Af

Patrick Penrose
