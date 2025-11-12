71 Times Everyday Objects Were Actually Pop Culture Icons In Disguise

For those who haven’t yet heard, pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon in which the mind responds to a stimulus, usually an image or a sound, by perceiving a familiar pattern where none exists. To put it simply, it’s a bug in the human mind that causes it to see things that aren’t really there. For example, you look at a regular tap but see Ice Age’s acorn-obsessed Scrat or you glance at a juicy cinnamon roll but it becomes an anguished E.T.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of images of everyday objects so you can find out if you have the peculiar condition as well. Scroll down to test your eyes and if you see these everyday objects transform into pop culture icons, you’re a pareidoliac!

#1 My Favorite Picture Of Trump

Image source:  GarbageTrumpster, Nicholas Kamm

#2 This Truck Carrying Rolls Of Plastic Looks Like Cookie Monster

Image source: TheSpacePope17

#3 This Tap Looks Like Scrat From Ice Age

Image source: LylaRevilla

#4 This Walnut Look Like Chewbacca

Image source: ripplin

#5 Found A Stormtrooper When I Was Doing The Dishes

Image source: why_not_zoidberg56

#6 Meth. Not Even Once. Rip Thomas The Tank Engine

Image source: Burkvest71

#7 This Leaf Looks Like Scream Mask

#8 The Soul Of Darth Vader Lives In My Windscreen

Image source: 2ofSorts

#9 This Electric Cable Looks Like Famous Edvard Munch’s Painting The Scream

Image source: TimothyGonzalez, Edvard Munch

#10 This Looks Like Raphael Teenage Mutant Turtle

Image source: raging_rage

#11 Thi Fuel Cap Casts The Shadow Of Batman

Image source: MisterNRG

#12 This Palm Looks Like Sideshow Bob From The Simpsons

Image source: MrSllew

#13 The Sorting Cone

Image source: titanicnarwhal

#14 Swarm Of Bees On Hydrant Looks Like Snoopy Wearing A Hat

Image source: triplejdude

#15 This Looks Like Groot

Image source: Steve_Awesome

#16 This Cinnamon Roll Looks Like An Anguished Et

Image source: cheftlp1221

#17 This Geode Looks Like Cookie Monster

Image source: aruffone

#18 This Furniture From Target Looks Just Like Mike And Sully From Monsters Inc.

Image source: Teggert

#19 This Strawberry I Found Looks Like Mario

Image source: RuffianTiffRaff

#20 This Looks Exactly Like Spiderman

Image source: zgold2192

#21 My Wife’s Potato Looks Like Admiral Ackbar

Image source: Vanhole

#22 Looks Like Godzilla Eating The Sun

Image source: Rappista

#23 My Binoculars Look Like Wall-E’s Eyes

Image source: El_SpankBank

#24 My Baby’s Car Seat Looks Like Severus Snape

Image source: ajt115, harrypotter.wikia

#25 This Sink Looks Like Quasimodo

Image source: worden26

#26 This Porch Light Looks Like Roberto From Futurama

Image source: coughballs

#27 This Bike Helmet Looks Like Sloth From Zootopia

Image source: sirlos

#28 This Slice Of Ham Looks Like Jabba The Hutt

Image source: JiveMonkey

#29 This Tree Looks Like Mushu From Mulan

Image source: seiteta

#30 This Septic Tank Looks Like Rafiki From Lion King

Image source: SweetSound

#31 This Green Pepper Looks Like Sylvester Stallone

#32 Heels? Why Not Zoidberg?

Image source: george_s_4

#33 This Looks Like Sid The Sloth

Image source: BenjaminCalifornia

#34 This Apple Looks Like Grumpy Cat

Image source: bencub91, realgrumpycat

#35 Princess Leia Really Let Herself Go

Image source: Faces in Things‏

#36 Spotted Cookie Monster At Work Today

Image source: the-hang-man

#37 Teenage Mutant Ninja Loafers

Image source: Imgur

#38 This Plant Reminds Me Of Yoda

Image source: s3v3n2

#39 This Shopping Bag Holder Looks Like Jar-Jar Binks

Image source: max_rope_a_dope

#40 This Hornets Nest Near The Roof Looks Like Admiral Ackbar

Image source: OctopussSevenTwo

#41 Happy Water Buffalo At The Dentist Or Kai From Kung Fu Panda 3?

Image source: I_Love_McRibs

#42 This Looks Like Mike Wazowski

Image source: jhunt20

#43 The Electrical Box In Front Of My House Looks Like The Dark Lord Sauron Is Watching Me

Image source: Amacgiant

#44 This Coat Hanger Looks Like Scrat From Ice Age

Image source: PM_ME_NECROPHILIA

#45 This Mop Bucket Looks Like Optimus Prime

Image source: kubad313

#46 This Candle Holder Looks Like Patrick

Image source: imgur

#47 This Cross-Section Of An Apricot Tree Looks Just Like Mr. Burns’ Alien

Image source: Mugsy_P

#48 Mr. Krabs?

Image source: -idk

#49 This Part Of My Office Chair Looks Like “The King”

Image source: Majrstonr, RB / Staff

#50 This Lemon Raspberry Loaf Looks Like Jack Skellington From Nightmare Before Christmas

Image source: pix_elle

#51 Kermit The Flush

Image source: titanicnarwhal

#52 This Looks Like A Scene From “Nemo”

Image source: mdeezz

#53 My Dad’s Onion Looks Like Strong Bad

Image source: OhNoSpookyGhost

#54 This Bell Pepper Looks Like Pepe

Image source: ItsMrStealYoKarma

#55 Release C-3PO He’s Innocent!

Image source: mdattin

#56 Yoshii!

Image source: RainbowTuba

#57 Unexpected Ninja Turtle While Folding Towels

Image source: Faces in Things

#58 The Back Of This Leaf Blower Looks Like Sonic The Hedgehog

Image source: leercore

#59 This Potato Looks Like A One-Eyed Canadian From South Park

Image source: glass_frogs

#60 This Coin Binoculars Look Like Wall-E

Image source: PotentialBIllionaire

#61 Coffee Cup Lid Looks Like Jake The Dog, Adventure Time

Image source: kendii

#62 This Thingy I Found At Work Reminded Me Of Johnny T

Image source: petros86

#63 My Mom’s Water Pick Looks Like Stormtrooper Helmet

#64 This Coffee Cup Looks Like Mr. Meeseks From Rick And Morty

Image source: Kwibuka

#65 The Top Of My Baby’s Jumperoo Looks Like Roger From American Dad

Image source: muhniepie

#66 This Wall Looks Like A Minecraft Creeper

Image source: ollie_gibb15

#67 This Trashcan Looks Like Princess Leia

Image source: titanicnarwhal

#68 This Pretzel Looks Like Mickey Mouse’s Face

Image source: jerseyking_

#69 This Looks Like Daffy

Image source: eneg

#70 My Car Looks Like Hulk Hogan

Image source: na85, Lou Rocco

#71 This Building Looks Like Calculon From Futurama

Image source: annabeecraft

