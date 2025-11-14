TSA Instagram Account Posts The Strangest Things They Confiscate (30 Pics)

What do grenades, eels, snakes, and ninja throwing stars all have in common? That’s right, you guessed it! They’re all things that passengers tried to bring on the plane with them, only to have them confiscated by Transportation Security Administration employees.
A fun fact that you probably didn’t know about the TSA is that it uploads lots of photos of the strange items its employees confiscated onto its Instagram account. A surprising amount of people think that it’s alright to smuggle in prohibited items like explosives (such as home-made bombs meant to literally cause avalanches) and weapons (like axes, cleavers, and even… keyblades).
We’ve collected some of the weirdest items that the TSA took away from passengers for your enjoyment. So scroll down, upvote your faves, drop us a comment below, and remember to follow the rules about what you can and most definitely cannot bring on a plane. After all, we wouldn’t want anything similar to Snakes on a Plane to repeat itself in real life, would we?
#1 This Image Is An Inert Replica Of A Laptop Bomb. What Looks Like Cereal In The Baggie Is Actually Inert Dynamite Flakes
#2 An Erie International Airport (Eri) Tsa Officer Let The Cat Out Of The Bag This Week. Literally. And The Cat’s Name Is Slim
#3 A Knife Hidden In Your Flowers
#4 Here Are Proper Ways Do Declare Firearms And Ammunition, And Then There’s Stuffing Everything In Bicycle Tires
#5 Listen, We Know You’ve Been Rambling On Ever Since You Lost Your Girl So Fair In The Darkest Depths Or Mordor, But Your Sword Needs To Be Packed With Your Checked Luggage
#6 What We Can Tell You Is That Chainsaws Are Not Permitted In Carry-On Bags
#7 Agent Flynn Has Had It With Snakes On Planes, And Our Officers Prevented A Young Ball Python From Flying The Friendly Skies This Past Sunday
#8 You Won’t Have A Beautiful Day If You Try To Bring This “Lipstick” Through Airport Security
#9 Large Organic Mass Turned Out To Be A Bag Of Moose Nuggets (Or Feces, Droppings, Excrements, Etc.) That The Passenger Was Taking Home From Their Alaskan Adventure
#10 This Bag Of Marijuana Was Discovered Inside Of A Microwave Oven
#11 Enough Is Enough! We Have Had It With These #%!&@$ Snakes In This %@$&#! Checkpoint!
#12 Please Don’t Get Snippy When Our Officers Tell You That You Can’t Pack These Ginormous Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting Scissors In Your Carry-On
#13 At First, It Looked Like A Harmless Inanimate Bat, And Then Pfloof!!! It Was A Batarang!
#14 Some Travelers Are Extremely Cautious About What They Pack, While Others Lob Inert Mortar Rounds Into Their Bags
#15 This Looks Like Something Out Of A Mad Max Movie. It’s As If Mad Max Wanted To Paint The Thunderdome With The Blood Of His Enemies. It’s A Paint Roller Wrapped In Sandpaper And Wire With Nails Protruding
#16 Tactical Spork That Allows You To Defend Said Franks And Beans From Ne’er-Do-Wells
#17 If You Find Yourself Needing To Travel With Your Razor Glove, Please Pack It In Your Checked Bag
#18 Son O’ A Biscuit Eater! Some Land Lubber ‘N Atlanta Stowed A Flintlock ‘N ‘Is Carry-On Duffle! ‘E Won’ Be Walkin’ Th’ Plank Fer It, But Packin’ A Pistol ‘N Yer Carry-On Can Git Ye Thrown ‘N Th’ Brig ‘N Fined
#19 This Carry-On Goody Bag, Presented To Our Tsa Officers At The Security Checkpoint, Included An Ax, Throwing Star, Double-Edged Dagger, And Machete
#20 This Foot-Long Replica Of #naruto’s Minato Namikaze Kunai Was Discovered In A Carry-On Bag At Atlanta (Atl). We Assume The Passenger Was Traveling Alone. Very Alone…
#21 Does This Phone Look Suspicious To You? Well, Besides The Fact That Borat And Idiocracy Were Still In Theaters When This Style Of Phone Was Popular, There’s Something Else Strange About It. It’s A Stun Gun With Shockingly Good Reception!
#22 Obviously, There Is Something Fishy About This Knife
#23 Here’s A Friendly Reminder That Knives Are Not Allowed In Carry-On Bags.
#24 If You Are Packing For Your Own Yukon Trek, Please Remember To Remove All Knives From Your Carry-On Luggage
#25 Make No Bones About It, No Knives Are Allowed To Be Packed In Carry-On Bags
#26 An 8.5” Knife Was Discovered Inside An Enchilada
#27 While One Might Say That This Pink Plastic Dinosaur-Shaped Grenade Is Dino-Mite, It’s Not Permitted In Carry-On Or Checked Baggage
#28 Forget Having A Bad Hair Day, You Just Won’ T Have A Knife Day If You Get Tangled Up With A Dagger At A Checkpoint
#29 This Sharp Finger Claw Weapon Was Discovered By Our Eagle-Eyed Officers
#30 Razor Blades Like These Must Be Packed In Checked Bags
