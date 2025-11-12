71 Times Everyday Objects Were Actually Pop Culture Icons In Disguise

For those who haven’t yet heard, pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon in which the mind responds to a stimulus, usually an image or a sound, by perceiving a familiar pattern where none exists. To put it simply, it’s a bug in the human mind that causes it to see things that aren’t really there. For example, you look at a regular tap but see Ice Age’s acorn-obsessed Scrat or you glance at a juicy cinnamon roll but it becomes an anguished E.T.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of images of everyday objects so you can find out if you have the peculiar condition as well. Scroll down to test your eyes and if you see these everyday objects transform into pop culture icons, you’re a pareidoliac!
#1 My Favorite Picture Of Trump
Image source: GarbageTrumpster, Nicholas Kamm
#2 This Truck Carrying Rolls Of Plastic Looks Like Cookie Monster
Image source: TheSpacePope17
#3 This Tap Looks Like Scrat From Ice Age
Image source: LylaRevilla
#4 This Walnut Look Like Chewbacca
Image source: ripplin
#5 Found A Stormtrooper When I Was Doing The Dishes
Image source: why_not_zoidberg56
#6 Meth. Not Even Once. Rip Thomas The Tank Engine
Image source: Burkvest71
#7 This Leaf Looks Like Scream Mask
#8 The Soul Of Darth Vader Lives In My Windscreen
Image source: 2ofSorts
#9 This Electric Cable Looks Like Famous Edvard Munch’s Painting The Scream
Image source: TimothyGonzalez, Edvard Munch
#10 This Looks Like Raphael Teenage Mutant Turtle
Image source: raging_rage
#11 Thi Fuel Cap Casts The Shadow Of Batman
Image source: MisterNRG
#12 This Palm Looks Like Sideshow Bob From The Simpsons
Image source: MrSllew
#13 The Sorting Cone
Image source: titanicnarwhal
#14 Swarm Of Bees On Hydrant Looks Like Snoopy Wearing A Hat
Image source: triplejdude
#15 This Looks Like Groot
Image source: Steve_Awesome
#16 This Cinnamon Roll Looks Like An Anguished Et
Image source: cheftlp1221
#17 This Geode Looks Like Cookie Monster
Image source: aruffone
#18 This Furniture From Target Looks Just Like Mike And Sully From Monsters Inc.
Image source: Teggert
#19 This Strawberry I Found Looks Like Mario
Image source: RuffianTiffRaff
#20 This Looks Exactly Like Spiderman
Image source: zgold2192
#21 My Wife’s Potato Looks Like Admiral Ackbar
Image source: Vanhole
#22 Looks Like Godzilla Eating The Sun
Image source: Rappista
#23 My Binoculars Look Like Wall-E’s Eyes
Image source: El_SpankBank
#24 My Baby’s Car Seat Looks Like Severus Snape
Image source: ajt115, harrypotter.wikia
#25 This Sink Looks Like Quasimodo
Image source: worden26
#26 This Porch Light Looks Like Roberto From Futurama
Image source: coughballs
#27 This Bike Helmet Looks Like Sloth From Zootopia
Image source: sirlos
#28 This Slice Of Ham Looks Like Jabba The Hutt
Image source: JiveMonkey
#29 This Tree Looks Like Mushu From Mulan
Image source: seiteta
#30 This Septic Tank Looks Like Rafiki From Lion King
Image source: SweetSound
#31 This Green Pepper Looks Like Sylvester Stallone
#32 Heels? Why Not Zoidberg?
Image source: george_s_4
#33 This Looks Like Sid The Sloth
Image source: BenjaminCalifornia
#34 This Apple Looks Like Grumpy Cat
Image source: bencub91, realgrumpycat
#35 Princess Leia Really Let Herself Go
Image source: Faces in Things
#36 Spotted Cookie Monster At Work Today
Image source: the-hang-man
#37 Teenage Mutant Ninja Loafers
Image source: Imgur
#38 This Plant Reminds Me Of Yoda
Image source: s3v3n2
#39 This Shopping Bag Holder Looks Like Jar-Jar Binks
Image source: max_rope_a_dope
#40 This Hornets Nest Near The Roof Looks Like Admiral Ackbar
Image source: OctopussSevenTwo
#41 Happy Water Buffalo At The Dentist Or Kai From Kung Fu Panda 3?
Image source: I_Love_McRibs
#42 This Looks Like Mike Wazowski
Image source: jhunt20
#43 The Electrical Box In Front Of My House Looks Like The Dark Lord Sauron Is Watching Me
Image source: Amacgiant
#44 This Coat Hanger Looks Like Scrat From Ice Age
Image source: PM_ME_NECROPHILIA
#45 This Mop Bucket Looks Like Optimus Prime
Image source: kubad313
#46 This Candle Holder Looks Like Patrick
Image source: imgur
#47 This Cross-Section Of An Apricot Tree Looks Just Like Mr. Burns’ Alien
Image source: Mugsy_P
#48 Mr. Krabs?
Image source: -idk
#49 This Part Of My Office Chair Looks Like “The King”
Image source: Majrstonr, RB / Staff
#50 This Lemon Raspberry Loaf Looks Like Jack Skellington From Nightmare Before Christmas
Image source: pix_elle
#51 Kermit The Flush
Image source: titanicnarwhal
#52 This Looks Like A Scene From “Nemo”
Image source: mdeezz
#53 My Dad’s Onion Looks Like Strong Bad
Image source: OhNoSpookyGhost
#54 This Bell Pepper Looks Like Pepe
Image source: ItsMrStealYoKarma
#55 Release C-3PO He’s Innocent!
Image source: mdattin
#56 Yoshii!
Image source: RainbowTuba
#57 Unexpected Ninja Turtle While Folding Towels
Image source: Faces in Things
#58 The Back Of This Leaf Blower Looks Like Sonic The Hedgehog
Image source: leercore
#59 This Potato Looks Like A One-Eyed Canadian From South Park
Image source: glass_frogs
#60 This Coin Binoculars Look Like Wall-E
Image source: PotentialBIllionaire
#61 Coffee Cup Lid Looks Like Jake The Dog, Adventure Time
Image source: kendii
#62 This Thingy I Found At Work Reminded Me Of Johnny T
Image source: petros86
#63 My Mom’s Water Pick Looks Like Stormtrooper Helmet
#64 This Coffee Cup Looks Like Mr. Meeseks From Rick And Morty
Image source: Kwibuka
#65 The Top Of My Baby’s Jumperoo Looks Like Roger From American Dad
Image source: muhniepie
#66 This Wall Looks Like A Minecraft Creeper
Image source: ollie_gibb15
#67 This Trashcan Looks Like Princess Leia
Image source: titanicnarwhal
#68 This Pretzel Looks Like Mickey Mouse’s Face
Image source: jerseyking_
#69 This Looks Like Daffy
Image source: eneg
#70 My Car Looks Like Hulk Hogan
#71 This Building Looks Like Calculon From Futurama
Image source: annabeecraft
