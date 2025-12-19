Tyson Beckford: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Tyson Beckford?

Tyson Craig Beckford is a Jamaican American model and actor, widely recognized for his striking presence and trailblazing career in high fashion. His influential work helped redefine male beauty standards globally.

He first burst into the public eye as the face of Ralph Lauren’s Polo line, a groundbreaking campaign that catapulted him to international fame in the early 1990s. This prominent role quickly established him as a fixture in the modeling world.

Early Life and Education

Tyson Beckford was born in The Bronx, New York City, on December 19, 1970, to a Jamaican mother, Hillary Dixon Hall, and a Panamanian father, Lloyd Beckford, who had Jamaican and Chinese-Jamaican roots. Soon after his birth, his family relocated to Jamaica, where he spent seven formative years before returning to Rochester, New York.

He attended Pittsford Mendon High School, where he participated in both football and track. Beckford later briefly attended a community college, though his early experiences in Rochester, a city then grappling with crime, also shaped his resilient outlook.

Notable Relationships

Tyson Beckford’s past relationships include a marriage to Berniece Julien in 2009, though the union was brief and ended the same year. He was also linked to celebrity stylist April Roomet.

Beckford is the father of one son, Jordan Beckford, born in 1998, with whom he actively co-parents. More recently, in 2025, Beckford participated in the dating series Kings Court, signaling his openness to finding a committed partner.

Career Highlights

Tyson Beckford achieved immense success as a pioneering male supermodel, most notably becoming the enduring face of Ralph Lauren’s Polo line. His iconic campaigns from the 1990s broke racial barriers and broadened beauty ideals in the fashion industry.

Beyond modeling, Beckford secured the VH1 “Man of the Year” award in 1995 and transitioned into acting, appearing in films like Zoolander and Into the Blue. He also hosted Bravo’s Make Me a Supermodel, further cementing his status as a versatile media personality.

Signature Quote

“I thank God every day. That’s all I can do. That, and try to help all those other guys who are trying to do what I did.”

