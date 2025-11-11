It’s A Cat’s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

by

There is a cat’s world over there, even if you can’t see it. The calendar was born to give some little clues to those who want to see that world, while keeping an eye to the date.

It’s for those who like little furry things except for fur coats (like me). It’s also for those who try to be like cute animals and sometimes they can (like me).

My name is Serena and I am an illustrator and art director based in Milan. And I’m not good at talking about myself. I just wanted to show you my calendar. I hope you enjoy it!

More info: serenamicieli.com

January

It&#8217;s A Cat&#8217;s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

February

It&#8217;s A Cat&#8217;s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

March

It&#8217;s A Cat&#8217;s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

April

It&#8217;s A Cat&#8217;s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

May

It&#8217;s A Cat&#8217;s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

June

It&#8217;s A Cat&#8217;s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

July

It&#8217;s A Cat&#8217;s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

August

It&#8217;s A Cat&#8217;s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

September

It&#8217;s A Cat&#8217;s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

October

It&#8217;s A Cat&#8217;s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

November

It&#8217;s A Cat&#8217;s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

December

It&#8217;s A Cat&#8217;s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

Cover

It&#8217;s A Cat&#8217;s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Looks Like Diaper”: Kim Kardashian’s New See-Through Skims Campaign Sparks Heated Debate
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
“I Can’t Recoup The Cost Of His Fare”: Fickle Guy Ends Up Getting Excluded From Free Family Trip
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
10 Television Actors Who Became Successful after 40
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2016
A Live-Action Pokemon Series May Be Coming to HBO Max
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2020
Mike Colter as Luke Cage
New ‘Luke Cage’ Trailer Promises War in Harlem
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2016
Let’s Talk About Carole Baskin Getting Booted from DWTS
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.