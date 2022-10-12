Tyra Banks Plays the Name Game on DWTS

Tyra Banks is an icon. She is one of the most famous supermodels in the world, and she’s been making waves in Hollywood for decades. She’s one of the original supermodels. She’s one of the women who hit the ground running and made supermodels the women that they are now. She, alongside a select few other original supermodels, changed the game for women in line to model after them, and her beauty is just one reason she was such a success in the modeling industry. As you know, she’s gone on to create and host a show about models that brought a whole new level of talent to the game, and she’s done so much else. Currently, she’s one of the judges on the hit show ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ but she continues to struggle with one aspect of that job – getting names correct. She’s being called out, too. What’s going on with her?
Landon, Logan…What’s the Difference?
TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has hit it big in the world of entertainment. She was one of the first kids on the TikTok platform to go viral and garner millions of likes and followers, and now she’s taking her turn in the spotlight on this show. In the summer of 2022, she and her boyfriend went Instagram official when they made an announcement they were together. Who is her boyfriend? None other than Kourtney Kardashian’s new stepson, Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker. They are serious enough that he’s been in the audience to watch his girlfriend dance week after week, and he even brought his dad and stepmom with him to watch the show – not the Kardashian’s first time in the audience, either.
However, Tyra Banks cannot get this young man’s name right. She’s called him Logan more than once. Even during her October 2022 apology for getting his name wrong, she did it again. She said, “Now Charli, last week I called your boyfriend Landon Barker and his name is Logan,” while D’Amelio made hand gestures to turn the names around and Banks followed up with, “I just said it backward again. What is wrong with me with this?” laughed the supermodel. Thankfully, both D’Amelio and her boyfriend were laughing with Banks, and no one was offended by the name game.
She continued her mistake with another comment. “They said it in my ear last week, I got it wrong. Now that I’m reading it and I’m getting it wrong. Hello, Landon, I am so sorry. Your woman did so well tonight,” Banks said by way of apologizing to the young man for getting his name incorrect on repeat.
Tyra’s Struggling with the Names This Season
Professional wrestler Nikki Bella is married. She married Artem Chigvintsev, and it seems that Tyra is also having problems pronouncing the last name of Bella’s husband each week. Of course, we can’t blame her on that one. It’s not easy the easiest last name on the planet. However, Bella herself sent out a Tweet to the supermodel to remind her how to pronounce her beloved’s last name. “Tyra it’s CHIGvintsev lol N,” she said online. She also laughed it off, and it seems to be the theme of the year for Tyra Banks. The world, thankfully, is not too offended by her mistakes over the past few weeks. It seems some have laughed it off. Other fans have hit the internet to make jokes, most of them about how Banks should be careful getting the name of a professional wrestler’s husband incorrect. It’s all fun and games, and we are glad that Tyra has a good sense of humor about all of it.
Tyra Has Always Handled Herself Well
The good news about Tyra Banks is that she’s a woman with class. These are certainly not the first mistakes she’s made as a television host. She’s made them before, and many of them have been much more serious than this one. The good news about Banks is that she’s a woman who knows not only how to issue an apology when she means it but also to laugh at herself when she gets something wrong that’s not too serious. She’s been in hot water before, but she’s always managed to come out the other end and make sure she says what needs to be said to move on. This is not that serious, and fans are having a good time with her. She’s also having a good time back, and that’s what makes this show so much fun for Tyra Banks and everyone else who joined it with her.