Best Friends Sneak Into A Movie Dressed As One Person (Video)

by

Youtuber Bo Johnson and his best friend Matthew had long dreamed of sneaking into a movie theatre in one set of clothing. Having tried various positions, they finally found the right one. They filmed their epic efforts and posted the video on Youtube just a few days ago and the video has already been viewed over 1.3 million times.

“Would you like to donate to the flood relief?” was the only question the ticket seller had in mind. Of course, he might have had suspicions. But would you ask a plus size person if he or she is hiding a second person inside? The only thing worse would be mistakenly congratulating a curvy lady with pregnancy…

More info: Youtube (h/t: mashable)

Best Friends Sneak Into A Movie Dressed As One Person (Video)

Watch the video below:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Body Language Expert Explains What Makes Travis Kelce Stand Out From Taylor Swift’s Past Loves
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
Meet The Cast Of “Shantaram”
3 min read
Jul, 4, 2022
Retro TV Smartphone Magnifier That Enlarges Movies To An 8-Inch Screen
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Your Animal(s) You Have Right Now (Closed)
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2025
3 Reasons Why Netflix’s One Piece Live Action Adaptation Was a Success
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2023
Meet The Cast Of “Better”
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.