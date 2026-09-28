“Think You Know Disney?”: Identify 12 Fictional Towns From Their Disney Movies

Disney movies are remembered for their unforgettable characters, but the worlds they inhabit can be just as iconic. From the sun-soaked streets of Santa Cecilia to the futuristic city of San Fransokyo, these fictional places are woven into some of Disney’s most beloved stories.
But would you recognize them without seeing the characters or movie titles? This quiz features 12 towns and locations from across Disney, each one offering a clue to the movie it comes from. Some may be instantly familiar, while others could take a little more digging into your memory.
Take a trip through these fictional worlds and see how many you can match to the right Disney movie. ✨
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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