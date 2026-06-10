Austin Metcalf’s Twin Brother Drops A Stinging 6-Word Rebuke To Karmelo Anthony Amid Viral Controversy

On April 2, 2025, Karmelo Anthony fatally stabbed fellow student Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Texas.
More than a year later, the victim’s twin brother, Hunter, was able to face the attacker in court and deliver a powerful statement about everything that had been taken from him.
Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Tuesday (June 9), hours after a jury found him guilty of claiming the life of 17-year-old Austin.
Hunter Metcalf told Karmelo Anthony that his late brother’s memory would live on, while he would be “forgotten”
Image credits: WFAA
The attacker, who was also 17 at the time of the crime, had argued that he acted in self-defense during a confrontation at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
The two teenagers reportedly did not know each other.
Witnesses told police that Austin asked Anthony to move from beneath a tent designated for Austin’s track team at the event, which was held at their school district.
Anthony allegedly responded by reaching into his backpack and threatening the student, saying, “Touch me and see what happens.”
After Austin touched Anthony and attempted to physically move him, Anthony pulled out a folding knife and stabbed him in the chest.
Image credits: Facebook/Jeff Metcalf
Addressing Antony in court, the victim’s twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, asked him to look him in the eye and referred to Austin as his “best friend.”
Hunter, who was at the track meet, said through tears, “You took a son, a brother, a friend, and my best friend, from this world. You took someone from me who was supposed to be an uncle, godfather to my kids.
“Now I want everything taken from you. You took everything from me. I wake up every morning and his door is still shut.”
Austin Metcalf’s family directly addressed Anthony during their court statements
Image credits: Frisco Police Department
“Eventually your name will be forgotten,” he continued. “But my brother’s memory will live on.”
Hunter said he had leaned on his faith as he tried to understand why Austin was taken away and concluded by describing the values he shared with his brother: loyalty, respect, and kindness.
Jeff Metcalf, Austin’s father, turned to Anthony and told him not to look down as he delivered his statement.
Image credits: Facebook/Meghan Metcalf
He called the 19-year-old “despicable” and said, “You failed your parents, you failed yourself, and you failed society… You don’t belong in this community.”
He also told Anthony, “You can’t even look me in the eye right now, but you can stab my son in the heart.”
During his speech, the grieving father recalled early memories with his son, including Austin catching his first fish and taking his first buck.
Austin was described as a “leader” who “always had a way of bringing people together”
Image credits: FOX NEWS
He described Austin as a “leader” and praised his athletic talent, stating, “The saddest part is we don’t get to see you achieve all your goals… We were robbed.”
Austin’s mother, Meghan Metcalf, used her victim impact statement to describe daily reminders of her son’s loss, including going into his empty bedroom and seeing the bed where he used to sleep.
She described her son as a “morning kid” and a “hugger” who “always had a way of bringing people together.”
Image credits: Facebook/Meghan Metcalf
“Seeing my twin lose the most important person in his life crushes his mother,” she said.
Meghan also directly addressed Anthony, telling the 19-year-old, “You may have just been given a sentence of 35 years, you should feel lucky because I’ve been sentenced to a life without my son.”
She added, “There was a part of him you can never take from me, the strength I still get from him every day, because I know what it was like to be loved by him.”
Anthony was tried as an adult and sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally stabbing Austin
Image credits: FOX NEWS
Anthony, who was tried as an adult under Texas law, will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by People, Anthony allegedly admitted to stabbing Austin while speaking with an officer following the incident.
“He put his hands on me,” he allegedly said. “I told him not to.”
The affidavit states that Anthony shouted, “I was protecting myself,” as officers detained him and that he asked whether the victim would “be okay.”
His attorney, Deric Walpole, previously told NBC 5 that his client had “no reason to think it wasn’t self-defense at this time.”
Anthony’s legal team claimed the then-17-year-old acted in self-defense after experiencing “fear and chaos”
Image credits: Facebook/Jeff Metcalf
The defense claimed that Anthony reacted to “fear and chaos,” while a prosecutor said Austin was stabbed in a “sneak, surprise attack.”
When the verdict was read, Hunter reportedly leaned forward as Anthony broke down in tears.
Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes, wept before the convicted teen’s parents left the courtroom.
Anthony’s grandmother, Toni Hayes, was filmed shouting “Racist!” as she left the Texas courthouse following the verdict.
Kala said during a press briefing last year that her family came “under attack” after the incident and that her husband had to take a leave of absence from his job because of the threats directed at them.
Image credits: Facebook/Jeff Metcalf
“Whatever you think what happened … my three younger children, my husband and I didn’t do anything to deserve to be threatened, harassed and lied about,” she said in April 2025.
People commented on the crime and the statements made by Austin Metcalf’s family in court
Follow Us