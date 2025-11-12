Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

by

We usually stay away from two-faced people, but there’s nothing more adorable than a kitty with two-toned fur. Recently, professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shot Narnia, an adorable British Shorthair cat in its home in France, and the pictures are making headlines all over the internet.

Labat has purrfectly captured the unique looks of the feline which probably occurred early in its mother’s womb. Narnia was born on the 28th of March, 2017, and his breeder Stephanie Jimenez instantly fell in love with her blue-eyed sweetie. While the exact cause of this particular pet’s striking appearance is unknown, other cats with this mysterious look are known as chimeras. A feline chimera is a cat whose cells contain two types of DNA, caused when two embryos fuse together.

More info: Chatterie de la Grâce | Instagram

Rare Kitten Born With &#8216;Two Faces&#8217; Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

Image credits: amazingnarnia

Rare Kitten Born With &#8216;Two Faces&#8217; Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

Image credits: amazingnarnia

Rare Kitten Born With &#8216;Two Faces&#8217; Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

Image credits: amazingnarnia

Rare Kitten Born With &#8216;Two Faces&#8217; Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

Image credits: amazingnarnia

Rare Kitten Born With &#8216;Two Faces&#8217; Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

Image credits: Jean Michel Labat/Caters News

Rare Kitten Born With &#8216;Two Faces&#8217; Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

Image credits: Jean Michel Labat/Caters News

Rare Kitten Born With &#8216;Two Faces&#8217; Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

Image credits: Jean Michel Labat/Caters News

Rare Kitten Born With &#8216;Two Faces&#8217; Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

Image credits: Jean Michel Labat/Caters News

Rare Kitten Born With &#8216;Two Faces&#8217; Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

Image credits: Jean Michel Labat/Caters News

Rare Kitten Born With &#8216;Two Faces&#8217; Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

Image credits: Jean Michel Labat/Caters News

Rare Kitten Born With &#8216;Two Faces&#8217; Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

Image credits: Jean Michel Labat/Caters News

Rare Kitten Born With &#8216;Two Faces&#8217; Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

Image credits: Jean Michel Labat/Caters News

Rare Kitten Born With &#8216;Two Faces&#8217; Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

Image credits: amazingnarnia

Rare Kitten Born With &#8216;Two Faces&#8217; Grows Up Into The Most Beautiful Cat Ever

Image credits: amazingnarnia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Totally Forgot to Watch Britney Ever After Tonight!
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2017
She-Ra, Princess of Power, Is Getting a Reboot on Netflix
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2017
The Internet Is Surprised How Long Owl Legs Actually Are
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about A&E’s “Rescue Cam”
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2020
Sleepy Hollow
Sleepy Hollow: Ichabod Comes Home and Malcolm Achieves Immortality
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2017
Some of Al Bundy’s Best Insults on “Married With Children”
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.