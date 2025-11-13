‘Peloton’ Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their ‘Luxurious’ Ad Faces Backlash

by

There are a few things in this world that just don’t make any sense. Amongst those are funny commercials of people eating salad and having a good time as well as photos of people working out while having the time of their life (also looking better and sexier than ever). Now, more than ever, people are getting tired of being forced fed fake imagery by the luxury brands of a life that is impossible to achieve. So, it’s only fair that they are fighting against these lies with the one thing they know best – funny memes.

Recently, Twitter user mocked a company that is advertising stationary bicycles

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

It seems that what people hated the most was the unattainable image of a fancy lifestyle the Peloton stationary bike company was advertising, and how somehow you could easily be a part of this world just by purchasing this gym machine. Scroll down to see all the jokes yourself, and don’t forget to tell us what you think in the comments!

#1

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#2

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#3

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#4

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#5

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#6

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#7

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#8

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#9

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#10

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#11

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#12

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#13

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#14

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#15

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#16

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#17

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#18

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

#19

&#8216;Peloton&#8217; Stationary Bicycles Get Flooded With Memes After Their &#8216;Luxurious&#8217; Ad Faces Backlash

Image source: ClueHeywood

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Good Place is Renewed for Season 3 by NBC
3 min read
Nov, 24, 2017
Hilary Farr
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Tough Love with Hilary Farr”
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2021
The Legend of Vox Machina Plays Out Like a D&D Session
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2022
I Traveled From Finland To Hong Kong To Finish My Series Of The Contrasting Combination Of Nature And Neon Lights
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Women Are Sharing Their Assault Stories And It’s Shocking How Common It Is (20 Tweets)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Downton Abbey: A New Era”: Where Else Have We Seen Michelle Dockery?
3 min read
Dec, 4, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.