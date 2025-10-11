80 Pics That Are Weirdly Uncomfortable Even If You Don’t Suffer From Trypophobia (New Pics)

Ever stumbled across a close-up image of an octopus tentacle and felt a sudden wave of disgust wash over you? If you answered “yes,” then you, my friend, might just have trypophobia. “Try what?” you say…

Try this: out of curiosity, see how far down this page you can scroll without your skin crawling. If you feel the need to look away, or the urge to throw up, there’s a good chance trypophobia (trip-uh-FOE-bee-uh) is at play. It’s an oddly specific, stomach-churning fear of clusters of small holes or bumps. While many people see honeycombs, bubble wrap, or even coral, Trypophobes see their worst nightmare – a gateway to hell.

There’s an entire online community dedicated to sharing and discussing content related to trypophobia. A digital support group, if you will. The r/trypophobia page has around 14,000 weekly visitors. All there to confront their fears in the most in-your-face way possible.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best images from the community. Don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you want to crawl into a hole and hide.

#1 Acorn Woodpecker’s Autumn Hoard For Winter

Image source: a-horse-has-no-name

#2 Organised Eggs I Found On A Chilli

Image source: benjaminm_4229

#3 Anyone Know What These Monstrosities Are Called?🤮🤮🤮

Image source: Hothatrickjacko1

#4 Brazilian Grape Tree Gets Me Every Time

Image source: SinVerguenza04

#5 So Some Bees Decided To Make A Hive In Between The Window And The Shutters

Image source: GET_IT_UP_YE

#6 I Met An Octopus

Image source: PumpkinDash273

#7 A Water Lily After Shedding Its Petals

Image source: ExpensiveDrive2851

#8 Empty Wild Bee Hive

Image source: FoxNamedMango

#9 Ungodly Stingless Bees

Image source: relishthetrotters

#10 This Danged Dude

Image source: lulislomelo

#11 A Bit Of Lichen On A Stick I Found

Image source: uptwolait

#12 This Coral 🪸

Image source: angelmilk444

#13 Neanderthal Covered In Calcite

Image source: ShadowMosesss

#14 Advancements In Science, But At What Cost??

Image source: ShadowMosesss

#15 Chocolate Covered Strawberry Without The Strawberry, Inside View

Image source: RobotMaster1

#16 Rock On The Beach My Sister Found

Image source: No-Bodybuilder-8414

#17 Hodgehegg With Ticks Set Me Off

Image source: Froz3nfox

#18 Lion Tongue

Image source: JustShimmer

#19 Rhodotus Mushroom

Image source: Perceptive_Penguins

#20 This Fish In My Biology Book

Image source: Mysterious_BeefCheek

#21 This Burger Was Served For Lunch In A School Cafeteria

Image source: beachgoer1661

#22 Some Skin Peeled Off My Tongue

Image source: Novae201

#23 I Designed A 3D Printed Pumpkin That I Hate

Image source: DaveMakesStuffBC

#24 My Penne

Image source: morefood

#25 🤢🤢🤢

Image source: Aggravating-Club-487

#26 My Jackfruit Rind After Cutting The Flesh Out

Image source: fungalzombie

#27 The Artwork In My Parent’s Cabin On A Cruise Ship

Image source: AeloraTargaryen

#28 And Satan Said, Let There Be Sea Lampreys

Image source: CoquettishNerd

#29 Bon Appetit! 🍝

Image source: caracatharina

#30 A Swarm Of Ladybugs Is Called A Loveliness. There Is Nothing Lovely About This!

Image source: Hothatrickjacko1

#31 Unique Pattern Of A Wild Flower

Image source: countryroadsguywv

#32 Snail Eggs I Found Along The Riverwalk In San Antonio

Image source: tiljuwan

#33 I Got Stuck Behind This Nightmare At A Stoplight This Morning

Image source: OneAngryDuck

#34 I Still Want It 🤤

Image source: dropkicksoul

#35 Had It On The Stove A Little Too Long

Image source: KimCheeHoo

#36 My Bird Lost A Feather And There Is A Hole !!!!!

Image source: AffectionateArea9245

#37 These Galls On An Oak Tree

Image source: honeysuckleminie

#38 Can’t Decide If This Is Worth Stopping Myself From Destroying My Fingers

Image source: Phalexuk

#39 🤮

Image source: Hothatrickjacko1

#40 Lotus Pods

Image source: chickenlounge

#41 The Walls In Spain

Image source: anonnomel

#42 Cow / Pig Stomachs

Image source: sme102030

#43 Found In Backyard Chicken Fb 😱

Image source: OkSherbert2281

#44 Kneeled On Plastic Pellets At A Kids Indoor Play Centre

Image source: mayowithchips

#45 Amelogenesis Imperfecta

Image source: eriometer

#46 Why Do These Strawberries Look Like This?

Image source: Equivalent_Bet_2234

#47 Get A Load Of This

Image source: smudger_100

#48 This Breadfruit Freaked Me Out…. Taste Delicious Fried Tho Haha

Image source: dave_3g

#49 Stone I Found At The Beach

Image source: burr_redding

#50 The Bottom Of My Strainer

Image source: hanlus

#51 This Tree Disease

Image source: hereicometosave

#52 Eggs Sunday

Image source: sme102030

#53 Pasta Stuck To The Bottom

Image source: WimoanaRideher

#54 My Husband Texted Me This Picture And I Hate It :(

Image source: MyOwnGuitarHero

#55 Acne Scars

Image source: sme102030

#56 There Is Nothing In This World That Makes Me More Physically Want To Puke Than Sheeps Stomach Lining

Image source: MyauIsHere

#57 My Moms Steering Wheel Cover 😬

Image source: BedroomIndividual468

#58 Clustered Bell Pepper Seeds

Image source: FatNutJr

#59 This Is Some Type Of Bacterial Foot Thing 🫣

Image source: Ren071901

#60 Small Holes Under My Skin

Image source: V1beRater

#61 What Is The Point Of This Design On A Wi-Fi Router?

Image source: VolcanicApe

#62 Raspberry :)

Image source: ArcticGlimmer

#63 Heard You Guys Like Holes, Let Me Introduce You To Porosity

Image source: Critical-Jury6766

#64 This Food Makes Me So Uneasy

Image source: nonutnogender

#65 Wtf Did I Find In My Pool??? *nope*

Image source: Flaky_Agency_5888

#66 A Tree Stump Hammered With Pennies

Image source: Jacks_Journey

#67 Some Brownies At My Neighbor’s House

Image source: Hzzif

#68 Ticks And Snake

Image source: Artistic-Reputation2

#69 Ewww

Image source: eggcereal

#70 This Heinous Cheese Spotted At Work

Image source: Geyblader

#71 How The Snow And Dust Settled On This Machine At Work 🤢

Image source: Sparkleunicorn69-

#72 Pancake My Boyfriend’s Mom Made

Image source: gallyhill13

#73 Weird Steak

Image source: Politanao

#74 Large Pores

Image source: sme102030

#75 An Art I Saw Today

Image source: uhveevah

#76 This Earscaping Trend Is Not As Cute As I Originally Thought

Image source: pepsibun

#77 This Brisket Was Brutal To Look At

Image source: ChronoGawd

#78 Will You Be Joining Me For Dinner?

Image source: ___FLASHOUT___

#79 Toothpicks In A Beard, Such A Silly Thing To Set Me Off

Image source: Hothatrickjacko1

#80 This Guys Scalp 💀💀💀🏴‍☠️

Image source: Academic_Degree7892

