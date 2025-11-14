Meet ‘Chimera,’ The Cat Who Has A Unique Face And A Cuddly Personality

Cat lovers out there, come closer! We’ve got one cutie pie to share with you.

The purrfect furball comes from Thailand and is stealing everyone’s hearts with her striking two-sided face. Her name is a rather straight-forward one—it’s “Cat.” But the owner has a point: “Cats call themselves cats,” says their Instagram bio. Plus, Cat’s favorite snack is toilet paper, a fact which should hit close to home for many feline owners. And her closest friend is said to be a cockroach, a random choice for friendship, but hey, who am I to judge?!

For those who feel mesmerized by this Thai mouser’s unique look, take a look at the two-faced cats Quimera and Venus that we wrote about some time ago. The cats with double-colored features are thought to be the result of genetic chimerism, a rare natural occurrence whereby an individual is made up of cells from at least two different original eggs.

More info: Instagram

This Thai furball is a real show-stealer thanks to her unique two-colored face

Image credits: miaow_maew

Image credits: miaow_maew

Image credits: miaow_maew

Bored Panda contacted Cat’s owner Eve from the northeast of Thailand to find out more about this lovely cutie pie. Eve told us that the kitty was born on the 23rd of August back in 2018, and she is now 1 year and 9 months old.

“She is half Persian and half Scottish,” said Eve, but what’s striking about the cat is her split colored face in white and grey. “I think she looks like Harvey Dent from Batman,” laughed the owner.

Image credits: miaow_maew

Image credits: miaow_maew

Image credits: miaow_maew

It turns out, Cat loves hunting cockroaches, so they may not be very close friends after all. “She’s a crazy cat and she loves toilet paper.” Eve said she’s forced to hide the toilet paper supplies ‘cause it makes Cat go absolutely crazy.

The love for toilet paper is so big that her owner said that if Cat could speak, she would most likely say: “My fans, if u love me, send me toilet paper!” Take notes, everyone!

Image credits: miaow_maew

Image credits: miaow_maew

Image credits: miaow_maew

Image credits: miaow_maew

Image credits: miaow_maew

Image credits: miaow_maew

Image credits: miaow_maew

Image credits: miaow_maew

Image credits: miaow_maew

Image credits: miaow_maew

Here’s the Thai cat named simply Cat in pawfect action

And this is what people commented

