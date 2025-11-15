My Photo Series: Rich And Bored

The diaries of a bored yet rich housewife. In a lockdown, she is living her own fantasies.
I wanted to glamourize reality and add some EXTRAness in everyday chores, at a time where each day seems like an endless time loop.
This is her escape…
More info: candyfornia-studios.com
#1 Netflix & Chill
#2 Rich & Bored
#3 Quarantine In Heels
#4 Kitchen Mess
#5 Spreading Lies
#6 Why Do I Need To Upload A Photo?
#7 Gender Blender
#8 Zero Extra Calories
#9 Gluten Free Champagne
#10 Rich & Bored
#11 Bad Bitch Fuel
#12 Donut Bath
#13 Champagne Emergency
#14 Mood Af
