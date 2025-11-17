Hey Pandas, Show Your Favorite Jewelry (Closed)

What is your favorite piece that you always keep wearing, any stories why?
#1 An Articulated Cloisonne Koi Necklace :)
#2 Tiny Turtle
#3 I’ve Never Been Given Any Ring By Now Ex Husband. After Divorced, I Decided To Give Myself One
#4 This Beautiful Heron Pendant, Made In Ukraine And My All-Time Favorite Piece Of Jewelry
#5 It’s A Ring From My Husbands Late Gran. And Since My Weddingring Wouldnt Fit Anymore, Its Still
#6 This Watch My Auntie Gave To Me. It Came With A Car She Bought In 2011. I Inherited The Car In 2017
#7 My Favorite Ring
#8 Neither Parent Finished Highschool So When I Got To Desighn My Ring My Dad Told Me To Go Crazy
#9 Bee Necklace! I Usually Wear It When I’m In A Show, Especially On Opening Night. I Love It
#10 My Pride Necklace. I Love It Because It Looks Like My Mom’s Heirloom Cast Iron Cornstick Pan, And It’s The First Thing My Family Ever Let Me Get That Was Even Remotely Related To The Lgbtq+ Community After I Came Out
#11 This Stone Is Blue John. It’s A Form Of Blue-Banded Fluorite, Which Itself Is Rare, But This Particular Form Is Only Found In One Small Area Of The Peak District Of The UK. It’s Far Rarer Than Diamond And Harder To Work. Also, I Think, Prettier
#12 Blackened-Silver Locket Due To Its Age. It Was Given To Me By My Teacher To Keep My Allergic Medication Inside, In Case Of Emergency
#13 Guess That Price!
#14 This Is My Favorite Butterfly Necklace
#15 The Engagement Has Been Moved To My Other Hand For Now. I’m A Relapsed Alcoholic And We’re Taking Time Apart So I Can Focus On My Recovery. But If You Know Or Are An Addict, You Know That Is Truly Loving Both Of You. 💕
#16 I Bought This To Remind Myself That No One Will Stop Me From Following My Dreams. It Was Time When My Parents Were Very Judgemental
#17 My Beloved Grandmother’s Rings And Necklace. She Was Married In 1918. Necklace Purchased Later
#18 This Necklace Says My Middle Name, Which Means “Reborn” In Hebrew
#19 We Are Very Irish In Our House. My Husband Gave This To Me For Christmas And Absolutely Love It And Him 😍
#20 This Is My Second Fav But My First Is A Key Necklace But I Dont Have A Pic Of It
#21 My Grandmother’s Mother Brooch
#22 My Old Friend Gave This To Me, It’s Adjustable And Unique. I Haven’t Seen Any Other Ring Like It
#23 I’m A Jeweler And I Made This Piece For Myself. It’s The Logo Of One Of My Favorite Bands And I Wear It Quite Often
#24 My Class Ring, Got If For Christmas Last Year!
#25 This One That My Dad Gave Me It Used To Have A Thing On It But It Broke Off
#26 This Ring Has Special Meaning To Me
#27 Of Course My Wedding Ring. And The Silver Necklace With The Cross My Wife Gave Me Many Many Years Ago At The Beginning Of Our Marriage. Still Looks Good. I Wear Them Always (Except In This Pic)
#28 Handmade Necklace From A Medieval Marketing With An Green Amber
