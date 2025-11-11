Best Friends Sneak Into A Movie Dressed As One Person (Video)

Youtuber Bo Johnson and his best friend Matthew had long dreamed of sneaking into a movie theatre in one set of clothing. Having tried various positions, they finally found the right one. They filmed their epic efforts and posted the video on Youtube just a few days ago and the video has already been viewed over 1.3 million times.
“Would you like to donate to the flood relief?” was the only question the ticket seller had in mind. Of course, he might have had suspicions. But would you ask a plus size person if he or she is hiding a second person inside? The only thing worse would be mistakenly congratulating a curvy lady with pregnancy…
More info: Youtube (h/t: mashable)
Watch the video below:
