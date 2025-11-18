33-Year-Old Mom Of Five Is UK’s First Person To Lose Life In UK From Undergoing BBL

Two people have been arrested in connection with Alice Webb, who is thought to be the first person to die from undergoing a suspected Brazilian butt lift (BBL) in the UK. While experts have said that the procedure was a “crisis waiting to happen,” an eerie resurfaced clip from the reality TV show Botched featuring one of the suspects foreshadowed the alleged crime.
Self-proclaimed “Lip King” beautician Jordan Parke was arrested and seen leaving his Black Country home on Thursday (September 26) as police continued to probe the mom-of-five’s death, Birmingham Live reported on Friday (September 27).
The identity of the other person who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of Webb has not been made public.
Webb died at the age of 33 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday (September 24) after falling unwell, the BBC reported on Wednesday (September 25).
Image credits: philippe spitalier/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
She was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in Gloucester, UK, on Monday (September 23). Gloucestershire police said Webb had undergone a “suspected cosmetic procedure” before falling ill, The Guardian reported on Thursday.
It has since been revealed that Webb underwent a procedure known as a liquid BBL. A BBL is a surgical procedure that involves removing fat from other areas of the body and injecting it into the buttocks.
BBL ranks third as the most dangerous cosmetic procedure, carrying a 37.94% complication rate, a new study showed.
The procedure is performed under general anesthesia and can take several hours, the Centre for Surgery explains.
Image credits: Amy Seville
However, Webb reportedly underwent a non-surgical BBL, which is a non-invasive procedure that uses injections to add volume and shape to the buttocks.
The injections, which normally consist of dermal fillers made up of hyaluronic acid, are commonly used in facial filling treatments, including lip and cheek fillers.
While non-surgical BBLs are not illegal in the UK, last year, Wolverhampton City Council barred a company from carrying out the procedure after identifying risks associated with their processes, including blood clots, sepsis, and the potential for the death of body tissues, the BBC reported.
Five local authorities in Essex and Glasgow followed suit and have banned certain companies from carrying out liquid BBLs in their area.
Image credits: Alice Webb
“Liquid BBL procedures are a crisis waiting to happen,” Ashton Collins, director of Save Face, told BBC. “They are advertised on social media as ‘risk-free’, ‘cheaper’ alternatives to the surgical counterpart and that could not be further from the truth.”
Collins further explained that facial fillers are “relatively safe” due to the small amount of product being injected. However, the “huge volumes” used in BBLs present a higher risk of complications.
She continued: “I can’t stress strongly enough how incredibly dangerous these procedures are. I would urge anybody considering this treatment to avoid it at all costs.”
Webb allegedly underwent the non-surgical BBL procedure with Jordan “Lip King” Parke, whose Instagram pages – which have now been switched to private – describe him as an “advanced practitioner and trainer” as well as a “BBL and body filler specialist.”
Image credits: Alice Webb
Parke has made several TV appearances, becoming somewhat of an infamous figure known for his disproportionately big lips and often advocating for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.
He notably appeared on E!’s Botched, an American reality television series that follows doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif as they remedy extreme plastic surgeries gone wrong.
A clip from a 2019 episode of Botched showed the Manchester native visiting Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif for a second time, announcing that he had become known in England as “the lip king.”
In the segment, Parke announced that he was so “obsessed” with lip fillers that he had decided to become an aesthetician.
Image credits: Alice Webb
In a resurfaced clip from the same episode, which was shared on TikTok on Thursday, Dr. Dubrow could be seen responding to Parke’s news that he had opened his own “clinic.”
“It sounds like Jordan got a license to fill,” the plastic surgeon said in reference to the 1989 License to Kill James Bond movie. “Hopefully that license comes with some skill,” Dr. Dubrow quipped.
Fast forward to earlier this week, Parke told journalists: “I can’t talk to anybody. I was arrested,” as he was reportedly seen driving away from his home in a Mercedes G Wagon bearing a personalized number plate “POUT.”
A slew of tributes have been circulating since Webb’s passing, as her partner, Dane Knight, wrote on Facebook: “Want to say a heartfelt thank you to all family and friends that were here for us at our time of need, including all of the kind messages sent to my children and myself.
“There was some very beautiful messages sent by some of your children that formed a start of a smile from the corner of my kids mouths.
“Be extremely careful on what you say – my children are extremely vulnerable!”
Image credits: E! Entertainment
This week has seen renewed debate over the insufficient regulations governing cosmetic procedures in the UK, especially following an incident that coincided with Webb’s tragic passing.
A woman was said to be in “critical care” after being subjected to a liposuction performed by an aesthetician who allegedly used a dental phlegm suction machine from AliExpress on Sunday (September 22).
Taking to her Facebook page, Louise Belle shared an alarming post warning people against a certain “Joline Aesthetics” in Milton Keynes, UK.
In the now-viral Facebook post, Louise included a photograph of the device Joline Anderson, the beautician who owns Joline Aesthetics, allegedly used on her daughter and another person who is said to be currently hospitalized.
A screenshot showed that the machine in question was an “18 liters per minute air flow electric portable suction unit,” which is sold for a couple of hundred dollars on Chinese online shops.
“Please do not use [Joline Aesthetics] Joline aesthetic in Bletchley she isn’t qualified to train students or carry out any aesthetics!!” Louise wrote.
As per Joline’s official website, the beautician offers training packages consisting of various cosmetic treatments, such as “anti-wrinkle injections” and “safety in medicine,” for £1700 (approximately $2270).
“She’s unsafe and carrying out liposuction procedures from equipment she brought on [AliExpress] making incisions,” Louise continued. “People are in A&E!!! It’s portable a phlegm-sucking dental machine!!”
