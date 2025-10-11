80 Pics That Are Weirdly Uncomfortable Even If You Don’t Suffer From Trypophobia (New Pics)

Ever stumbled across a close-up image of an octopus tentacle and felt a sudden wave of disgust wash over you? If you answered “yes,” then you, my friend, might just have trypophobia. “Try what?” you say…
Try this: out of curiosity, see how far down this page you can scroll without your skin crawling. If you feel the need to look away, or the urge to throw up, there’s a good chance trypophobia (trip-uh-FOE-bee-uh) is at play. It’s an oddly specific, stomach-churning fear of clusters of small holes or bumps. While many people see honeycombs, bubble wrap, or even coral, Trypophobes see their worst nightmare – a gateway to hell.
There’s an entire online community dedicated to sharing and discussing content related to trypophobia. A digital support group, if you will. The r/trypophobia page has around 14,000 weekly visitors. All there to confront their fears in the most in-your-face way possible.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the best images from the community. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you want to crawl into a hole and hide.
#1 Acorn Woodpecker’s Autumn Hoard For Winter
Image source: a-horse-has-no-name
#2 Organised Eggs I Found On A Chilli
Image source: benjaminm_4229
#3 Anyone Know What These Monstrosities Are Called?🤮🤮🤮
Image source: Hothatrickjacko1
#4 Brazilian Grape Tree Gets Me Every Time
Image source: SinVerguenza04
#5 So Some Bees Decided To Make A Hive In Between The Window And The Shutters
Image source: GET_IT_UP_YE
#6 I Met An Octopus
Image source: PumpkinDash273
#7 A Water Lily After Shedding Its Petals
Image source: ExpensiveDrive2851
#8 Empty Wild Bee Hive
Image source: FoxNamedMango
#9 Ungodly Stingless Bees
Image source: relishthetrotters
#10 This Danged Dude
Image source: lulislomelo
#11 A Bit Of Lichen On A Stick I Found
Image source: uptwolait
#12 This Coral 🪸
Image source: angelmilk444
#13 Neanderthal Covered In Calcite
Image source: ShadowMosesss
#14 Advancements In Science, But At What Cost??
Image source: ShadowMosesss
#15 Chocolate Covered Strawberry Without The Strawberry, Inside View
Image source: RobotMaster1
#16 Rock On The Beach My Sister Found
Image source: No-Bodybuilder-8414
#17 Hodgehegg With Ticks Set Me Off
Image source: Froz3nfox
#18 Lion Tongue
Image source: JustShimmer
#19 Rhodotus Mushroom
Image source: Perceptive_Penguins
#20 This Fish In My Biology Book
Image source: Mysterious_BeefCheek
#21 This Burger Was Served For Lunch In A School Cafeteria
Image source: beachgoer1661
#22 Some Skin Peeled Off My Tongue
Image source: Novae201
#23 I Designed A 3D Printed Pumpkin That I Hate
Image source: DaveMakesStuffBC
#24 My Penne
Image source: morefood
#25 🤢🤢🤢
Image source: Aggravating-Club-487
#26 My Jackfruit Rind After Cutting The Flesh Out
Image source: fungalzombie
#27 The Artwork In My Parent’s Cabin On A Cruise Ship
Image source: AeloraTargaryen
#28 And Satan Said, Let There Be Sea Lampreys
Image source: CoquettishNerd
#29 Bon Appetit! 🍝
Image source: caracatharina
#30 A Swarm Of Ladybugs Is Called A Loveliness. There Is Nothing Lovely About This!
Image source: Hothatrickjacko1
#31 Unique Pattern Of A Wild Flower
Image source: countryroadsguywv
#32 Snail Eggs I Found Along The Riverwalk In San Antonio
Image source: tiljuwan
#33 I Got Stuck Behind This Nightmare At A Stoplight This Morning
Image source: OneAngryDuck
#34 I Still Want It 🤤
Image source: dropkicksoul
#35 Had It On The Stove A Little Too Long
Image source: KimCheeHoo
#36 My Bird Lost A Feather And There Is A Hole !!!!!
Image source: AffectionateArea9245
#37 These Galls On An Oak Tree
Image source: honeysuckleminie
#38 Can’t Decide If This Is Worth Stopping Myself From Destroying My Fingers
Image source: Phalexuk
#39 🤮
Image source: Hothatrickjacko1
#40 Lotus Pods
Image source: chickenlounge
#41 The Walls In Spain
Image source: anonnomel
#42 Cow / Pig Stomachs
Image source: sme102030
#43 Found In Backyard Chicken Fb 😱
Image source: OkSherbert2281
#44 Kneeled On Plastic Pellets At A Kids Indoor Play Centre
Image source: mayowithchips
#45 Amelogenesis Imperfecta
Image source: eriometer
#46 Why Do These Strawberries Look Like This?
Image source: Equivalent_Bet_2234
#47 Get A Load Of This
Image source: smudger_100
#48 This Breadfruit Freaked Me Out…. Taste Delicious Fried Tho Haha
Image source: dave_3g
#49 Stone I Found At The Beach
Image source: burr_redding
#50 The Bottom Of My Strainer
Image source: hanlus
#51 This Tree Disease
Image source: hereicometosave
#52 Eggs Sunday
Image source: sme102030
#53 Pasta Stuck To The Bottom
Image source: WimoanaRideher
#54 My Husband Texted Me This Picture And I Hate It :(
Image source: MyOwnGuitarHero
#55 Acne Scars
Image source: sme102030
#56 There Is Nothing In This World That Makes Me More Physically Want To Puke Than Sheeps Stomach Lining
Image source: MyauIsHere
#57 My Moms Steering Wheel Cover 😬
Image source: BedroomIndividual468
#58 Clustered Bell Pepper Seeds
Image source: FatNutJr
#59 This Is Some Type Of Bacterial Foot Thing 🫣
Image source: Ren071901
#60 Small Holes Under My Skin
Image source: V1beRater
#61 What Is The Point Of This Design On A Wi-Fi Router?
Image source: VolcanicApe
#62 Raspberry :)
Image source: ArcticGlimmer
#63 Heard You Guys Like Holes, Let Me Introduce You To Porosity
Image source: Critical-Jury6766
#64 This Food Makes Me So Uneasy
Image source: nonutnogender
#65 Wtf Did I Find In My Pool??? *nope*
Image source: Flaky_Agency_5888
#66 A Tree Stump Hammered With Pennies
Image source: Jacks_Journey
#67 Some Brownies At My Neighbor’s House
Image source: Hzzif
#68 Ticks And Snake
Image source: Artistic-Reputation2
#69 Ewww
Image source: eggcereal
#70 This Heinous Cheese Spotted At Work
Image source: Geyblader
#71 How The Snow And Dust Settled On This Machine At Work 🤢
Image source: Sparkleunicorn69-
#72 Pancake My Boyfriend’s Mom Made
Image source: gallyhill13
#73 Weird Steak
Image source: Politanao
#74 Large Pores
Image source: sme102030
#75 An Art I Saw Today
Image source: uhveevah
#76 This Earscaping Trend Is Not As Cute As I Originally Thought
Image source: pepsibun
#77 This Brisket Was Brutal To Look At
Image source: ChronoGawd
#78 Will You Be Joining Me For Dinner?
Image source: ___FLASHOUT___
#79 Toothpicks In A Beard, Such A Silly Thing To Set Me Off
Image source: Hothatrickjacko1
#80 This Guys Scalp 💀💀💀🏴☠️
Image source: Academic_Degree7892
