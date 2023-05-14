5 Actors Who Could Play Bella Swan In The Twilight TV Series

Bella Swan is the main protagonist of the “Twilight” novel series by Stephanie Meyer. The story follows the young girl as she moves to Forks, Washington, to live with her father. In the Twilight saga movies, Swan is played by the talented Kristen Stewart. She falls in love with a century-old vampire, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), and their romance changes her life forever.
While Stewart got a lot of backlash for her acting in the movies, she actually nails the role of Bella as depicted in the books. Bella is supposed to be socially awkward, shy, and clumsy in everything she does. For the upcoming Twilight TV series to be successful, casting Bella Swan will be the most crucial task as they start production. So here are our suggestions for the best actors who could be cast as Bella Swan in the Twilight TV series.
1. Millie Bobby Brown
While Millie Bobby Brown is busy working on Stranger Things Season 5, assuming she could play Isabella Swan in this upcoming series is not a stretch. Her breakout role was in the Netflix horror drama Stranger Things, where she plays a special young girl, Eleven, with powers she has to learn to control. Although the young star had no acting training growing up, through her illustrious career, she has made it clear that she is naturally talented. While Bella Swan is initially shy, she grows more confident once she gets closer to the Cullen family, even more so when she is turned into a vampire and gains powers. That closely mimics Brown’s story arc in Stranger Things, so this series could be something similar yet slightly different for her to sink her teeth into.
2. Marsai Martin
Marsai Martin is one of Hollywood’s rising talents thanks to her ability to act, produce, and write shows. While she is currently busy creating tv shows and working on several movie scripts, she could be the perfect actress to play Bella Swan in the upcoming Twilight tv series. Martin can easily pull off a more likeable Bella Swan with her comedic skills and effortless charm. She has shown impressive acting range at such a young age, and with a complicated character like Bella Swan, she could make it more exciting and captivating. Some of her famous roles include Little, Fantasy Football, Paw Patrol, and the star-making series, Black-ish. The Twilight TV series will likely make numerous changes from the movies, so bringing in a new aspect of Bella Swan could be the best thing for the show.
3. McKenna Grace
Another famous actress who could play Bella Swan is McKenna Grace. The star has been in numerous films like Gifted, The Bad Seed, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Annabelle Comes Home, and the hit series Young Sheldon. She is a phenomenal actress who isn’t afraid to pour her heart into her next role. Grace is the perfect age for a teenager in high school and has played a clumsy character before. Although her role in Bad Seed was very dark for a young actor, she did the character justice in every scene. So casting her as a high school student in love with a dark vampire will be a fun challenge for the young star.
4. Haley Lu Richardson
While Haley Lu Richardson has appeared in numerous movies like Split, Unpregnant, Five Feet Apart, and The Edge of Seventeen, her role in HBO’s White Lotus put her on the map. In the show’s second season, Richardson plays a young intern working for her boss, Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya, while travelling to Italy. In this series, she is conflicted about her future, and fans can see that she wants more from life. That’s also exactly how Bella Swan feels when she moves to stay with her father in Forks. She is ready for a significant change in her life, almost craving it, and that’s what Edward and his family provide—a new and exciting yet dangerous life. Richardson has been acting for a long time, and starring in a series like Twilight could be the role she’s been waiting for to showcase her full range.
5. Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg has been acting since they were a child and has proven time and time again that they can headline a blockbuster or indie film without any hassle. They are known for their roles in movies like The Hate You Give, the romantic movie Everything Everything, Where Hands Touch, The Darkest Minds, and Colombiana – where they played a younger version of Zoe Saldana’s character. They are young enough to play a teenager in high school and from their recent works, they can play an awkward girl trying to find her place in the world very easily. Stenberg has a commanding fan base who are always eager to see what they are working on. Although most of their recent films are socially conscious, playing a high school girl is right up their alley.
