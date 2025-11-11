It’s A Cat’s World: I Made A Calendar For Those Who Like Little Furry Things (Except For Fur Coats)

There is a cat’s world over there, even if you can’t see it. The calendar was born to give some little clues to those who want to see that world, while keeping an eye to the date.
It’s for those who like little furry things except for fur coats (like me). It’s also for those who try to be like cute animals and sometimes they can (like me).
My name is Serena and I am an illustrator and art director based in Milan. And I’m not good at talking about myself. I just wanted to show you my calendar. I hope you enjoy it!
More info: serenamicieli.com
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Cover
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us