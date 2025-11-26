Horrifying Scene Caught On Video As Massive Fire Rips Through Hong Kong High-Rise

At least 36 people have lost their lives in one of Hong Kong’s deadliest high-rise disasters in recent memory, after a massive fire tore through the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in Tai Po on Wednesday afternoon (November 26).
The blaze, fueled by bamboo scaffolding wrapped around the buildings for renovation, spread with terrifying speed and left residents fighting to escape.
More than 700 firefighters were deployed to battle the flames. Nine victims were declared lifeless at the scene immediately. Another fifteen people were hospitalized.
At least 276 others remain unaccounted for.
“It’s a disaster,” added student Tomas Liu, who witnessed a body being carried out of one of the towers. “The heat rises and you can feel it. The smoke is really heavy.”
More than 4,600 residents were affected by one of Hong Kong’s deadliest high-rise fires in recent memory
Image credits: VCG/VCG/Getty Images
The fire broke out at 14:51 local time, igniting the bamboo scaffolding that wrapped all eight blocks in Wang Fuk Court, each one housing nearly 2,000 apartments and more than 4,600 residents.
By 14:45, residents heard “a very loud noise” and realized something was wrong.
“I immediately went back to pack up my things,” 66-year-old Harry Cheung told local media.
“I don’t even know how I feel right now. I’m just thinking about where I’m going to sleep tonight because I probably won’t be able to go back home.”
Image credits: IvanCNN
As the flames climbed the buildings, messages and calls began pouring into district councillors’ phones. Families were reporting missing loved ones, unable to reach them as smoke filled stairwells and apartment units.
“Many people sent us messages saying they still have relatives inside or can’t find them,” councilor Mui Siu-fung told BBC Chinese.
A firefighter lost his life trying to battle the flames that engulfed seven of the eight buildings in the apartment complex
Image credits: IvanCNN
Firefighters worked through explosions and collapsing scaffolding. Local media reported hearing blasts and seeing sparks fly out of the buildings, while reporters on the scene described constant “popping sounds.”
Late at night, rescuers managed to pull out a baby and an elderly woman, both seen on video being rushed into ambulances with oxygen masks strapped to their faces. A younger woman was carried out separately.
They reportedly survived.
Inside the complex, the situation deteriorated. Seven of the eight towers were engulfed or severely damaged. Fire crews could not enter safely due to the structural instability.
Entire sections of scaffolding had burned away, exposing charred exteriors and flaming windows.
Image credits: MagnusTheTrader
Image credits: LexOnLife
A firefighter, identified as Ho Wai-ho, suffered fatal injuries while battling the blaze. Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security, Tang Ping-keung, released a statement on the matter:
“I am profoundly grieved at the passing of Mr Ho, who lost his life in the course of an operation. I offer my deepest condolences to his family.”
He was joined by President Xi Jinping, who expressed condolences through state broadcaster CCTV.
Across Hong Kong, political parties suspended election campaigning. Schools in the Tai Po district announced closures for Thursday.
Several residents reportedly lost their homes in the disaster and are being relocated
Image credits: itsnisha03
By evening, more than 1,000 residents crowded into makeshift shelters. First, they were taken to the Kwong Fuk Community Hall until officials deemed the building unsafe because of how close the flames were. They were then moved to a nearby secondary school.
Image credits: Li Zhihua/China News Service/VCG/Getty Images
Photos from inside show people wrapped in blankets, eating donated meals, or crying quietly as they waited for news. Some were on the phone with relatives. Others simply sat in silence.
A group of volunteers arrived hauling a trolley filled with blankets and heat packs.
One elderly woman told reporters she survived only because she wasn’t home, but now she was left with nowhere to go.
“I’m very upset that I have no home to go now,” she said. “My apartment is not insured.”
Authorities have not yet identified the cause of the fire, and it remains unclear how many residents are still inside or how many households have been displaced.
Hong Kong’s housing minister said a task force identified 1,400 units immediately available across the territory. At least 40 residents have already been relocated to a transitional housing project in Shan Liu.
UPDATE: The number of people receiving treatment has risen to 29, with seven in critical condition.
